Show Your Work- Fifth Circuit Stresses the Importance of Thorough Harassment Investigations

In a case highlighting the importance of an adequate response to harassment allegations, on July 14, 2026, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in Brenyah v. Columbia Hospital Corporation of Bay Area reversed summary judgment on an employee’s hostile work environment claims, holding that the employer’s investigation, which was riddled with gaps and inconsistencies, was insufficient to shield it from liability under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and 42 U.S.C. § 1981, which prohibits discrimination in contracts (including employment contracts) based on race.

Quick Hits

Near-daily comments of a humiliating nature can satisfy the “severe or pervasive” standard for harassment.

Second-hand harassment directed at a coworker of the same protected class can contribute to a plaintiff’s hostile work environment claim.

Employers may want to ensure their investigations into harassment allegations are thorough and follow established procedures; missing files, uninterviewed witnesses, and testimony discrepancies can raise genuine disputes of material fact about the adequacy of an employer’s response.

Factual Background

The employee, a Black woman and naturalized U.S. citizen born in Ghana, worked as a registered nurse at the hospital. She was subject to a ninety-day probationary period after hire. The employee alleged that, almost from the beginning of her employment, Hispanic nurses in her unit discriminated against her and another Black nurse, including mocking African food and accents, making unflattering comments about Black employees, and expressing preferences for Filipino workers. The harassment allegedly occurred on nearly every shift.

The employee reported the conduct to her supervisors, who conducted an investigation she considered unsatisfactory. When her supervisors offered her a transfer to a different department, she declined. After her continued complaints, her supervisors allegedly retaliated by issuing informal “coachings,” formal disciplinary actions, and extending her probationary period, citing time management and patient care issues.

The employee was subsequently involved in a car accident. After an extended medical leave, the employee engaged in back-and-forth communications with the hospital about returning to work. After a delay in the hospital’s response, she mailed a letter advising of her “forced resignation,” citing discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.

The employee subsequently filed suit, asserting various claims, including hostile work environment harassment based on race under Title VII and Section 1981. The federal district court granted summary judgment for the hospital on all claims, and this appeal followed.

Legal Framework

To establish a hostile work environment claim under Title VII and Section 1981, a plaintiff must show that (1) she belongs to a protected group; (2) she was subjected to unwelcome harassment; (3) the harassment was based on her membership in a protected group; (4) the harassment affected a term, condition, or privilege of employment; and (5) the employer knew or should have known of the harassment and failed to take prompt remedial action.

The harassment must be “sufficiently severe or pervasive to alter the conditions of employment and create an abusive working environment.” Courts evaluate the totality of the circumstances, including the frequency of the conduct, its severity, whether it is physically threatening or humiliating versus merely offensive, and whether it unreasonably interferes with work performance.

To avoid liability, the employer’s response must be “reasonably calculated to end the harassment.” Prompt remedial action requires more than going through the motions of an investigation. Rather, the employer must demonstrate that its response was adequate to protect the complainant.

The Court’s Analysis

The Fifth Circuit reversed the district court’s grant of summary judgment on the hostile work environment claims, finding that genuine disputes of material fact existed regarding both the severity of the harassment and the adequacy of the employer’s response. In so finding, the court made the following key points:

Frequency of the harassment supported a finding of pervasiveness. The employee testified that the discriminatory comments occurred on almost every shift. The court noted that this frequency, combined with the cumulative effect of the conduct, would be sufficient for a reasonable jury to find that the harassment was pervasive enough to alter the conditions of employment.

The comments were potentially humiliating, not merely offensive. Mocking a person’s food, accent, and racial characteristics in a professional workplace could be humiliating.

Second-hand harassment was relevant. The court also relied on testimony from another Black nurse who experienced similar harassment from the same group of coworkers. This second-hand evidence contributed to the hostile work environment analysis because it demonstrated a broader pattern of discriminatory behavior in the unit.

The employer’s investigation raised genuine disputes about adequacy. The court identified multiple red flags in the hospital’s investigation: discrepancies in testimony about who was interviewed, missing investigation files and notes despite testimony that such a file existed, failure to interview at least one Black employee who could corroborate the complaints, exclusion of corroborating statements from the investigation summary, departure from usual investigative practices, and a supervisor’s admission that “cliques were not going anywhere.” These gaps, viewed in the light most favorable to the employee, created a triable issue about whether the employer took prompt remedial action reasonably calculated to end the harassment.

Lessons for Employers

This decision offers valuable guidance for employers facing harassment complaints:

Maintaining complete investigation records. The court highlighted the absence of an investigation file as a significant problem for the hospital. Employers may wish to create and retain written records of every step in a harassment investigation, including witness interview notes, findings, and remedial measures taken. A complete paper trail may be essential for demonstrating that the employer’s response was adequate.

Interviewing all relevant witnesses, especially those who can corroborate. Employers may want to ensure that investigators speak to all employees who may have relevant information, including those who share the complainant’s protected characteristics and could confirm or deny the alleged conduct. Skipping potential corroborating witnesses can undermine the credibility of an investigation.

Following established investigation procedures consistently. The court noted departures from the hospital’s usual investigative practices as evidence of an inadequate response. Employers may wish to develop clear, written investigation protocols and apply them uniformly to every complaint.

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