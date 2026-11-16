Some Hemp Is Now Illegal, the Feds Just Won’t Tell Us Which Hemp: A New Litigation Frontier?

It was always going to go this way, wasn’t it? Nothing at the intersection of hemp and federal law is easy, but there is a particular kind of regulatory uncertainty that deserves its own category: The deadline arrives before the instructions do.

For part of the federal hemp crackdown, November 12 was the deadline. And while Congress supplied the legal language shutting down a category of hemp, the industry is still waiting for FDA’s required cannabinoid list showing the category subject to the November 12 prohibition. It’s now nine months overdue!

That is not just a compliance problem. It may be the starting point for the next round of hemp litigation.

But before anybody translates that disconnect into the notion that “the ban cannot be enforced,” let’s slow down. An overdue agency assignment is not a get out of jail free card, but it could become an important part of the argument over what the law covers, what businesses were fairly told, and whether a court should order the agency to finish its work before the government enforces the new law.

Yes, Part of the Federal Hemp Ban Is Now in Place

As we discussed on Budding Trends when Congress extended the hemp transition, the reprieve was not uniform.

Section 781 of Public Law 119-37 rewrote the federal hemp definition, with the amendments taking effect 365 days after enactment on November 12, 2025. Congress later provided in Section 2019 of Public Law 119-103 that, “Until December 11, 2026,” those amendments would apply only to specified intermediate and final products containing cannabinoids that are “not capable of being naturally produced by a Cannabis sativa L. plant.”

November 12, 2026, has now passed. That exclusion is no longer an approaching deadline. It is an operative restriction.

The broader changes remain subject to the December transition. Businesses should plan conservatively for December 11 rather than build an inventory strategy around an argument about the word “until.”

There is also a distinction worth keeping straight. Whether a cannabinoid can be produced naturally is one question. Whether a particular cannabinoid was synthesized or manufactured outside the plant is another. Congress addressed those separately. The narrower exclusion now applicable should not be described as every new hemp restriction taking effect at once.

Congress Directed FDA to Provide Guidance on the Issue

The statute did not simply tell the industry to figure everything out on its own.

Section 781(3) directed FDA, in consultation with other relevant federal agencies, to publish specified information within 90 days of enactment. That deadline fell on February 10, 2026. The required materials include lists of cannabinoids known to FDA to be naturally producible, naturally occurring THC-class cannabinoids, and other cannabinoids with similar or marketed-as-similar effects, plus additional information about “container.”

For the restriction now in place, the naturally producible list is particularly important. Congress expressly tied it to peer-reviewed literature.

So, the issue is more precise than “FDA has not defined hemp.” Congress supplied the legal categories. The missing FDA work concerns the lists and clarification Congress directed the agency to publish.

A Genuinely Interesting Legal Question

We know federal law prohibits cannabinoids “not capable of being naturally produced by a Cannabis sativa L. plant” as of November 12. We also know federal law required FDA to publish lists of cannabinoids known to FDA to be naturally producible, naturally occurring THC-class cannabinoids, and other cannabinoids with similar or marketed-as-similar effects — and to do so by February of this year.

So, perhaps the question is can the federal government enforce the prohibition of those cannabinoids absent publication of those cannabinoids by FDA?

It seems to me that the best reading of the statute is that you have to follow the prohibition to the letter and hope when FDA finally acts, it will offer more specific guidance. But the absence of an express link between the two statutory provisions suggests to me that both should be enforced independently.

The Stakes Are Enormous for Certain Operators

If you operate a business that deals in substances that have any sort of ambiguity when it comes to whether the substance is “capable of being naturally produced by a Cannabis sativa L. plant,” this is a potentially existential question and not a mere academic exercise.

While the analysis about the chemical nature of your product may be complex, the legal implication is binary. It either is capable or it is not. If it is capable, you fall into the December deadline that very well may be extended or changed by upcoming Congressional action. If it is not capable, you are trafficking in a Schedule I substance with all of the civil and criminal risks associated with it.

Potential Grounds for Litigation

I see at least three potential fronts. These are litigation theories, not predictions that every plaintiff will win.

1. First, what does the statutory language actually cover?

“Not capable of being naturally produced” invites questions about both statutory meaning and scientific evidence. What establishes natural capability? How should conflicting studies be evaluated? Does the government’s interpretation preserve Congress’ separate treatment of natural capability and off-plant manufacture?

Those questions should not be collapsed into a single label like “synthetic.” The text makes distinctions, and the evidence will need to match them.

Under Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, courts independently decide statutory meaning; ambiguity alone does not require deference to an agency’s interpretation. That does not mean judges ignore scientific expertise or disregard authority Congress actually delegated. It means an agency does not win the legal question simply because the subject is complicated. And importantly in the present case, that at least arguably means the absence of administrative guidance — even if that guidance is compelled by federal law — has no bearing on a court’s ability to interpret the statute by its terms.

2. Second, did the business have fair notice?

An enforcement action involving a disputed cannabinoid could raise a concrete question: Was the governing standard reasonably clear when the business acted?

In FCC v. Fox Television Stations, the Supreme Court rejected the FCC’s application of a changed policy to earlier broadcasts that lacked fair notice. But the Court also distinguished uncertainty over what must be proved from difficulty proving a fact.

That distinction could matter here. A missing FDA list may strengthen a product-specific notice argument, especially if enforcement depends on a new or inconsistent interpretation. It does not establish that every application of the statute is unconstitutionally vague. A difficult chemistry question is not automatically a due-process violation.

3. Third, can someone make FDA publish the lists?

Potentially. The Administrative Procedure Act authorizes courts to compel agency action unlawfully withheld or unreasonably delayed. Under Norton v. Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, the plaintiff must identify a discrete action the agency is legally required to take.

A specific statutory publication duty with a deadline is a more concrete starting point than a general complaint that an agency should regulate better. An injured business or association could explore a suit seeking completion of that duty.

But compelling publication is not the same as dictating which cannabinoids FDA must list. And standing, the appropriate defendant, and the available remedy still matter. A missed deadline does not eliminate those requirements.

Uncertainty Is Not a Compliance Strategy

The practical response is to prepare the evidence, not just the argument.

Businesses should identify the cannabinoids in each product, obtain meaningful sourcing and manufacturing records, and preserve the scientific support for any position that a cannabinoid is naturally producible. Supplier assurances are a starting point, not a substitute for understanding what is actually in the product.

Keep the legal questions separate, too. Does the product satisfy the hemp definition? If not, what follows under the Controlled Substances Act? What independent FDA and state-law requirements apply? Losing the hemp exclusion is serious, but it is not a substitute for analyzing the relevant controlled-substance provisions and the particular product.

And do not assume an anticipated lawsuit, an overdue list, or a request for clarification puts the law on hold. It very likely does not.

The Bottom Line

The narrower federal exclusion is now here. FDA’s unfinished assignment creates questions worth asking, but not a blanket exemption worth relying on.

For an industry looking for certainty, that is frustrating. For litigators, it looks like fertile ground. But the strongest cases will need more than an unanswered question.

Thanks for stopping by.