Serta Simmons: The Bill Comes Due. Court Awards $400 Million Against Participating Lenders

We previously wrote about the Fifth Circuit's landmark decision striking down Serta Simmons Bedding's 2020 liability management transaction, holding that it did not qualify as a permissible "open market purchase" under the governing credit agreement. The litigation has now reached its next stage, with the bankruptcy court addressing the consequences of that ruling and awarding approximately $400 million to the lenders who were excluded from the transaction.

Six years after Serta Simmons Bedding LLC's contested 2020 debt exchange, a federal bankruptcy court awarded the excluded lenders who were cut out of that transaction $261.13 million in damages plus prejudgment interest, for a total recovery of approximately $400 million. In June 2020, Serta completed a liability management transaction with a subset of first lien lenders, structured as an "open market purchase" under the relevant credit agreement to avoid triggering pro rata treatment with other first lien lenders. The Fifth Circuit ultimately held the transaction was not a permissible "open market purchase" and remanded the case. The question on remand was whether the lenders who participated in the liability management transaction breached the credit agreement by receiving payments on their first lien debt without purchasing participations in the loans held by the excluded first lien lenders. The bankruptcy court determined that the lenders did breach the credit agreement. Judge Lopez reasoned that with the Fifth Circuit having already decided that the open market purchase exception on which the participating lenders had relied did not apply, the next question was whether the 2020 debt exchange constituted a "payment" within the meaning of the credit agreement's pro rata sharing requirement. If so, by excluding certain lenders, the participating lenders violated the agreement.

The participating lenders argued that the debt exchanged under the 2020 transaction was not a "payment" that triggered pro rata treatment under the credit agreement. The court rejected this argument, finding that the text of the credit agreement shows that the participating lenders received a payment within the meaning of the credit agreement, which is designed to capture pro rata treatment for all consideration in respect of principal or interest on a loan. The participating lenders raised a full range of additional defenses including bad faith, failure to mitigate, and equitable bars to recovery. In the end, the court found that plaintiffs are entitled to damages for a straightforward reason: the Fifth Circuit had already ruled that the 2020 transaction was not a permissible open market purchase, meaning the participating lenders received a payment subject to the pro rata sharing provision of the credit agreement, and therefore breached it. Accordingly, the excluded lenders were entitled to breach of contract damages.

Key Takeaways