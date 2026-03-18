Significant Forward Movement in April 2026 Visa Bulletin
Wednesday, March 18, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The U.S. Department of State’s April 2026 Visa Bulletin shows significant advancement for most countries and preference categories. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will continue to accept employment-based adjustment of status filings based on the Dates for Filing Chart in April 2026.

Quick Hits

  • USCIS will continue to accept adjustment of status filings based on the Dates for Filing chart in April 2026.
  • EB-1, EB-2, and EB-3 categories are current on the Dates for Filing chart for all countries other than India, China, and Philippines (only EB-1 and EB-2 categories are current for Philippines).
  • EB-1 category final action dates advance for China and India.
  • EB-2 and EB-3 categories for India advance significantly on dates for filing.
  • EB-2 India and EB-3 China final action dates advance.

The Final Action Dates chart shows the following movement in the April 2026 Visa Bulletin:

  • EB-1: All countries remain current except China and India (which both advance to April 1, 2023).
  • EB-2: All countries are current except China (which has no movement) and India (which advances to July 15, 2014).
  • EB-3: All countries advance except India and Philippines.
  • EB-4: All countries advance to July 15, 2022.
  • Certain Religious Workers: All countries advance to July 15, 2022.
  • EB-5: China advances to September 1, 2016.
Employment-  
based		 All Chargeability  
Areas Except  
Those Listed		 CHINA-  
mainland  
born		 INDIA MEXICO PHILIPPINES
1st C 01APR23 01APR23 C C
2nd C 01SEP21 15JUL14 C C
3rd 01JUN24 15JUN21 15NOV13 01JUN24 01AUG23
Other Workers 01NOV21 01FEB19 15NOV13 01NOV21 01NOV21
4th 15JUL22 15JUL22 15JUL22 15JUL22 15JUL22
Certain Religious Workers 15JUL22 15JUL22 15JUL22 15JUL22 15JUL22
5th Unreserved  
(including C5, T5, I5, R5, NU, RU)		 C 01SEP16 01MAY22 C C
5th Set Aside:  
Rural (20%, including NR, RR)		 C C C C C
5th Set Aside:  
High Unemployment (10%, including NH, RH)		 C C C C C
5th Set Aside:  
Infrastructure (2%, including RI)		 C C C C C

Source: U.S. Department of State, April 2026 Visa Bulletin, Dates for Filing Chart

 

The Dates for Filing Chart shows the following movement in the April 2026 Visa Bulletin:

  • EB-1: No movement for China and India. All other countries remain current.
  • EB-2: India advances to January 15, 2015. No movement for China. All other countries remain current.
  • EB-3: India advances to January 15, 2015. No movement for China and Philippines. All other countries are current.
  • EB-4: No movement.
  • Certain Religious Workers: No movement.
  • EB-5: No movement.
Employment- 
based		 All Chargeability 
Areas Except 
Those Listed		 CHINA- 
mainland 
born		 INDIA MEXICO PHILIPPINES
1st C 01DEC23 01DEC23 C C
2nd C 01JAN22 15JAN15 C C
3rd C 01JAN22 15JAN15 C 01JAN24
Other Workers 01AUG22 01OCT19 15JAN15 01AUG22 01AUG22
4th 01JAN23 01JAN23 01JAN23 01JAN23 01JAN23
Certain Religious Workers 01JAN23 01JAN23 01JAN23 01JAN23 01JAN23
5th Unreserved 
(including C5, T5, I5, R5)		 C 01OCT16 01MAY24 C C
5th Set Aside: 
(Rural: NR, RR – 20%)		 C C C C C
5th Set Aside: 
(High Unemployment: NH, RH – 10%)		 C C C C C
5th Set Aside: 
(Infrastructure: RI – 2%)		 C C C C C

Source: U.S. Department of State, April 2026 Visa Bulletin, Dates for Filing Chart

Key Takeaways

The State Department notes that this advancement is in part due to the immigrant visa processing pause on certain nationalities and cautions that additional demand and future policy shifts could necessitate retrogression later in the fiscal year to maintain immigrant visa issuance within annual limits.

 

© 2026, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

Defensible Decisions: Leaning Into the Law After EEOC Rescinds Anti-Harassment Guidance [Podcast]
by: T. Scott Kelly , Nonnie L. Shivers
Washington Governor Ferguson Signs Mini-WARN Act Amendments Bill
by: Sherry L. Talton
No Shortcuts: Fourth Circuit Invalidates Agreements to Curtail Statutory Filing Periods
by: Fiona W. Ong
California Appeals Court Ruling Provides Guidance on Arbitration Agreement Enforceability Under FAA
by: Robert R. Roginson , Jack S. Sholkoff
Major Changes to New Zealand’s Employment Relations Framework
by: Samantha R. Duncan , Goli Rahimi
Court Extends ACTS Deadline to March 25 for Plaintiff States as Legal Challenge Proceeds
by: T. Scott Kelly , Bethany S. Wagner
Defensible Decisions: How to Prepare for 2026 Compliance Reporting Deadlines [Podcast]
by: T. Scott Kelly , Kiosha H. Dickey
Beltway Buzz, March 13, 2026
by: James J. Plunkett
New Jersey Federal Court Says Employer’s Home State Proper Venue for Remote Worker’s Age Discrimination Claims
by: Leslie A. Lajewski , Steven J. Luckner
FAR Out! How the Federal Acquisition Regulation Overhaul Will Require Contractors to Exercise More Judgment and Rethink Compliance Management
by: Joseph E. Ashman , T. Scott Kelly
Diversity Visa Lottery Selection Opens on March 11, 2026
by: Ann Louise Brown Cauble
California’s Proposed Menopause Workplace Protections: What Employers Need to Know About AB 1940
by: Michael J. Nader
Sixth Circuit Finds Sexual Harassment Claim Can Bar Entire Case From Arbitration
by: Eric M. Fox , Christopher C. Murray

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 