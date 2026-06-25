Up in Smoke: Eighth Circuit Sends Lanham Act Dispute to State Court

The US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit affirmed dismissal of a trademark dispute on forum non conveniens grounds, finding that the Lanham Act claims concerning ownership and scope of trademark rights arose out of a stock purchase agreement and therefore belonged in the state court designated by the parties’ forum selection clause. Vaughn Boyd v. Deadwood Tobacco Company, Case No. 25-1659 (8th Cir. June 8, 2026) (Smith, Kelly, Grasz, JJ.)

The dispute stemmed from the 2018 sale of Deadwood Tobacco, a South Dakota cigar business associated with the DEADWOOD family of marks. Prior to the sale, Deadwood Tobacco and Drew Estate had collaborated on a successful cigar line sold under names including Sweet Jane, Fat Bottom Betty, and Crazy Alice. The stock purchase agreement reserved trademark registrations associated with those three brands from the transaction. After acquiring the company, the new owners launched additional cigar products under other Deadwood Tobacco branding. Vaughn Boyd and Drew Estate (the sellers under the agreement) subsequently alleged that the new products infringed trademark rights they had retained under the agreement.

After the parties failed to reach a resolution, Boyd and Drew Estate filed suit under the Lanham Act in federal district court in Florida. The district court concluded that the asserted trademark claims arose out of the stock purchase agreement and therefore fell within the scope of the agreement’s South Dakota forum selection clause.

Following that dismissal, Deadwood filed a related contract suit in South Dakota state court and Boyd and Drew Estate countered with a Lanham Act claim in federal district court in South Dakota. The South Dakota district court likewise determined that the dispute arose from the agreement and that the forum selection clause was valid and mandatory. Boyd and Drew Estate appealed the district court decision.

On appeal, Boyd and Drew Estate argued that their claims arose exclusively under federal trademark law rather than contract law and therefore did not “arise out of” the agreement. They further contended that the forum selection clause was permissive rather than mandatory and could not divest federal courts of jurisdiction. Finally, they asserted that public policy favored adjudication of Lanham Act claims in federal court.

The Eighth Circuit rejected each argument. Beginning with trademark ownership, the Court emphasized that trademark rights are inseparable from the goodwill they represent. Because determining the scope of Boyd and Drew Estate’s retained trademark rights required analyzing what goodwill, if any, accompanied the reserved marks, resolution of the dispute necessarily depended on interpreting the stock purchase agreement. The Court therefore concluded that the trademark claims arose out of the agreement, notwithstanding that they were pleaded solely under the Lanham Act.

The Eighth Circuit also found that the forum selection clause was mandatory. The agreement provided that disputes arising out of the agreement “shall” be venued in Lawrence County, South Dakota, and that the Lawrence County circuit court “shall have jurisdiction.” Applying South Dakota law, the Eighth Circuit found the language unambiguously mandatory and concluded that the reference to the Lawrence County circuit court identified a state court forum. Because no federal court sits in Lawrence County, the clause could not reasonably be interpreted to preserve a federal forum.

Finally, the Eighth Circuit rejected Boyd and Drew Estate’s public policy argument, explaining that Congress did not grant federal courts exclusive jurisdiction over Lanham Act claims and that state courts possess concurrent jurisdiction over trademark disputes arising under federal law. Applying South Dakota’s four-factor test governing forum selection clauses, the Court concluded that the clause was reasonable and enforceable. Although the district court had not fully analyzed one aspect of the state-law public policy inquiry, the Eighth Circuit found any error harmless and affirmed dismissal.

Practice note: Even when claims are framed exclusively under the Lanham Act, courts may treat them as arising out of an underlying transaction agreement where ownership, assignment, reservation, or goodwill issues require interpretation of that agreement. Parties reserving trademark rights in mergers and acquisitions should ensure that forum selection provisions align with their preferred venue for future intellectual property disputes.