ShinyHunters Target Medical Device Company Medtronic
Thursday, May 7, 2026
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Global medical device company Medtronic recently confirmed that it had been attacked by the threat actor group, ShinyHunters. According to Bleeping Computer, Medtronic is “the largest medical device maker in the world by revenue ($33.5 billion) and also develops healthcare technologies and therapies.”

ShinyHunters alleges that it has stolen over nine million Medtronic records containing personal information, and “terabytes of internal corporate data”.

Medtronic acknowledged the incident but confirmed that its customers, products, and operations have not been affected, and that “hospital customer networks remain separate from Medtronic IT networks and are secured and managed by customers’ IT teams.”

Medtronic is investigating the incident.

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