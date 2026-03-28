South Dakota Enacts Licensing Framework for Virtual Currency Kiosks
Saturday, March 28, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On March 11, South Dakota Governor Larry Rhoden signed Senate Bill 98, a new law that brings virtual currency kiosk operators within the state’s money transmission licensing framework and imposes a series of anti-fraud and consumer-protection requirements.

The law applies to businesses operating virtual currency kiosks and to certain in-person payment arrangements used to complete virtual currency transactions. It also treats a “virtual currency transaction” as a form of money transmission and adds these kiosk-specific obligations on top of South Dakota’s existing money transmission licensing framework.

Key provisions include:

  • Licensure and reporting requirements. Operators must hold a money transmission license, and licensees must provide expanded renewal and condition reports that include kiosk transaction volume, revenue, complaints, refund activity, kiosk locations, and suspicious activity report data.
  • Refund requirements. A licensee must issue a full refund, including charges, to a user who was the victim of a fraudulent virtual currency transaction if the user satisfies the statute’s reporting and documentation requirements, and the refund must be issued within 72 hours after those conditions are met.
  • Transaction and fee limits. The law requires a daily transaction cap of no more than $1,000 per user and a 30-day cap of no more than $10,000 per user, and it prohibits affiliated kiosks, online portals, or over-the-counter channels from being used to evade those limits. It also caps charges at three percent of the transaction amount.
  • Disclosures and customer service. Operators must provide fraud-related disclosures and warnings, display reporting information for law enforcement and government agencies, maintain live customer service lines between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. local time, and provide a dedicated line or email address for law enforcement and regulatory communications.
  • Compliance controls. Licensees must maintain a written anti-fraud policy, comply with the Bank Secrecy Act, use blockchain analytics software to identify and block certain high-risk wallet addresses, and verify customer identity with government-issued identification and additional personal information before accepting payment.

Putting It Into Practice: Virtual currency kiosk licensure has become an increasingly active area of focus for states in recent months (previously discussed here and here). Companies with multistate kiosk operations should review whether their licensing, fee practices, customer service protocols, fraud response procedures, transaction monitoring tools, and identity verification controls can be adapted to a more prescriptive state-by-state framework.

Copyright © 2026 Sheppard

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Arc Burger, LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ILFM LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ARC Burger, LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY MEZZ LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Nu Style Landscape & Development, LLC
Published: 20 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: KDW REALTY, LLC
Published: 19 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc. aka EasyPost
Published: 17 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Pilgrim House, LLC
Published: 16 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: ONYX SWNG TIC 1 LLC
Published: 9 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCBC West, LLC –Certain Craft Brewery and Taproom Assets
Published: 3 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

EAD/TPS Work Authorization: What Employers Need to Know
by: Mia Ndalugi , Greg L. Berk
New York Senate Passes Bill to Cap Retail Installment Charges at 16%
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
FTC Warns Auto Dealership Groups on Vehicle Price Advertising
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Indiana Prohibits Virtual Currency Kiosks
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Lessons From CalPrivacy PlayOn Order
by: Liisa M. Thomas , Kathryn Smith
The Doctor Is In—Breach: Five Pitfalls in Physician Employment Agreements
by: Jonathan E. Clark , Shawn D. Fabian
The AI Knows Too Much: When Employees Feed Trade Secrets into Generative AI Tools
by: Kazim A. Naqvi , John J. Mysliwiec
Navigating Distress in the Renewable Market - Preserving Value & Capturing Opportunity: Key Takeaways from Infocast’s Solar + Wind Finance & Investment Summit
by: Camilo D. Godoy , Benjamin A. Huffman
The Doctor Is In—Breach: Six Pitfalls In Physician Employment Agreements
by: Jonathan E. Clark , Shawn D. Fabian
DEI Duel: EEOC Signals Intensified Scrutiny of Employer Policies as Former Officials Sound the Alarm
by: Jonathan E. Clark
CMS Considers New Ownership and Identity Verification Requirements for Medicare-Enrolled Providers and Suppliers
by: Adam Herbst
Texas Attorney General Takes on Pharma Again
by: Dominick DiSabatino , Audrey Mercer
Banksy Unveiled: Exit Through the Auction House
by: Robert A. Darwell

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 