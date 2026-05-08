The Southern Poverty Law Center in the Crosshairs: The Indictment and the Difficult Road Ahead

The federal indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) on April 21, 2026, is not a conventional nonprofit fraud case. It sits at the intersection of the idealistic mission of a non-profit and several controversial practices utilized to achieve its aims.

The SPLC is a nonprofit legal advocacy organization that grew out of the civil rights movement in 1971 and has been renowned for its unyielding fight against white supremacy for more than four decades. It has expanded beyond supporting public interest litigation to track, monitor, and expose hate groups using undercover methods, including paid informants. Recently, the SPLC has expanded its influential list of hate groups to include conservative organizations that lobby for family values and that support immigration restrictions—organizations that many consider falling within mainstream Republican politics, such as Turning Point USA and the Family Research Council. This new focus has made the SPLC a fair target for conservative attacks.

The SPLC faces serious federal charges, including wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering tied to its past use of paid informants. Given the inherent power wielded by the federal government in criminal matters, the SPLC appears to be in a perilous position. In the following commentary, we examine the challenging legal landscape facing the organization.

While many pundits have questioned the strength of the DOJ’s indictment, in many ways that is irrelevant. One needs to look beyond the indictment. The IRS is a powerful weapon that the Trump administration may choose to wield in its fight with the SPLC, and it comes with an existential threat behind it: the possible revocation of a nonprofit’s tax-exempt status.

A Political Battle Unfolds

The SPLC finds itself in the crosshairs of an administration that has freely deployed the resources of the executive branch to settle grievances. The political animus connected to the DOJ indictment means there is inherently a higher degree of uncertainty as to the ultimate future of the SPLC, especially at this early stage.

In October 2025, FBI Director Kash Patel ended a years-long working relationship between his agency and the SPLC, calling the group a "partisan smear machine" that ⁠had been used to defame people and inspire violence. In a December 2025 hearing, Representative Chip Roy declared that the SPLC is “one of the most politically motivated, financially lucrative and ideologically extreme nonprofits in America.”

The investigation into the activities of the SPLC has expanded outside of the executive branch. Following the DOJ indictment, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) sent a letter to the SPLC demanding documents and communications regarding the SPLC’s payment of informants.

Bryan Fair, a constitutional law professor and interim president and CEO of SPLC, declared that the organization was “unsurprised to be the latest organization targeted by this administration,” adding that the SPLC “will not be intimidated into silence or contrition.” On April 28, the SPLC filed two motions disputing the government’s public claim that the organization did not share information from paid informants with law enforcement agencies and asking for disclosure of grand jury testimony to see if patently false statements were the basis of the returned indictment.

Many feel that these criminal charges are just part of a larger strategy. Congresswomen Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) issued a statement noting that she is “deeply disturbed by the Department of Justice's decision to charge the Southern Poverty Law Center” and declared that this “abhorrent attack on the SPLC is part of Trump’s systemic attempts to roll back hard-fought civil rights protections.”

A Case About Paid Informants and the Deception of Donors

A foundational legal issue is whether the case is about the payments to confidential “field sources” themselves or about the alleged deception surrounding those payments.

Payments to confidential sources, researchers, infiltrators, or informants are not inherently criminal. Law enforcement, private investigators, and civil-rights researchers have long relied on paid sources in some settings.

“The conduct at the core of the indictment, paying confidential sources inside violent extremist groups to gather intelligence, is something federal law enforcement does as a matter of course,” said Cassandra Burke Robertson, director of the Center for Professional Ethics at Case Western Reserve University law school. “Charging a civil rights organization criminally for doing the same thing, in this political context, strikes me as an abuse of the criminal law.”

Todd A. Spodek, the Managing Partner at Spodek Law Group and an experienced criminal defense lawyer, cautioned that the comparison to law enforcement activities may resonate with the public, but would not be as persuasive in the courtroom. Private entities lack the compliance structure, oversight, and internal controls that mark federal and state law enforcement. Spodek told the National Law Review (NLR): “From an objective criminal defense perspective, noble intentions do not excuse potentially unlawful conduct.”

However, the government needs to prove its allegation that the payments were intended to provide material support for the very organizations the SPLC claimed to oppose. “Paying informants or operating covertly is not automatically illegal,” according to Spodek. “The real question is whether actual criminal fraud occurred; absent that, controversial investigative tactics alone should not be treated the same as unlawful conduct.”

The government, therefore, must do more than show that money moved to people inside extremist circles. It must prove the SPLC engaged in the fraudulent scheme outlined in the indictment—six allegations of wire fraud and four charges that the SPLC made false statements to a federally insured bank.

The government has also alleged deception: not merely that SPLC paid informants, but that it solicited and handled donated funds in a way that misled donors, banks, regulators, and the public about where money was going and why.

The SPLC will likely emphasize that infiltrating violent movements requires precisely the kind of payments that are unorthodox, require confidentiality, and are difficult to explain in a fundraising brochure. Furthermore, these payments to informants were well known to the very agencies now prosecuting them and widely reported over the years. Because its paid informant network was public knowledge, the defense will assert that the disputed payments outlined in the indictment were perfectly legal.

Precedents, “Remedies,” and the Death Penalty

When assessing the risks that the Southern Poverty Law Center is facing, it’s worth considering another charity’s experience with the DOJ.

USA v. Holy Land Foundation is a reminder of how the criminal prosecution of a charity can be a death sentence. This was a case of a U.S.-based Muslim charity funneling more than $12 million to Palestinian front organizations controlled by Hamas, a proscribed terrorist organization. In 2001, the U.S. government designated the Holy Land Foundation as a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” and froze its assets. Without access to funds, putting up an effective defense was challenging for the defendants. The 15-year investigation and prosecution ended in 2008 with the conviction and imprisonment of five individuals with sentences varying between 15–65 years.

On its face, this is the most “dangerous” case analogy for the SPLC, as it resulted in a true “death sentence” for the foundation. In both the Holy Land case and the SPLC indictment allegations, the defendants directed donor funds to people or entities associated with violent or extremist movements. The political environment surrounding both cases was politically “supercharged”—the backdrop of 9/11 and the backdrop of the culture wars. In both cases, federal enforcement agencies (FBI, DOJ) publicly announced involvement at the highest levels in Washington, D.C., which is unusual for a typical case involving a charity.

But there are also many differences, particularly that the Holy Land Foundation was designated as a terrorist organization that operated in the shadows, whereas the SPLC bears no such designation, and its payments to informants and other covert activities were publicly known and shared with federal and state law enforcement agencies. It would prove difficult to successfully prosecute any claim that the SPLC sought to intentionally provide material support for extremist organizations, which was at the heart of the government’s prosecution of the Holy Land Foundation.

The Forfeiture Remedies in the SPLC Indictment: Will the DOJ Seek More?

The DOJ indictment makes two forfeiture demands to remedy the illegal activities—the alleged wire fraud and alleged money laundering by the SPLC. The DOJ press release clarifies that: “a conviction [of SPLC] will result in the forfeiture of financial gains from the alleged illegal activities.”

When trying to assess exactly what the government is requesting in its forfeiture demand, the indictment links the proposed monetary penalty with the operations of the SPLC’s paid informant network: “Between 2014 and 2023, the SPLC secretly funneled more than $3 million in donated funds to [field sources] who were associated with various violent extremist groups.”

But if that is the case, why all the fuss over recovering $3 million from an organization with a $732 million endowment? A forfeiture of that size would likely have a limited financial impact on the SPLC—akin to a parking ticket.

It’s possible, even likely, that the government will attempt to move beyond this $3 million slap on the wrist. Nothing prevents the DOJ from adding additional charges and seeking additional remedies, such as the disgorgement of the SPLC’s substantial endowment, the replacement of the SPLC’s management, or even the appointment of a special monitor or receiver. The investigation of the SPLC could even be folded into the DOJ’s newly established National Fraud Enforcement Division, which includes a mandate to identify and investigate fraud that targets, among others, nonprofits and all private citizens. The department has declared that an essential part of its mission is to equip “prosecutors and law enforcement with state-of-the-art tools and resources to bring criminal actors to justice.”

But Why Were No Individual Defendants Charged in the SPLC Case?

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the grand jury indictment by claiming that “the SPLC is manufacturing racism to justify its existence” and using charity to “profit off Klansmen.” Yet, the indictment does not name any SPLC officers.

Philip Hackney, Professor of Law at the University of Pittsburgh, told the NLR that the failure to name individual bad actors in the indictment “may indicate some fundamental weakness in the prosecutor’s case.” An expert in tax and not-for-profit law, Professor Hackney also confirmed that virtually all complex IRS cases involving nonprofits center on some form of self-enrichment and result in charges being lodged against the charity’s executives.

Former US Attorney of the Northern District of Alabama Joyce Vance indicates that singling out the SPLC, and “not the individuals discussed in the indictment,” contravenes the DOJ’s own recently issued enforcement policy for criminal cases. Vance stated in her April 22 Substack post: “It’s worth noting that only SPLC, as an entity, is indicted here. No individuals are charged. That suggests an inability to identify a specific individual who committed a specific criminal act, or perhaps a lack of confidence in the ability to convict an individual.” Vance also states that this may “suggest some weakness in the evidence.”

Solomon Wisenberg, a shareholder at FBFK Law and former Deputy Independent Counsel in the Whitewater–Lewinsky Investigation, cautions about reading too much into the absence of details in the indictment. In a conversation with the NLR, about the SPLC indictment, Wisenberg said, “The government can be quite vague in an indictment. They tracked the statute and put in the proper intent elements. The defense can file a bill of particulars to force the government to clarify specific details, but I don’t think the defense can knock the indictment out.”

At the joint DOJ – FBI press conference of April 21st, FBI Director Kash Patel declared that “this is an ongoing investigation against all individuals involved.” While no individuals were named in the grand jury indictment, there are some signposts as to how the indictment can be expanded down the road.

So, it is reasonable to conclude that individuals who held positions of responsibility at the SPLC may be charged at some later date. Further, any such individuals charged in the SPLC matter could also serve as witnesses for the prosecution if they reach plea deals, something not uncommon in criminal cases involving the FBI and DOJ. Time will tell.

The Potential for IRS Involvement Poses the Real Risks

The real risk for SPLC may not be the threatened forfeiture penalty contained in the indictment, but the possibility the executive branch can request that the IRS revoke the charity’s 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status. Any illegal activity places a nonprofit’s tax-exempt status in question.

Under normal circumstances, the IRS Criminal Investigation Division relies upon a conviction or admission of guilt before opening a case against a charity. In an interview with the NLR, Professor Lloyd Mayer, an expert on nonprofit tax law at the University of Notre Dame, emphasized that the IRS relies on proven illegality before stripping a nonprofit of its tax-exempt status, “but on rare occasions, like with terrorism, the IRS can step in earlier to act.”

If the IRS were to seek a permanent or even temporary revocation of the SPLC’s tax-exempt status, it could effectively destroy the SPLC. The present danger is that the IRS opts not to wait for the courts to determine illegality and acts preemptively to revoke its tax-exempt status. In particular, the IRS could invoke the illegality doctrine, which prohibits the federal government from supporting “through tax exemption an organization engaged in behavior the government is charged with preventing.”

The premise behind tax exemptions is that charities and nonprofits lessen the burden of government—and thus they provide a public benefit. If a tax-exempt organization engages in illegal activity, logic dictates that they thereby increase the burden of law enforcement. The infamous case Bob Jones University v. United States offers insight into the potential risks facing the SPLC.

Since 1970, the IRS has denied tax-exempt status to private schools with racially discriminatory policies. In 1976, the IRS revoked Bob Jones University’s tax-exempt status because of its prohibition of interracial dating or marriage amongst its students. The Supreme Court upheld the IRS revocation in 1983. Even though the university dropped its ban on interracial dating and marriage in 2000, following renewed attention when George W. Bush brought his presidential campaign to their campus, Bob Jones University had to wait an additional 17 years before getting its tax-exempt status restored.

If the IRS takes the government at its word—which is that “the SPLC is manufacturing racism”—the Bob Jones University case offers cover for revoking the SPLC’s tax exemption. And if the IRS takes that bold action, seeking redress in the courts to overturn an IRS revocation can take a decade or more. For most nonprofits, this would be akin to putting the organization out of business.

The IRS is the government’s ultimate weapon here. Even if the criminal charges are dismissed, and even if the IRS is later proven wrong on the merits of any actions it takes against SPLC, it’s not clear that the organization can survive long enough to have its final day in court. Without any criminality or actions that can be deemed contrary to established public policy, the SPLC—or any other similar non-profit that runs afoul of the political headwinds—can receive what is essentially a death penalty.

And in that regard, we can draw parallels between the IRS’s power to revoke a nonprofit’s tax exemption and the power the government wielded in the Holy Land case when it labeled the organization a global terrorist.

We do not know if an IRS audit of the SPLC is underway—they are confidential by nature. But the Alabama Attorney General recently revealed that “his office worked alongside federal agencies, including the Internal Revenue Service,” with respect to the SPLC investigation.

From Allegations to Crisis Management

Bringing the power of government to bear on charities that appear to challenge the political aims of a party in power isn’t new, although it seems to be increasing. Even when there isn’t much substance to the allegations, it can be enough to cause irreparable harm to institutions that have served the public good for decades.

The example of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s attacks on migrant charities speaks to how the investigative powers can have a chilling effect on the way charities can deliver support within the community. In 2024, AG Paxton sued Annunciation House, a faith-based organization running a migrant shelter, “aiming to revoke the organization’s nonprofit registration.” Years of legal investigations and harassment have led several Texas nonprofits to minimize their legal risk by pausing or adjusting the programs that support a politically unpopular cause.

Professor Mayer notes that there are measurable harms that impact nonprofits long before they have their day in court—if that day ever comes. “There is a considerable financial drain and disruption in having to fight off allegations of illegality. The announcement of charges will deter donors, will distract the running of the organization, and the nonprofit will incur considerable legal costs.” Well before the allegations are resolved in the court of law, and well before any determination is made with respect to a nonprofit’s tax-exempt status, real damage has already occurred.

The recent indictment is already having a negative financial impact on the SPLC. Several financial institutions have stopped transferring their clients’ donations to the SPLC in light of the criminal charges lodged. Fidelity Charitable, Vanguard Charitable, and Charles Schwab’s DAFgiving360—three of the country’s largest donor-advised funds—informed their customers that they would no longer allow them to use their accounts to send donations to the SPLC. The announcement of an investigation was enough to cut the civil rights charity off from these donor-advised funds. Although the SPLC continues to accept charitable and tax-deductible donations from the public, it’s notable that several large financial players have begun to preemptively fall in line with the government’s narrative.

Public Policy Shift and the Risk to SPLC

If the IRS takes the DOJ’s indictment at face value, particularly that SPLC fraudulently solicited donations by actually fomenting hate speech and violent demonstrations rather than fighting organizations that promote hate speech and actions, the IRS could reason that SPLC’s very structure runs against “fundamental public policy.”

After all, what constitutes fundamental public policy is in the eye of the beholder and can change from administration to administration. For example, on September 30, 2025, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the IRS published a Priority Guidance Plan (PGP) for 2025-2026 that referenced “guidance on the application of the fundamental public policy against racial discrimination, including consideration of recent caselaw, in determining the eligibility of private schools for recognition of tax-exempt status under §501(c)(3).”

Some tax experts have divined that the PGP’s reference to recent caselaw “may indicate that the IRS plans to reinterpret the public policy doctrine in light of the Supreme Court’s 2023 decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, which held that race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina were unconstitutional.”

The current administration began its public battle with major private universities on several fronts shortly after Trump took office in January of 2025. This (still ongoing) multi-pronged attack on academia came with a broad arsenal, such as threats to withdraw federal funding, the levy of monetary penalties, and demands to reform university operations and curriculum. The SPLC leadership should find this treatment of leading institutions of research and higher learning instructional.

The Trump administration made no secret of a potential plan to bring the IRS into the fight, declaring in May 2025 on social media: “We are going to be taking away Harvard’s Tax Exempt Status. It’s what they deserve!”

Without question, the current administration clearly views the IRS as an appropriate tool to ensure that the work of charities and nonprofits aligns with its understanding of fundamental public policy—whether in the fight against racial discrimination or in punishing institutions that fail to properly police hate speech and antisemitic activities. In the joint DOJ – FBI press conference announcing the indictment, Acting Attorney General Blanche made it clear that the SPLC fails to align with the administration’s understanding of fundamental public policy: “The SPLC is manufacturing racism to justify its existence.”

IRS investigations are, by statute, confidential, so there are no publicly available records indicating that the IRS has taken any action to revoke the tax-exempt status of any university on that basis. It is certainly conceivable that the IRS could take positions such as these, given that it is part of the U.S. Treasury Department and is not immune to the executive branch’s political will.

The Situation Involving the SPLC Will Evolve

The politics behind the SPLC indictment make it difficult to predict how the case will evolve. More charges may be added to the indictment. Additional remedies could be sought. Individuals may be charged. More agencies may open investigations.

State attorneys general could also join in to supposedly protect the SPLC donors that reside in their states. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall noted that his office has been part of the ongoing investigation of the SPLC for several years: “We’re very familiar with the allegations because we were involved with the team early on that was initiating this investigation.” AG Marshall explained that the federal authorities are best positioned to pursue the case, citing statutes involving corporate criminal liability, as well as mail and wire fraud.

But that doesn’t mean that Alabama won’t decide at a later date to file civil charges against the nonprofit, similar to the charges New York Attorney General Letitia James pursued against the Trump Foundation.

What is clear is that the Department of Justice will consider the pursuit of criminal indictments against people and organizations viewed as adversaries of President Trump. Acting Attorney General Blanche went so far as to call it the president’s right and his duty to influence investigations into men and women “that the president in the past has had issues with.”

The SPLC finds itself squarely in the administration’s crosshairs. The lack of detail in the indictment has led many commentators to suggest that the criminal charges are only a nuisance that the courts will dismiss in short order. Solomon Wisenberg disagrees, noting that in federal criminal practice, it’s extremely difficult to get an indictment summarily dismissed based on the facial insufficiency of the charges. “The big takeaway,” according to Wisenberg, “is that there’s virtually no chance the indictment will be dismissed prior to trial. The government may have a difficult time proving the charges, but this indictment survives a facial attack. It’s going to trial.”

It’s clear that the SPLC has an affirmative defense that a jury may find persuasive. However, focusing too closely on the criminal case—the merits of the charges and the potential motivations behind them—obscures the other powerful tools at the government’s disposal. And, at the end of the day, it may be the cost of the fight itself that proves to be the real death sentence.