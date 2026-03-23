Should Investors Demand Better Liquidation Terms for SAFEs?

SAFEs (the acronym for “Simple Agreement for Future Equity”) are a widely used financing tool for companies seeking to raise capital quickly and with minimal friction—particularly early‑stage companies that are not yet ready for a priced equity round. In recent years, we have seen many early-stage companies attract M&A interest before their outstanding SAFEs have converted. This trend makes it especially timely to revisit how the standard Y Combinator forms of SAFE address investor payouts when a company is sold prior to conversion, and whether investors should demand more for their high-risk investments.

Under the current Y Combinator form of Post-Money SAFE with a valuation cap, if there is a liquidity event such as an acquisition or merger, before the SAFE converts, the investor receives the greater of two amounts: (i) their original investment amount (i.e. their money back and without interest) or (ii) the “Conversion Amount”. The Conversion Amount is calculated by dividing the purchase amount by the “Liquidity Price”, which equals the valuation cap divided by the company's liquidity capitalization (which includes all issued and outstanding shares of capital stock, and outstanding and promised options). The investor receives whichever amount is higher, providing some limited downside protection while preserving upside if the exit valuation exceeds the cap.

Similarly, under the current Y Combinator form of Post-Money SAFE with a discount, if there is a liquidity event such as an acquisition or merger, before the SAFE converts, the investor receives the greater of (i) their original investment amount (without interest) or (ii) the Conversion Amount, but here the “Conversion Amount” is calculated by taking the per-share price in the liquidity transaction multiplied by the discount rate. This means the discount is applied directly to the actual exit valuation rather than being capped at a predetermined amount.

These terms are not nearly as favorable as those typically found in convertible notes, which often provide an additional protection of minimum payment of a multiple of the principal outstanding upon a liquidity event plus accrued interest. In the current market, this minimum payment may range generally from 1.5 to 3x the amount of the original principal. Although convertible notes are often considered more favorable to investors (they accrue interest, have a maturity date, are unequivocally considered “debt” in a liquidation, etc.) while still providing upside upon conversion, the distinction in pre-conversion payouts is generally overlooked when determining whether to invest pursuant to a convertible note or a SAFE.

Some may contend that SAFE holders should receive treatment no more favorable than preferred stockholders, who typically hold a 1x non-participating liquidation preference. This argument, however, overlooks a fundamental asymmetry: preferred stockholders negotiate a suite of governance and information rights, including voting rights, board participation, protective provisions, and inspection rights. SAFE investors using the Y Combinator form forego most, if not all, of these protections. They also invest far earlier, at a point when risk is materially higher. The absence of these safeguards and the presence of greater risks justify more favorable liquidation terms—not equivalent ones. Moreover, since SAFEs are in large part structured to mirror the value proposition of convertible notes, it does not make sense that SAFEs can provide less value to investors in the situation where a company is sold before conversion.

With these facts in mind, we think investors should consider asking to modify the form of SAFE to provide the same types of minimum returns as holders of convertible notes if the company is sold before conversion. In such a scenario, the payout to SAFE holders prior to conversion would be the greater of a multiple of the purchase price and the Conversion Amount (as previously described).

SAFEs remain an efficient and founder‑friendly tool. But their widespread use has allowed a significant structural imbalance to go largely unexamined. Investors should reevaluate whether the current market standard adequately protects their downside and rewards the risk they are taking. Modest adjustments—such as a reasonable liquidity event multiple—can preserve the simplicity of SAFEs while creating a more equitable and economically rational outcome for all parties involved.