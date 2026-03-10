Settlement Dominoes: The FTC’s PBM Playbook Is Going Industrywide
Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The FTC’s insulin/pharmacy benefit managers (PBM) enforcement matter is starting to look less like a single case—and more like a regulatory reset executed through settlement.

On March 3, 2026, the FTC extended the stay in its administrative proceeding against OptumRx and Caremark Rx (and affiliated entities) to allow additional time for settlement negotiations, with the parties disclosing that they are making “significant progress.”

This development comes on the heels of the FTC’s Feb. 4, 2026 “landmark” settlement with Express Scripts, Inc., which imposes a 10-year set of operational commitments and compliance oversight tied directly to formulary, pricing, transparency and compensation structures.

Why This Matters: Policy by Consent Order

The FTC’s original theory—focused on PBM rebate-driven incentives and formulary design affecting insulin access and patient out-of-pocket costs—has now produced a detailed, enforceable template in the Express Scripts consent order. If OptumRx and Caremark reach comparable settlements, the practical outcome could be an industry-wide shift in what regulators (and plaintiffs) treat as the “baseline” PBM model. Further, Express Scripts, under the FTC’s proposed consent order, agreed to incorporate the TrumpRx platform into its standard offering to plan sponsors, subject to any necessary legal and regulatory changes.

In other words: the industry may be on the verge of moving from a debate about how PBMs should operate to a world where the FTC has effectively defined how PBMs must operate—through negotiated orders with the largest market participants.

The Industry Big Picture: What Could Change If Settlements “Harmonize”

If the FTC secures parallel commitments across the “Big Three” PBMs, expect pressure—commercially and legally—for PBMs and their partners to align to these themes

  1. Net-price-based benefit design will become the expectation rather than the exception. A central feature of the Express Scripts settlement is shifting member out-of-pocket costs away from list prices and toward net pricing. If replicated, plan sponsors and payers may begin demanding similar “net cost” constructs in renewals and RFPs—raising implementation and data/reporting expectations across the ecosystem.
  2. Settlements are likely to reshape contract norms across the supply chain. Manufacturers, plan sponsors, brokers/consultants and pharmacies may see second-order impacts: renegotiated contracting terms, revised disclosure regimes and new disputes over measurement and audit rights.
  3. Pharmacy reimbursement and “spread” issues will remain in the crosshairs. The FTC’s framing is not limited to insulin pricing; it connects PBM economics, formulary placement and downstream reimbursement impacts. That broad narrative increases exposure to parallel scrutiny by state regulators and private plaintiffs.
  4. Transparency will stop being a selling point and become an enforcement benchmark. The Express Scripts deal contemplates drug-level reporting and broader transparency measures. If similar obligations become standard across major PBMs, auditability and data integrity become compliance issues—not just commercial features.
  5. List-price-linked compensation and “rebate-driven” incentives will face structural headwinds. One of the FTC’s clearest signals is that business models tied to list prices (directly or indirectly) will remain a focal point for scrutiny. Even companies that believe their models are defensible should assume regulators will ask difficult questions about incentive design, not just outcomes.

What Companies Should Do Now: Compliance and Investigation Readiness

Regardless of whether your organization is a PBM, plan sponsor, payer, manufacturer, pharmacy, broker/consultant or vendor, the immediate risk is not just “final liability” in one case—it’s becoming the next inquiry measured against a rapidly emerging FTC playbook.

Practical next steps we recommend include:

  • Map list-price touchpoints: Identify every revenue stream, fee, guarantee or benchmark that is directly or indirectly tied to WAC/list price and document the business rationale and guardrails.
  • Pressure-test formulary governance: Ensure decision pathways are documented, consistent and defensible—especially where rebate economics could be alleged to influence access.
  • Audit transparency and reporting capabilities: Confirm what can be produced at the drug level, how quickly and with what controls (and whether communications match reality).
  • Review contracting and disclosures: Evaluate sponsor/manufacturer/pharmacy agreements for audit rights, reporting obligations, definitions and “change control” provisions that will be important if market norms shift quickly.
  • Update investigation response protocols: Refresh document retention, privilege processes and regulator-facing messaging so your organization can respond coherently and efficiently to FTC inquiries, state AG requests or follow-on civil litigation.
© Polsinelli PC, Polsinelli LLP in California

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Polsinelli PC

Missouri Attorney General Files Suit Against Pharmacy Benefit Managers and Drug Manufacturers for Alleged Insulin Pricing Scheme
by: Steven L. Imber , Justin T. Liby
CMS Announces Wide-Ranging Fraud Crackdown
by: Benjamin Wallfisch , Ronke Fabayo
New GSA Guidance on Protecting CUI in Contractor Systems, Plus a Look Ahead at Pending FAR Changes
by: James W. Kim , Erin L. Felix
CMS Announces Temporary Nationwide DMEPOS Medical Supply Company Medicare Enrollment Moratorium
by: Stephen M. Angelette , Ross E. Sallade
Executive Branch Targets Anthropic as Supply Chain Risk: Key Considerations for Federal Contractors
by: Daniel H. Petkoff , Erin L. Felix
Off and Running: The U.S. House of Representatives Kicks Off the Fiscal Year 2027 Appropriations Cycle
by: Julius W. Hobson, Jr. , Mark W. Weller
CIT Orders Refund of IEEPA Duties on “Any and All” Unliquidated Entries
by: Deanna Tanner Okun , Dominic L. Bianchi
DOJ Pays First $1 Million Award Under New Antitrust Whistleblower Program
by: Arindam Kar , Matthew C. Hans
California Wage-and-Hour Compliance in 2026: Core Labor Code Risks and the Continuing Impact of PAGA
by: Tina Tellado , Mary T. Vu
Navigating California’s New Venture Capital Reporting Framework Beginning March 1, 2026
by: Bert Stemmler , Daniel L. McAvoy
Court Rules on How Client Use of AI for Legal Strategy is Not Protected
by: Romaine C. Marshall , Matt A. Todd
Post-SCOTUS Tariff Reset: Trump Replaces IEEPA Duties with Temporary Section 122 10% Import Surcharge, Likely to Increase to 15%
by: Deanna Tanner Okun , Dominic L. Bianchi
D.C. Download- S1 E 12: A Conversation with Chris Klomp — Inside CMS, HHS, and the Road Ahead [Podcast]
by: Marisa Campbell , Harry Sporidis

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 