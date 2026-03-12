Soft Selling Text Messages Could Count as Solicitations Under the TCPA
Thursday, March 12, 2026
The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, in Veronica Bramlett, on behalf of herself and all others similarly situated v. RES 360 LLC and Peach City Properties LLC, No. 1:25-CV-3312-MLB (N.D. Ga. Mar. 4, 2026) recently granted in part and denied in part a motion to dismiss a Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) telephone solicitation claim based on text messages offering to buy the plaintiff’s home.

The complaint alleged that defendants—who offer real estate-related services—sent multiple texts offering to buy the plaintiff’s home and emphasizing a “quick,” “easy,” “hassle-free” transaction, including the ability to close quickly and avoid a public listing. The plaintiff alleged she was on the national do-not-call registry, had no prior relationship with the defendants, had not requested their assistance, and was not interested in selling. The defendants moved to dismiss on the theory that their messages were not telephone solicitations under the TCPA.

The court held the plaintiff plausibly alleged a prohibited purpose because, taking the allegations as true, the defendants’ model was to “take care of all aspects of the transaction” and provide multiple services offered by a real estate agent, charge a fee for those services, and derive profit from that fee. Reading the “hassle-free” and “take the burden off [Plaintiff’s] shoulders” language of the texts in that alleged context, the court found it plausible the texts were intended to encourage the purchase of services and therefore constituted solicitations, even if the texts did not explicitly mention services.

However, the court allowed the claim to proceed only insofar as the plaintiff alleged that the defendants implicitly offered to handle aspects of the transaction in exchange for a fee baked into the home purchase price. The court dismissed other “telephone solicitation” theories, including that the texts were sent to sell other offerings such as loan services, investment opportunities, construction/renovation, conventional brokerage representation, or an option to buy a home from the defendants, because the content of the texts did not support those theories, even considering context and the totality of the allegations.

Bramlett may support a broader point that a marketing text message can be treated as a TCPA telephone solicitation if, in context, it plausibly has the purpose of encouraging the recipient to purchase the sender’s services, even if the message does not explicitly mention those services. Companies sending marketing messages should assess outreach with the expectation that courts may look beyond the face of the message to its context and business model in deciding whether it was sent “for the purpose of encouraging” the purchase of services. On the other hand, plaintiffs may face the burden to prove a clear nexus between the message content and the solicitation theory, and broad theories untethered to what the messages actually say could risk dismissal. Bramlett underscores that how a message reads in context, and not just on what it says expressly, matters.

