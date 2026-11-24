Quick Hits

The FLSA exempts certain computer employees from overtime, including employees whose primary duties involve “the design, development, documentation, analysis, creation, testing, or modification of computer systems or programs.”

To qualify for the exemption, hourly computer employees must earn at least $27.63 per hour.

The Sixth Circuit found that the employee’s primary duty was the design, development, and documentation of Cincinnati Bell’s interactive voice response (IVR) system.

The court emphasized that exemption status turns on an employee’s actual job duties rather than job titles and noted that the statute contains no education or degree requirement.

Background

Loren Bennink was employed by Cincinnati Bell as an “IVR specialist.” His role was to help design, document, implement, and manage the company’s IVR systems and integrations. Bennink did not perform the actual programming. Following Cincinnati Bell’s acquisition of another company, Bennink led the integration of the acquired company’s contact center operations. Following his resignation, Bennink sued for unpaid overtime wages under the FLSA, among other claims. Cincinnati Bell asserted that Bennink was exempt from overtime under multiple FLSA exemptions, including the computer employee exemption. The district court granted summary judgment to Cincinnati Bell, and Bennink appealed.

The Sixth Circuit’s Analysis

The Sixth Circuit focused on whether Bennink’s primary duties fell within the FLSA’s computer employee exemption. Because the parties agreed that Bennink’s compensation exceeded the statute’s minimum pay requirement, the dispute centered on the nature of his work. Looking to the exemption’s text and legislative history, the court noted that when Congress codified the computer employee exemption in 1996, it omitted prior regulatory requirements concerning specialized education, independent judgment, and similar qualifications. Based on that history, the court concluded that the exemption turned on an employee’s actual duties, rather than job titles, degrees, or formal computer training, and therefore examined whether Bennink’s responsibilities involved the design, development, or documentation of a computer system.

The court first concluded that Cincinnati Bell’s IVR platform qualified as a computer system. It then found that Bennink’s work fell within the statutory categories of design, development, and documentation. He mapped and documented call flows, gathered user requirements, proposed how the system should function, and directed system updates. The court distinguished Bennink’s duties from those of an employee who merely installed hardware according to specifications developed by others, because Bennink played a significant role in determining how the IVR system would function.

Not all of Bennink’s work fell cleanly within the exemption. He relied on other team members to perform the actual programming, and he often acted as a project manager, coordinating across teams, negotiating deadlines and budgets, and preparing for the launch of new IT solutions. But the court found it unsurprising that his job was “multi-dimensional” and explained that the primary duty inquiry looks to an employee’s most important duties, not necessarily the most time-consuming ones. Because Bennink’s IVR expertise was central to his hiring and made him integral to the integration, the court concluded that his IVR-related responsibilities constituted his primary duty.

Key Takeaways

Bennink reinforces that, in the Sixth Circuit, the computer employee exemption depends on an employee’s primary duties, not formal education, credentials, or job title. Technical employees who design, develop, document, or otherwise shape how a computer system functions may qualify for the exemption even if they do not personally perform the underlying programming.