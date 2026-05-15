Shocking - Fifth Circuit Affirms Disgorgement Award Based on Willful Infringement
Thursday, May 21, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit affirmed a finding of trademark infringement and unfair competition under the Lanham Act and Texas law, upholding an award of profits based on willful infringement. The Court vacated and remanded the permanent injunction as overbroad, however. Trojan Battery Co., L.L.C. v. Golf Carts of Cypress, L.L.C., Case No. 25-20243 (5th Cir. May 8, 2026) (Jones, Barksdale, Stewart, JJ.)

Trojan Battery has sold deep-cycle batteries, including batteries commonly used in golf carts, under the TROJAN mark for decades. It owns multiple federal registrations covering the Trojan name and related marks, including TROJAN for use on electric storage batteries; TROJAN BATTERY SALES for use in connection with retail and wholesale store services and wholesale distributorships; and the following graphic mark for use on electric storage batteries, deep-cycle electric storage batteries, and lithium-ion batteries:

Golf Carts of Cypress (GCC) and Trojan EV (collectively, defendants), both owned by Federico Nell, entered the golf cart market between 2019 and 2020. Trojan EV marketed carts under the “Trojan-EV” name, and GCC sold those carts (bearing the below logo mark) alongside carts containing authentic TROJAN batteries.

Trojan Battery sued for trademark infringement and unfair competition. Following a five-day bench trial, the district court found liability, awarded disgorgement of defendants’ profits, and entered a permanent injunction. Defendants appealed.

Defendants challenged the district court’s likelihood-of-confusion analysis. The Fifth Circuit rejected that challenge, emphasizing that the district court did not clearly err in concluding that confusion was likely under the Fifth Circuit’s multifactor test. The Fifth Circuit acknowledged that the district court overstated the evidence of actual confusion. A single misdirected inquiry and several additional instances over more than two years were insufficient, standing alone, to show meaningful marketplace confusion. Nonetheless, the absence of convincing evidence on that factor was not dispositive.

Critically, the Fifth Circuit upheld the district court’s finding of intent. The trial court discredited Nell’s testimony that he was unaware of Trojan Battery’s marks and reasonably inferred that defendants adopted TROJAN-EV to capitalize on the senior mark’s goodwill. That finding weighed heavily in favor of confusion and supported the ultimate liability determination. Considering the record as a whole, the Court concluded that most factors favored Trojan Battery and affirmed the infringement finding.

The Fifth Circuit also affirmed the award of defendants’ profits. Applying the Lanham Act’s equitable framework, the Court found no abuse of discretion in awarding disgorgement as a deterrent against willful infringement. The Fifth Circuit endorsed the district court’s use of the Lanham Act’s burden-shifting approach to calculate profits, under which the plaintiff establishes gross sales and the defendant bears the burden of proving deductible expenses. Given the finding of willful infringement, the Court agreed that disgorgement was an appropriate remedy, particularly where injunctive relief alone might not deter future misconduct.

The Fifth Circuit reached a different conclusion as to the permanent injunction. Although injunctive relief was warranted, the Court found the order too broad in that it extended beyond the relevant market for golf carts and related batteries to cover products and contexts where confusion was unlikely. Because the injunction was not narrowly tailored to the scope of proven infringement, the Court vacated that portion of the judgment and remanded for entry of a more limited order.

Practice note: Willfulness remains a powerful driver of monetary remedies in trademark cases. Courts are likely to infer intent and award profits accordingly where a defendant adopts a mark with knowledge of a senior user’s rights and offers implausible testimony to the contrary.

© 2026 McDermott Will & Schulte LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Colorado Property Management Company
Published: 13 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Scope Technologies US Inc.
Published: 12 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: GSPP Bristol, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 777 Partners LLC
Published: 6 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from McDermott Will & Schulte LLP

Appellate Deference: Reinforcing Limits on Reweighing Evidence
by: Ian J. Howard
This Week in 340B: May 12 – 18, 2026
by: Emily J. Cook , Sydney Merritt Martinez
Reconciliation and Health Hearings on the Pre-Recess Agenda [Podcast]
by: Debra Curtis , Maddie News
McDermott+ Check-Up: May 15, 2026
by: Debra Curtis , Erin Fuller
Pilot Models at Scale: What George v. Commissioner Teaches About the Research Credit
by: Akiva B. Ungar , Mike Tenenboym
This Week in 340B- May 5 – 11, 2026
by: Emily J. Cook , Reuben Bank
Trending in Telehealth: April 2026
by: Amanda Enyeart , Jayda Greco
One Frame is Enough- Second Circuit Narrows De Minimis Use, Limits Fair Use at Pleading Stage
by: Nicholas J. DiRoberto
Transformative Documentary Use, Work Made for Hire Doctrine Defeat Copyright Claims
by: Lisette Donewald
It’s Not a Trap- A Shared Copyright License can Still be Exclusive
by: Keval Amin
Words of Approximation Require More Precision After Narrowing Amendments
by: Amol Parikh
IRS roundup: May 1 – May 11, 2026
by: Kai M. Fenty
Lost in the Constellation- Result-Oriented Claims Miss the Mark Under § 101
by: Keval Amin

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 