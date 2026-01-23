Smith + Howard Acquires BPS, Expanding Presence in South Carolina and Strengthening Southeast Advisory Capabilities

Atlanta-based Smith + Howard (FY24 net revenue of $74.2 million) announced its acquisition of Columbia, S.C.-based Bauknight Pietras & Stormer PA (BPS) (FY24 net revenue of $21.8 million). This strategic acquisition extends Smith + Howard’s regional presence and strengthens its growing footprint across the Southeastern United States.

BPS has earned a strong reputation for delivering tailored advisory services and trusted guidance across a broad range of industries. As part of Smith + Howard, BPS joins a firm with shared values, a client-first culture and a common approach to service. Clients will benefit from broader resources, deeper technical expertise, and enhanced capabilities.

“This acquisition reflects our continued focus on thoughtful, high-quality growth that expands both our geographic reach and our service depth,” said Sean Taylor, CEO of Smith + Howard. “BPS brings specialized expertise, strong client relationships, and a team that shares our values and commitment to exceptional client service. Together, we are well-positioned to deliver even greater value to our clients while continuing to invest in our people and our platform.”

The addition of BPS supports Smith + Howard’s long-term growth strategy by enhancing its capabilities, while also extending the firm’s reach into a key strategic Southeast market. BPS’s expertise bolsters Smith+Howard’s presence in shared industries such as construction, real estate, and manufacturing and distribution. It also extends Smith+Howard’s reach into BPS’s core industries, including captive insurance and telecommunications, and enhances advisory services such as forensic accounting and litigation support.

“Joining Smith + Howard marks an exciting next chapter for our firm and our clients,” said Jay Swearingen, Managing Shareholder at BPS. “This partnership strengthens our ability to ensure the long-term success of our employees and our clients by expanding the services, resources, and expertise we bring to the table. It aligns us with a firm that shares our commitment to trust, innovation, and collaborative relationships, allowing us to continue delivering exceptional accounting and advisory services while supporting sustainable growth for everyone involved.”

This latest acquisition builds on Smith + Howard’s momentum, including its recent acquisition of Horton, Lee & Burnett in Birmingham, Ala., which amplified the firm’s presence in the Southeast and further reinforced its advisory and accounting capabilities. Smith + Howard continues to execute on its strategy of blending organic growth with targeted acquisitions that enhance service depth, geographic reach and long-term value for clients.

In November 2022, Broad Sky Partners partnered with Smith + Howard as the firm’s first external investor. Allan Koltin of Koltin Consulting Group served as an advisor to the parties on this transaction.