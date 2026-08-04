Seventh Circuit Recognizes Deferential Standard of Review for Trustee and Company’s Board in ESOP Sales Transaction

The Seventh Circuit recently affirmed the trial court victory for GreatBanc Trust Company and Segerdahl Corporation’s (sg360°) Board members in the ESOP case, Rush v. GreatBanc Trust Co., et. al, ___ F. 4th __, 2026 U.S. App. LEXIS 21177 (7th Cir. July 17, 2026). In Rush, the former vice president of manufacturing challenged the December 2016 sale of the ESOP-owned company sg360° to a private equity buyer. Rush claimed the ESOP’s trustee GreatBanc and sg360°’s Board would have gotten a better price for sg360° had they marketed it to competitors and managed the sales process differently. Rush also claimed it was a “prohibited transaction” under ERISA for sg360°’s CEO to continue investing in sg360° post-sale.

Discussion

After a three-week bench trial, Judge Andrea Wood rejected Rush’s claims challenging this sale in their entirety. On appeal, the Seventh Circuit found Judge Wood’s fact findings rejecting Rush’s claims were amply supported and rejected Rush’s attempt to retry the case on appeal. The Seventh Circuit also made several rulings of broader import.

First, applying “well-settled trust law principles,” the Court ruled that an ERISA fiduciary’s decisions in an ESOP transaction should receive judicial deference when there is no conflict of interest. This should apply to an independent trustee’s decision making in all forms of ESOP transactions. In this case, the Segerdahl Board and the ESOP’s interests were also aligned because they all benefited financially from a higher price for the ESOP-owned company.

Second, the Court concluded that GreatBanc’s careful and impartial investigation of the sale fulfilled its fiduciary duty under ERISA, including relying on sg360°’s investment banker JPMorgan’s judgment (who was financially incentivized to maximize sg360°’s sales price) in how it shopped sg360°.

Third, the Court rejected the notion that sg360°’s CEO’s continued investment in sg360° post-sale constituted a per se prohibited transaction. The Court noted a contrary rule would harm ESOPs by making ESOP-owned companies less attractive to buyers, who expect senior managers to commit to the company that the outside buyer is purchasing.

Takeaways

Rush v. GreatBanc recognizes and gives judicial deference to common practices involved in selling ESOP-owned companies. This should benefit both the ESOP-owned companies (who will be protected from unfounded litigation), and the trustees and board members involved in selling these companies.

GreatBanc Trust Company and certain members of sg360°’s Board are represented by Jackson Lewis. If you have any questions, the Jackson Lewis ERISA Litigation Practice Group members are available to assist. Please contact a Jackson Lewis ERISA Litigation team member or the Jackson Lewis attorney with whom you regularly work.