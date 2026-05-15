Shocking - Fifth Circuit Affirms Disgorgement Award Based on Willful Infringement

The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit affirmed a finding of trademark infringement and unfair competition under the Lanham Act and Texas law, upholding an award of profits based on willful infringement. The Court vacated and remanded the permanent injunction as overbroad, however. Trojan Battery Co., L.L.C. v. Golf Carts of Cypress, L.L.C., Case No. 25-20243 (5th Cir. May 8, 2026) (Jones, Barksdale, Stewart, JJ.)

Trojan Battery has sold deep-cycle batteries, including batteries commonly used in golf carts, under the TROJAN mark for decades. It owns multiple federal registrations covering the Trojan name and related marks, including TROJAN for use on electric storage batteries; TROJAN BATTERY SALES for use in connection with retail and wholesale store services and wholesale distributorships; and the following graphic mark for use on electric storage batteries, deep-cycle electric storage batteries, and lithium-ion batteries:

Golf Carts of Cypress (GCC) and Trojan EV (collectively, defendants), both owned by Federico Nell, entered the golf cart market between 2019 and 2020. Trojan EV marketed carts under the “Trojan-EV” name, and GCC sold those carts (bearing the below logo mark) alongside carts containing authentic TROJAN batteries.

Trojan Battery sued for trademark infringement and unfair competition. Following a five-day bench trial, the district court found liability, awarded disgorgement of defendants’ profits, and entered a permanent injunction. Defendants appealed.

Defendants challenged the district court’s likelihood-of-confusion analysis. The Fifth Circuit rejected that challenge, emphasizing that the district court did not clearly err in concluding that confusion was likely under the Fifth Circuit’s multifactor test. The Fifth Circuit acknowledged that the district court overstated the evidence of actual confusion. A single misdirected inquiry and several additional instances over more than two years were insufficient, standing alone, to show meaningful marketplace confusion. Nonetheless, the absence of convincing evidence on that factor was not dispositive.

Critically, the Fifth Circuit upheld the district court’s finding of intent. The trial court discredited Nell’s testimony that he was unaware of Trojan Battery’s marks and reasonably inferred that defendants adopted TROJAN-EV to capitalize on the senior mark’s goodwill. That finding weighed heavily in favor of confusion and supported the ultimate liability determination. Considering the record as a whole, the Court concluded that most factors favored Trojan Battery and affirmed the infringement finding.

The Fifth Circuit also affirmed the award of defendants’ profits. Applying the Lanham Act’s equitable framework, the Court found no abuse of discretion in awarding disgorgement as a deterrent against willful infringement. The Fifth Circuit endorsed the district court’s use of the Lanham Act’s burden-shifting approach to calculate profits, under which the plaintiff establishes gross sales and the defendant bears the burden of proving deductible expenses. Given the finding of willful infringement, the Court agreed that disgorgement was an appropriate remedy, particularly where injunctive relief alone might not deter future misconduct.

The Fifth Circuit reached a different conclusion as to the permanent injunction. Although injunctive relief was warranted, the Court found the order too broad in that it extended beyond the relevant market for golf carts and related batteries to cover products and contexts where confusion was unlikely. Because the injunction was not narrowly tailored to the scope of proven infringement, the Court vacated that portion of the judgment and remanded for entry of a more limited order.

Practice note: Willfulness remains a powerful driver of monetary remedies in trademark cases. Courts are likely to infer intent and award profits accordingly where a defendant adopts a mark with knowledge of a senior user’s rights and offers implausible testimony to the contrary.