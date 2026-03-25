Simplified Roadmap for OTC Markets Quotation

Introduction

Small- and mid-cap companies seeking to gain access to capital markets and improved liquidity for their capital stock should consider the benefits that over-the-counter (“OTC”) markets can provide as a viable alternative to primary national stock exchanges such as Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange. Strategically, in the short term, they can be attractive to companies due to lower monetary and time costs. In the long term, they serve as a strong springboard for uplisting to a primary national stock exchange.

OTC markets function through a decentralized network of broker-dealers connecting buyers and sellers rather than the matching engine technology used by exchanges. The OTC markets have four tiers for companies at different stages of development: OTCQX® Best Market (OTCQX), OTCQB® Venture Market (OTCQB), OTCIDTM Basic Market (OTCID), and Pink LimitedTM Market (Pink Limited).

Initial Eligibility on OTCQX, QTCQB, and OTCID

To determine which tier is suitable, the starting point is to conduct an eligibility check based on the qualifications of each tier. The below sets forth a summary of each tier’s key qualifications.

OTCQX and OTCQB

OTCQX is for established domestic and international companies that comply with high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and are current in their disclosures. OTCQB is for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. OTCQX and OTCQB have overlapping eligibility requirements but differ in certain aspects.

On March 5, 2026, OTC Markets Groups published for comment proposed amendments to the OTCQX Rules which are scheduled to become effective on April 6, 2026 (the OTCQX Proposed Amendments).

Disqualifications Shell or blank-check companies (excluding SPACs which may be considered for admission by OTC Market Group on a case-by-case basis) and companies in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings are not qualified. Registration and Reporting Status Meet one of the following conditions: the company is subject to SEC reporting requirement; the company is a Regulation A reporting company, which means that a company conducts a public offering in reliance upon the Regulation A exemption (Regulation A Reporting Company). There are two tiers for Regulation A Reporting Companies: Tier 1 for offerings up to $20 million and Tier 2 for offerings up to $75 million within a 12-month period. Among other requirements, Regulation A is only available for US domestic companies; the company is exempted from SEC registration but reporting under the alternative reporting standard, which requires companies to make their financial and other relevant information available on the OTC Markets platform (Alternative Reporting Standard); or the company is listed on a qualified foreign exchange. Penny Stock Exemption For OTCQX, must satisfy one of the “penny-stock” exemptions as set forth below: net tangible assets of $2,000,000, if the company has been in continuous operation for at least three years, or $5,000,000 if the company has been in continuous operation for less than three years; average revenue of at least $6,000,000 for the last three years; or a bid price of $5 per share, and as of the most recent fiscal year end, have at least one of the following: net income of $500,000; net tangible assets of $1,000,000; revenues of $2,000,000; or total assets of $5,000,000 A According to the OTCQX Proposed Amendments, companies that do not meet the revenue or net tangible asset tests may conditionally qualify for OTCQX, in the sole discretion of OTC Markets Group, under the $5.00 bid price test until their next annual report is published. At that time, the company must meet either the revenue or net tangible assets. Financial Statement Audited annual financial statements and audited or unaudited interim financial reports. Shareholders At least 50 beneficial shareholders each owning at least 100 shares. According to the OTCQX Proposed Amendments, the minimum number of round lot shareholders holding at least 100 shares will be increased from 50 to 100. Bid Price[i] $0.25 per share for OTCQX; $0.01 per share for OTCQB. Market Capitalization $10 million for OTCQX. According to the OTCQX Proposed Amendments, the minimum market capitalization will be increased from $10 million to $25 million. Freely Traded Public Float[ii] At least 10% of the total shares issued and outstanding of the class of securities to be traded on OTCQX or OTCQB, as applicable. According to the OTCQX Proposed Amendments, all companies must have a minimum market value of freely-traded public float of $5 million and must also satisfy the float distribution criteria listed below for each class of securities on OTCQX: public float of at least 20%; or

public float of at least 10%; and total assets of $50 million; and stockholders’ equity of $10 million. Price Quotations and Market Makers For OTCQX, have proprietary priced quotations published by two market makers in OTC Link ATS. If the Company is applying to OTCQX in conjunction with an initial review for quotation eligibility in accordance with Rule 15c2-11 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, one market maker is required within three business days of admission to OTCQX; and (ii) two market makers publish proprietary priced quotes within 90 days of admission to OTCQX. Corporate Governance Two independent directors and an audit committee with a majority of its members being independent directors According to the OTCQX Proposed Amendments, an audit committee must have at least two members. Transfer Agent Have a transfer agent that participates in the Transfer Agent Verified Share Program

OTCID

OTCID is for companies that publish baseline information. These companies provide ongoing financial disclosure and a management certification, and verify their company profile for U.S. investors, brokers and regulators. OTCID requirements are substantially scaled down relative to OTCQX and OTCQB eligibility requirements.

Reporting Standards Must meet one of the following conditions: the company is a public company and subject to SEC registration; the company is a Regulation A Reporting Company; the company is exempt from SEC registration but reporting under the Alternative Reporting Standard; or the company is listed on a qualified foreign exchange. Financial Statement Audited annual financial statements and audited or unaudited interim financial reports

Filing of Form 211 by Market Maker

If the issuer does not apply to OTCQX or OTCQB in conjunction with an initial review by OTC Markets for quotation eligibility in accordance with Rule 15c2-11, or if OTC Markets determines that it will not conduct the initial review of an issuer, the issuer will need to rely on a market maker to compile and submit to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) the information required by Form 211. To comply with Rule 15c2‑11, an issuer must provide extensive issuer information to the market maker for review prior to the initiation of quotations. Once FINRA approves Form 211, the market maker that filed the form can begin quoting the security on OTC Link ATS.

Market makers have practical or policy‑driven requirements in connection with the submission of Form 211. The below sets forth illustrative market-maker considerations. An issuer should consult with the market maker submitting Form 211 regarding any applicable thresholds or additional conditions.

Requirements Threshold Shareholders ≥ 30 round-lot shareholders Total Shares Outstanding ≥ 1,000,000 shares Free-trading Shares ≥ 250,000 shares

Review and Approval by the OTC Markets Group

After an application is submitted, the company will be contacted by the analyst who is processing the application. Additional items may be requested at this time. After the OTC Markets Group grants approval for quotation, the securities may commence trading on the applicable OTC markets tier.

[i] As of the close of business on each of the 30 consecutive calendar days immediately preceding the Company’s admission to OTCQX. Under the prescribed circumstances, the OTC Markets Group may consider an exemption to this requirement if there has been no prior public market for the Company’s securities in the U.S.

[ii] “Public Float” shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by (i) affiliates; (ii) family members of officers and directors of the Company; and (iii) family members of any person who is the beneficial owner of 10 percent or more of the Company’s outstanding shares.