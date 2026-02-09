Singapore's New Model AI Governance Framework for Agentic AI (2026)
Monday, February 9, 2026
This publication is issued by K&L Gates Straits Law LLC, a Singapore law firm with full Singapore law and representation capacity, and to whom any Singapore law queries should be addressed. K&L Gates Straits Law is the Singapore office of K&L Gates, a fully integrated global law firm with lawyers strategically positioned across the world’s most influential markets.

Singapore has introduced the world’s first comprehensive governance framework for agentic artificial intelligence (AI)—systems capable of autonomous reasoning, planning, and action. Unveiled on 22 January 2026 at the World Economic Forum, this new Model AI Governance Framework represents a major evolution in Singapore’s AI regulatory strategy. This is the first of its kind in the world, and the framework provides guidance on managing risks in deployment of agentic AI.

For more details, please refer to the Model AI Governance Framework for Agentic AI. All feedback and case studies can be sent to Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority here.

What Is Agentic AI?

Agentic AI can initiate tasks, update databases, execute actions, and adapt dynamically, introducing new risks such as unauthorized actions, data leakage, and biased decision‑making. 

Key Governance Pillars

The Model AI Governance Framework is centered around the following key concepts:

Assess and Bound Risks Up Front

Organizations must evaluate system linkages, data sensitivity, autonomy, and cascading effects.

Ensure Meaningful Human Accountability

Human oversight must remain central, with clear allocation of responsibilities and approval checkpoints.

Implement Technical Controls

Controls include sandboxing, safety testing, monitoring, and protection against misuse or privilege escalation.

Promote End‑User Responsibility

Training, transparency, and the ability to intervene or deactivate agents are essential.

A Voluntary but Globally Influential Framework

Though nonbinding, the framework shapes global norms and complements tools like AI Verify and Association of Southeast Asian Nations governance initiatives.

Implications for Organizations

Organizations should refine oversight models, limit agent privileges, strengthen monitoring, and prepare for regulatory scrutiny.

Next Steps

Entities should engage in consultations, improve testing, and strengthen documentation for responsible deployment.

