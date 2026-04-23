Singapore Implements Beverage Container Return Scheme

Effective April 1, 2026, all pre-packaged beverages in plastic or metal containers that are 150 ml to 3000 ml (inclusive) for sale in Singapore will carry a 10-cent deposit under the “Beverage Container Return Scheme.” [1] These containers will feature a Deposit Mark and can be returned at any of the ‘Return Right’ Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) across Singapore to redeem the deposit.

There is no minimum quantity requirement. All producers supplying regulated beverages to the Singapore market must register and participate in the Scheme.

What “producers” must do

A producer is one who manufactures the regulated beverage products in Singapore or imports such products into Singapore. Producers are responsible for funding and supporting the collection and recycling of these containers. They must:

Register as a Producer with BCRS

Register the regulated products

Implement the Deposit Mark and new barcode

Pay a producer fee and a S$0.10 deposit for each beverage that is affixed with a Deposit Mark

Submit and maintain accurate records via the BCRS Producer Portal

With the above in mind, if a relevant entity manufactures regulated beverages in Singapore for local sale, that producer must register and fulfill all producer responsibilities under the Scheme. If a producer manufactures regulated beverages outside Singapore, its importer in Singapore will need to register as the producer to ensure compliance with the Scheme.

Transition period

There is a transition period from April 1, 2026, to September 30, 2026. The transition period allows the sale of both existing stock and new beverage containers with the Scheme’s Deposit Mark and registered barcode. From October 1, 2026, only beverages in containers with the Deposit Mark can be sold.