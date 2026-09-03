SEVP Ramps Up Scrutiny of Curricular Practical Training Authorizations

Quick Hits

SEVP issued Broadcast Message 2608-01 on August 12, 2026, signaling heightened scrutiny of CPT authorizations that may not satisfy regulatory requirements.

Broadcast Message 2608-02, issued August 24, 2026, provides additional Q&A guidance on when practical training is considered “integral” to an established curriculum.

Both messages are directed at DSOs and SEVP-certified schools rather than employers, and they do not create new regulations or alter existing CPT requirements.

On August 12, 2026, SEVP issued Broadcast Message 2608-01 to DSOs at SEVP-certified schools, reminding them of their obligations when authorizing CPT. The message notes an increase in CPT authorizations that may not satisfy regulatory requirements, particularly where the training is not integral to an established curriculum or directly related to a student’s major area of study, and indicates SEVP may request documentation to confirm the curricular basis for an authorization.

On August 24, 2026, SEVP issued a follow-up guidance document, Broadcast Message 2608-02, with additional questions and answers addressing how SEVP assesses whether practical training is integral to a curriculum. The guidance distinguishes CPT from Optional Practical Training (OPT), noting that CPT guidance focuses on whether practical training is a required component of the curriculum, and states that formal DSO authorization and Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) record updates are required before a student begins CPT.

According to the client alert, the two broadcast messages constitute agency-level guidance rather than a new rule or final agency action, and they do not alter existing CPT regulations. SEVP has indicated it will scrutinize CPT authorizations more closely where it suspects abuse, while acknowledging that schools, not the federal government, define degree requirements.

The guidance is directed at DSOs and their institutions rather than employers and creates no new compliance obligations for employers directly. However, employers may want to be prepared to provide detailed documentation establishing that they will provide a quality practical training experience related to the student’s major area of study.