Small Business Administration Loan Fraud Enforcement: What Borrowers Need to Know and How to Prepare [Video]

On September 14, 2026, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced suspensions of 870,000 U.S. borrowers tied to an estimated $39 billion in suspected fraud in COVID-era loan programs.

That same day, the DOJ’s National Fraud Enforcement Division reported the results of Operation No Doze, a surge of criminal enforcement actions targeting fraud in the SBA’s small business COVID-era loan programs.

Because borrowers in all industries are at risk, organizational leaders need to understand how the government evaluates alleged infractions and how to prepare for and handle an inquiry.

Epstein Becker Green attorneys Elena M. Quattrone and Thomas J. Jaworski discuss the federal government’s enforcement actions against small business COVID-era loan borrowers.

Key Takeaways