As the holidays approach, many employers are focused on closing out the year. But January 1 is also one of the busiest effective dates on the employment law calendar, bringing new minimum wage rates, higher exempt salary thresholds, and new limits on employment agreements. Taking a few weeks now to review core compliance areas can help employers start the new year on solid footing.

Here is a quick year-end checklist:

Audit remote work locations. Confirm where every remote and hybrid employee is actually working. Update the employee handbook. Make policies current and add state-specific addenda where needed. Confirm wage and hour compliance. Account for new minimum wage rates, exempt salary thresholds, and state overtime rules. Review employment agreements. Make sure offer letters and restrictive covenants remain enforceable. Audit job descriptions and classifications. Confirm that exempt, non-exempt, and independent contractor classifications still match the actual work. Tie up loose ends. Refresh postings, review PTO carryover, and calendar training and reporting deadlines.

A closer look at each item follows.

Audit Remote Work Locations

Employment laws generally follow the employee. When an employee works from another state, that state’s wage and hour, leave, and wage payment laws may apply even if the employer has no office there. Because employees sometimes relocate without telling HR or payroll, employers can fall out of compliance without realizing it. A simple fix is to ask every remote and hybrid employee to confirm in writing where they currently work, remind them to report any future move in advance, and then compare those locations against payroll, tax withholding, unemployment insurance, and workers’ compensation registrations.

Where an employee sits is not the whole story, however. As we discussed in Across State Lines: Understanding the Massachusetts Wage Act’s Reach, a Massachusetts Superior Court in Dubois v. Staples applied the Massachusetts Wage Act to a remote employee who lived and worked in Rhode Island. The court relied on the employer’s Massachusetts headquarters, Massachusetts-based decisions about the disputed bonus, and a Massachusetts choice-of-law provision, among other ties. Knowing where employees work , and where decisions about their pay are made , is the first step in identifying which laws apply.

Update the Employee Handbook

A handbook is only as good as its most recent update, and outdated policies can create liability rather than prevent it. Year-end is a natural time to confirm that leave, pay transparency, anti-harassment, accommodation, and timekeeping policies reflect current law. New requirements continue to appear: Illinois, for example, requires covered employers to provide paid jury duty leave beginning January 1, 2027.

For multistate employers, a single policy rarely fits every jurisdiction. The results of the remote work audit should drive which state-specific addenda or sections are needed.

Confirm Wage and Hour Compliance

Wage and hour issues are where year-end changes most often catch employers off guard. Many states raise their minimum wage on January 1, 2027, and in several states the salary needed to qualify an employee as exempt from overtime rises with it. For example, California, Washington, and Maine have new minimum wage and exempt salary thresholds that go into effect on January 1, 2027.

State Minimum Wage (Jan. 1, 2027) Exempt Salary Threshold (Jan. 1, 2027) California $17.40 per hour $72,384 per year Washington $17.73 per hour $1,595.70 per week (1–50 employees); $1,773.00 per week (51+ employees) Maine $15.70 per hour $905.79 per week

Employers should update pay rates, including any higher local minimum wages, before the first payroll of the year, and review exempt employees’ salaries against the new thresholds. Salary alone is not enough, so this is also a good time to confirm that exempt employees’ duties satisfy the applicable exemption. Overtime rules deserve a look as well: while federal law generally requires overtime only after 40 hours in a workweek, some states, such as California, also require daily overtime.

Finally, employers should review bonus and commission plans. As discussed in Bonus for Specifics, vague bonus terms can turn a discretionary payment into a “wage” under the Massachusetts Wage Act, which carries mandatory treble damages and attorneys’ fees.

Review Employment Agreements

Offer letters, restrictive covenant agreements, and separation templates are easy to set and forget, but the law governing them changes constantly. An agreement that was enforceable when signed may not be enforceable today. Employers should review their form agreements against the law of each state where employees work and confirm they remain enforceable.

Audit Job Descriptions and Classifications

Misclassification remains one of the most common and costly wage and hour risks, and year-end is a good time to revisit it. Roles often evolve over the year, and a job description that no longer reflects what an employee actually does can undermine an exemption classification, complicate accommodation decisions, and create inconsistencies in pay transparency postings. Employers should confirm that each position’s exempt or non-exempt status still fits its actual duties and salary, and that workers treated as independent contractors are properly classified under the applicable federal and state tests.

Tie Up Loose Ends

A few smaller items round out the list: updating required workplace postings (including electronic postings for remote employees), reviewing PTO carryover and payout rules before balances roll over, calendaring annual training and reporting deadlines, and auditing Form I-9 files.

Key Takeaway

A short review now can prevent costly problems in 2027. Employers with remote or multistate workforces should consult with legal counsel to assess their risk and ensure compliance before the new year.