Sixth Circuit: Computer Employee Exemption Turns on Duties, Not Degrees

On October 29, 2026, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit held in Bennink v. Cincinnati Bell Telephone Co., LLC that an IT engineer who designed, developed, and documented his employer’s automated phone-routing system was an exempt “computer employee” under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). He had no formal training in computer systems or coding. He didn’t write the code himself. And he spent a good chunk of his time on project management. None of that mattered. What counts, the Court explained, is the employee’s “actual duties.” The decision is one of the few appellate rulings to take a close look at the current version of the computer employee exemption; by the Court’s own count, no other circuit has conducted an in-depth analysis of it.

How We Got Here

When Congress enacted the FLSA in 1938, it exempted “bona fide executive, administrative, [and] professional” employees from the statute’s minimum wage and overtime requirements, and left it to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) to “define and delimit” those terms. Computer programmers weren’t on anyone’s radar. By the time they were (hiring programmers had become standard practice in American business by the 1960s), DOL’s regulations didn’t do them many favors. The professional exemption was reserved for employees whose work required advanced knowledge acquired through a prolonged course of specialized study, and DOL took the position that programmers and systems analysts didn’t fit the bill because there were no universally accepted academic requirements for those jobs. Computer professionals paid by the hour had a separate problem: the exemption required payment on a salary basis.

Congress stepped in on November 15, 1990, directing DOL to issue regulations permitting “computer systems analysts, computer programmers, software engineers, and other similarly skilled professional workers” to qualify as exempt professionals under Section 13(a)(1) of the FLSA—including those paid by the hour, so long as they earned at least six-and-a-half times the minimum wage. With the minimum wage then at $4.25, that came to $27.63 an hour. DOL’s 1992 implementing regulations listed the qualifying duties (systems analysis, programming, and the like), but—in keeping with the exemption’s home among the “learned professionals”—also required that these employees apply highly specialized knowledge and exercise independent judgment.

Congress took another pass in 1996. In the Small Business Job Protection Act—the same legislation that raised the federal minimum wage from $4.25 to $5.15 an hour—it carved out a standalone exemption for computer employees in new Section 13(a)(17). Congress lifted the list of qualifying duties more or less straight from DOL’s regulations, but left out the language about education, independent judgment, and highly specialized knowledge. It also fixed the hourly threshold at $27.63, cutting the tie to the minimum wage. Thirty years later, that number hasn’t budged.

DOL caught up in 2004, when its overhaul of the white-collar regulations consolidated the computer employee rules at 29 C.F.R. §§ 541.400–.402 and dropped the discretion requirement. Salaried computer employees can qualify under Section 13(a)(1) at the standard salary level, which is $684 per week following DOL’s May 2026 rescission of the 2024 overtime rule. The regulations also make clear that the exemption doesn’t reach employees who manufacture or repair computer hardware, or those whose work is merely “highly dependent upon, or facilitated by, the use of computers.” (DOL and the courts have generally concluded that the exemption does not apply to IT support specialists and other “help desk” employees, even if they are the experts to whom trickier issues are escalated.) And because “job titles vary widely and change quickly in the computer industry,” titles “are not determinative.” What’s left is a duties test: the employee’s primary duty must be one of the functions listed in the statute—here, the “design, development, documentation, analysis, creation, testing, or modification of computer systems or programs . . . based on and related to user or system design specifications.”

The Decision

Bennink spent years working on Cincinnati Bell’s interactive voice response (IVR) system—the “press 1 to hear your account balance, press 2 to speak to a representative” menus we all know and love. He started as a contractor and was hired as a W-2 employee in 2016 under an offer letter quoting a rate of $75 per hour. In practice, he was paid a flat $3,000 per week (40 hours at $75) no matter how many hours he worked—which ran as high as 18 in a day. After leaving the company in 2023, he sued for overtime pay under the FLSA and for breach of contract.

The Sixth Circuit affirmed summary judgment for the company. Because the parties agreed Bennink was paid well above $27.63 an hour (whether he was paid hourly or on a salary basis), the case came down to his primary duty. Giving the exemption a “fair reading” under the Supreme Court’s 2018 decision in Encino Motorcars, and giving DOL’s primary-duty regulation “[c]areful attention” under Loper Bright (“[h]ere, we think the Department gets it right”), the Court made short work of Bennink’s arguments.

First, the IVR system was a “computer system.” Bennink’s own brief described “the various computer systems that contributed to IVR’s functionality.” In the Court’s words, “a program made up of smaller computer systems is still a computer system.”

Second, Bennink’s work was “documentation,” “design,” and “development” within the meaning of the statute. He mapped out how the system routed callers, gathered input from the teams that used and supported it, and gave the programmers direction on what to change. Bennink tried to wave this off as little more than creating “complicated flowcharts.” The Court wasn’t persuaded—particularly given Bennink’s own deposition testimony that, in a system like IVR, “the design is the flow.” The Court contrasted its 2004 decision in Martin v. Indiana Michigan Power Co., where an IT employee who installed hardware and configured desktops “to predetermined specifications in the system design created by others” fell outside the exemption. Bennink, by contrast, was “substantively affecting the system.”

Third, a multi-dimensional job doesn’t defeat the exemption. The Court acknowledged that Bennink relied on others to do the actual programming and often acted as a project manager. But primary duty means the “most important” duty, not necessarily the most time-consuming one, and the record showed that Bennink was hired largely for his IVR expertise.

Finally, Bennink’s lack of a computer science background was beside the point. The statute contains no educational requirement—a point Bennink conceded “reflects the reality that someone [could] learn[] such skills through work experience or self-study.”

Takeaways

Bennink is a welcome reminder that the computer employee exemption turns on what employees actually do—not on their degrees, their titles, or whether they personally write code. Employees who gather requirements from users, decide how a system should work, and document it for the programmers who build it can fall within the exemption, while those who install, configure, and troubleshoot to someone else’s specifications (think help desk and desktop support) generally will not. Because courts look past job descriptions to actual duties, employers should periodically confirm that their computer-exempt employees’ day-to-day work still lines up with the statutory functions. Employers should also make sure their paperwork matches their pay practices: Cincinnati Bell’s offer letter quoted an hourly “rate” while payroll paid a fixed weekly amount, leaving the parties to dispute whether Bennink was paid hourly or on a salary basis. That didn’t matter here, but it could in a closer case. And keep in mind that state law may set a higher bar—California, for example, imposes its own, considerably higher pay threshold for exempt computer professionals.