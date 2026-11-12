Small Business Administration Loan Fraud Enforcement: What Borrowers Need to Know and How to Prepare [Video]
Thursday, November 12, 2026
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On September 14, 2026, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced suspensions of 870,000 U.S. borrowers tied to an estimated $39 billion in suspected fraud in COVID-era loan programs.

That same day, the DOJ’s National Fraud Enforcement Division reported the results of Operation No Doze, a surge of criminal enforcement actions targeting fraud in the SBA’s small business COVID-era loan programs.

Because borrowers in all industries are at risk, organizational leaders need to understand how the government evaluates alleged infractions and how to prepare for and handle an inquiry.

Epstein Becker Green attorneys Elena M. Quattrone and Thomas J. Jaworski discuss the federal government’s enforcement actions against small business COVID-era loan borrowers.

Key Takeaways

  • Breadth of Enforcement: Between June and September 2026, federal prosecutors obtained felony charges against nearly 80 fraud defendants responsible for approximately $100 million in intended loss. The government has also shown up at the doors of small business owners who obtained Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and already repaid them.
  • Evaluation and Enforcement Tracks: The government evaluates a COVID-era loan borrower based on the severity of the conduct, the amount of money involved, and whether it believes the borrower intended to defraud the program. Enforcement is split across administrative, civil, and criminal tracks, and criminal investigations can lead to felony indictments, asset forfeiture, restitution, and prison sentences.
  • Preparing for an Inquiry: Borrowers should not ignore deadlines in government letters or rush a response. However, they should retain counsel, gather complete documentation, and review the government’s suspected fraud determination against the actual facts, because some borrowers may be wrongly flagged. Anyone with a PPP or other COVID-era loan should get prepared now.

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