Sharing the Road: Drivers and Motorcyclists Working Together

When the snow clears and temperatures rise, thousands of motorcyclists return to Michigan roads. With

them comes a responsibility that falls on everyone: drivers and riders must share the same roads safely,

and the consequences when they do not are often serious.

Understanding what others on the road need, and what the law requires, goes a long way toward

preventing crashes. This blog covers what both drivers and motorcyclists should know to share Michigan

roads more safely.

Why Motorcyclists Are So Vulnerable

A car offers its occupants some protection with a steel frame, airbags, seatbelts, and crumple zones. A

motorcycle offers none of those things and when a collision occurs, the motorcyclist absorbs the impact

directly.

According to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, motorcyclists are significantly

overrepresented in traffic fatalities relative to how many miles they ride. In many serious crashes, the

driver never saw the rider at all, not because they were distracted or reckless, but because they did not

look carefully enough.

What Drivers Can Do

Drivers in Michigan can adopt specific habits that reduce the risk of a crash with a motorcyclist, including:

● Check your blind spots twice. Because motorcycles occupy less visual space than a car, they can

go undetected in a standard mirror check. Always look over your shoulder before changing lanes.

● Give more following distance than you think you need. Motorcyclists can stop faster than cars in

many situations, and a driver following too closely may not have time to react.

● Be especially careful at intersections. A large percentage of motorcycle crashes happen when a

driver turns left in front of an oncoming motorcyclist. The rider may be visible, but drivers often

misjudge a motorcycle's speed. Slow down, look twice, and look specifically for motorcycles

before turning.

● Do not share a lane. In Michigan, motorcycles are entitled to the full width of a travel lane. Do not

ride alongside a motorcycle in the same lane or attempt to pass within it.

What Motorcyclists Can Do

Motorcycle riders carry responsibilities as well. On a motorcycle, safe practices are not simply a legal

obligation but a matter of staying alive.

● Ride as if you are invisible. Assume that drivers have not seen you. Cover your brakes when

approaching intersections, avoid lingering in blind spots, and position yourself in the lane where

you are most visible.

● Wear proper gear every time. Michigan law requires helmets for most riders, but full protective

gear goes further. A proper jacket, gloves, and boots can significantly reduce injury severity.

Bright or reflective clothing also improves visibility, particularly in dark conditions.

● Avoid riding in poor weather when possible. Michigan weather can change quickly, and rain

reduces traction dramatically on a motorcycle. When conditions worsen, pulling over is often the

safest decision.

● Maintain your motorcycle and ride sober. Tire pressure, brakes, and lights should be checked

regularly. Alcohol and fatigue affect riders more critically than car drivers, given the lack of any

protective structure around them.

When Crashes Happen

Even cautious, experienced riders are injured due to other drivers' mistakes. A driver who runs a red light,

makes a careless left turn, or opens a door into traffic does not give a motorcyclist time to react.

If you or a loved one has been injured in a motorcycle crash in Michigan, the steps taken immediately

afterward matter. Seek medical attention right away. Take photos of the scene, report the crash to police,

and consult a motorcycle accident attorney before speaking with any insurance company. Navigating a

claim while recovering from serious injuries is difficult, and insurance companies are well-practiced at

minimizing payouts.

Final Thoughts

Most motorcycle crashes are preventable. A second look at an intersection, more following distance, or a

rider choosing a more visible lane position can change the outcome entirely. Road safety is a shared

responsibility.