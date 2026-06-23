Sixth Circuit Raises Jurisdictional Hurdle in Insurance Coverage Dispute
Tuesday, June 23, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Policies sold through Lloyd’s of London present distinct jurisdictional challenges. Unlike policies sold by a single insurance company, Lloyd’s policies are sold through a marketplace in which risks are underwritten by syndicates composed of individual investors known as “Names.” A single syndicate may include dozens—or even more than a thousand—Names.

That structure matters because a syndicate generally has no separate legal identity, and each Name is severally liable for its share of the risk. As a result, policyholders seeking recovery under a Lloyd’s policy may face threshold jurisdictional questions about whom to sue and whether a particular coverage dispute may proceed in federal court.

As a recent Sixth Circuit opinion shows, courts may raise those issues on their own before reaching the merits of the parties’ coverage dispute. Engaging coverage counsel early—either during underwriting and placement or before filing suit—can help reduce the risk of remand, dismissal, added motion practice, delay, and waste of precious resources.

Background

In Halbower v. Hiscox Syndicate 33, No. 25-1152 (6th Cir. May 29, 2026), the Sixth Circuit, sua sponte, assessed the citizenship of the Names in a Lloyd’s syndicate for purposes of diversity jurisdiction without reaching the merits of the lower court’s coverage decision. Halbower arose from a June 2022 fire at a Michigan residence that destroyed several works of art insured under a Lloyd’s policy underwritten by Hiscox Syndicate 33. The policyholder claimed that the destroyed works were worth tens of millions of dollars. Four of the five items were identified in the insurance records as works by Claude Monet and Francis Picabia; the fifth was not listed on any insurance schedule. Hiscox acknowledged coverage for three of the five works but denied coverage for the remaining two on the ground that they were not included on the schedule maintained by the Lloyd’s broker.

After the partial coverage denial, the policyholder sued Hiscox in state court. Hiscox later removed the case to federal court. The Western District of Michigan dismissed the case on the merits, finding no coverage under the Lloyd’s policy for two of the five paintings destroyed in the fire because those paintings were not listed on the insurance schedule maintained by the Lloyd’s broker. The policyholder appealed.

On appeal, the Sixth Circuit did not reach the merits. Instead, it focused on whether the district court had properly exercised jurisdiction over the coverage dispute. Applying the Supreme Court’s rule in Carden v. Arkoma Associates, 494 U.S. 185, 197 (1990), that an unincorporated association’s citizenship is determined by the citizenship of each of its members, the court treated the Lloyd’s syndicate as an unincorporated association, and held that the citizenship of each Name must be considered in assessing diversity jurisdiction.

The court concluded that the court below was best positioned to determine the citizenship of each Name of Hiscox Syndicate 33 and that doing so was necessary to determine diversity jurisdiction. As a result, the court remanded the case so the district court could resolve those jurisdictional questions before the case proceeded on the merits.

Halbower is significant because establishing jurisdiction at the front end of the process—including determining the citizenship of each Name of the relevant syndicate—is necessary to avoid wasting resources and causing delay before a court can reach the merits of a dispute.

Key Takeaways for Policyholders

  • Assess Citizenship Before Filing Suit. Halbower underscores that disputes involving Lloyd’s policies may become mired in threshold jurisdictional questions before a court reaches the merits of the parties’ dispute. As a result, policyholders should consider working with experienced coverage counsel before filing suit to assess jurisdictional issues early.
  • Revisit Jurisdiction Early in the Case. Policyholders already involved in coverage litigation under a Lloyd’s policy should not assume that jurisdiction is settled simply because the case is underway. Halbower shows that jurisdictional issues may surface later, either at the trial court or on appeal, if the citizenship of each Name has not been addressed. In Halbower, the parties incurred significant costs while litigating in state court, removing the case to federal court, and appealing to the Sixth Circuit before those threshold jurisdictional issues were addressed.

To avoid similar results, policyholders already in litigation should assess whether the jurisdictional record is sufficient and whether further investigation or jurisdictional discovery is needed to avoid disruption later in the case.

Conclusion

Halbower is a reminder that Lloyd’s policies can create threshold procedural issues that shape coverage litigation from the outset. Hunton has substantial experience advising policyholders on the procedural and strategic challenges that can arise under Lloyd’s policies across a range of claims, including fine-art claims.

Copyright © 2026, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. All Rights Reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECIEVERSHIP SALE: Maynard Steel Casting Company
Published: 22 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member LLC
Published: 22 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ABC SALE: Certain Assets of a Confidential Apparel Business
Published: 17 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Quantum IR Technologies, LLC
Published: 17 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Navarro Farms MO, LLC and Navarro Farms Vandalia, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Premium Alcohol Seltzer Beverage Category
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: SCOTTSDALE MHP, LLC, MR PROPERTY GROUP, LTD n/k/a PATCH PLACE MHC, LLC, BRITTANY COURT MHP, LLC and TOPPOS, LLC.
Published: 13 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Madewell Concrete, LLC and Madewell Home Services, Inc.
Published: 12 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Variant Alternative Income Fund
Published: 8 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wrapify, Inc
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RL Eastpoint LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Membership Interest in C-5 Investors Mezz, LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Western Cattle Company, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 26 May, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Hunton Andrews Kurth

How Does Your Organization Manage Performance in Long‑Term Vendor Relationships?
by: Sumaira Shaikh , Jeffrey L. Harvey
FERC to Limit Cumulative Effects Analyses
by: Deidre G. Duncan , Nathan R. Menard
Will Recent Developments to the NCAA’s Athlete Transfer and Eligibility Rules Trigger a Change in Litigation Strategies and Antitrust Scrutiny
by: Christopher J. Dufek , Nicole R. Johnson
SEC Proposes Bold Reforms to Registered Offering Process
by: Nathaniel “Nate” Jones , Scott D. McKinney
Impact of HUD’s Revised Emotional Support Animal Enforcement Framework on Higher Education
by: Amy Fabiano , Brigid Harrington
Federal Court Highlights the Strategic Value of Additional Insured Coverage
by: Michael S. Levine
Navigating Technology License Grants: A Practitioner’s Series—Part 1: The Conditional License Trap
by: Jeffrey L. Harvey , Florian Uffer
EPA’s Superfund Solutions Initiative: Evolution, Not Revolution
by: Gregory R. Wall
State Self-Checkout Bills Gain Traction Across the Country
by: Hannah Flint
NHTSA Initiates the Process for a Contextual Driver Monitoring System Study
by: Brian T. Stansbury , Sadie Mapstone
Campus Risk Playbook Series: The Coverage Gap No One Is Talking About—Federal Government Investigations
by: Latosha M. Ellis , Casey L. Coffey
Hurricane-Proof Your Coverage- Essential Tips for Homes and Businesses as the 2026 Hurricane Season Approaches
by: Michael S. Levine , Andrea DeField
Retail Employers and Immigration Compliance: Operational Challenges Today and Risks on the Horizon
by: Adam J. Rosser

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 