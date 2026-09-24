ShinyHunters Targets FBI
Thursday, September 24, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Ransomware gang ShinyHunters boldly attacked the FBI this week, alleging that it hacked into the FBI’s job site, defaced it, then stole sensitive records of employees and applicants, including human resources records of current employees.

The gang alleges that it exploited a vulnerability in Oracle’s PeopleSoft product that enabled remote code execution allowing them to download between two and three terabytes of data. The group released a sampling of the data to journalists, including FBI employees’ names, home addresses, telephone numbers, Social Security numbers, assignments, dates of birth, and details about relatives.

ShinyHunters says it attacked the FBI following an FBI cyber alert published in May that the gang alleges made false statements.

While ShinyHunters’ claims have not been verified, picking a fight with the agency that is responsible for prosecuting cyber crime is surely an escalation that the FBI will no doubt respond to in kind.

Those using Oracle’s PeopleSoft are urged to update the software with patches when they become available.

Copyright © 2026 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ASSIGNEE SALE: Transcend Company, a direct-pay telehealth platform
Published: 22 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITY: E-Commerce Distributor of Backup Power Equipment
Published: 21 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE PROCESS: Selected Assets of a Confidential Electric Motor Manufacturer
Published: 21 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: OPIE Einstein Labs, LLC
Published: 17 September, 2026
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ASSETS: A Nevada Automotive Repair and Maintenance Company
Published: 17 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Fulton SCG Member LLC
Published: 11 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Belen 1945 LLC & Brick House NY LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Monroe Cinemas, LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Westfield Steel, Inc. and Westfield Steel Express, LLC
Published: 8 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Substantial equity and convertible debt positions in Novra Technologies Inc.
Published: 24 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF BANKRUPTCY SALE: Phillips Total Care Pharmacy, Inc.
Published: 12 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 4 August, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Robinson & Cole LLP

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 