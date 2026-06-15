Short Week for the Senate [Podcast]

Short week for the Senate

The House is out this week for the Juneteenth holiday, but the Senate will be in town through Thursday. This week, the Senate is expected to continue debate and a nomination hearing related to the recently expired Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) authorization. When the House returns next week, we expect these FISA-related items to be their main focus as well.

Notably, as of the current Congressional calendar, the House and Senate have two weeks where they are both in session before August recess, and three weeks together in September; providing just a handful of joint legislative days for a September continuing resolution to fund the government, potential movement on fraud, waste, and abuse legislation, and more.

Naturally, with the House on recess there is no committee action in the House to report on this week. For the Senate, healthcare committee action is minimal due to the shortened legislative week.

On June 17th, the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee will markup the following health-related bills: