While the battle over whether SMS are telephone calls for DNC purposes continues to play out all across our nation there is one tiny sliver of land where the answer has been most favorably determined for TCPA Plaintiffs– New Jersey.

There are at least 8 rulings out of the district holding SMS are calls, and here is the latest.

In Marino v. Nationwide Studous, 2026 WL 3590151 (D. N.J. Nov. 23, 2026) the defendant was sued in a putative TCPA class action involving SMS messages.

As expected the defendant moved to dismiss arguing SMS are not calls for DNC purposes and that cellular phones cannot qualify as “residential” under the Act.

These are both valid arguments that have found pay dirt across the nation.

But not in New Jersey.

In a somewhat pithy decision the court in Marino held SMS are actionable under the DNC rules and that cell phones can be residential. So motion to dismiss denied.

Definitely the expected outcome– but I don’t fault defendant for trying here.

Chat Soon.