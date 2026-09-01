September 2026 Visa Bulletin: Final Action Dates Unchanged, but State Department Warns of Potential Unavailability

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has confirmed that individuals seeking to file employment-based adjustment of status applications must use the Final Action Dates chart in the September 2026 Visa Bulletin recently released by the U.S. Department of State.

Quick Hits

USCIS will require employment-based adjustment of status (“green card”) applicants to use the Visa Bulletin’s Final Action Dates chart in September 2026.

Final action dates for EB-1, EB-2, EB-3, and EB-5 remain unchanged from August 2026; EB-2 India continues to be unavailable.

The State Department warns that EB-1 India, EB-2 (all countries), and EB-5 Unreserved categories may retrogress or become unavailable before the fiscal year closes on September 30, 2026.

While final action dates did not change in the EB-1, EB-2, EB-3, or EB-5 employment-based preference categories and EB-2 immigrant visas remain unauthorized (unavailable) for individuals born in India, the State Department notably indicated that EB-1 India, EB-2, and EB-5 Unreserved categories may also become unavailable in the coming weeks.

Employment-Based Final Action Dates for September 2026

The September 2026 Visa Bulletin Final Action Dates chart indicates no changes from August 2026 in the EB-1, EB-2, EB-3, and EB-5 categories. EB-2 India, however, remains “Unauthorized” (unavailable), and other categories flagged by the State Department could move to unavailability before the fiscal year (FY) ends:

Employment-

based Category All Chargeability

Areas Except

Those Listed China-

mainland

born India Mexico Philippines EB-1 Current July 1, 2023 October 15, 2022 Current Current EB-2 Current September 1, 2021 Unauthorized Current Current EB-3 September 1, 2024 January 1, 2022 January 1, 2014 September 1, 2024 August 1, 2023 Other Workers April 1, 2022 May 1, 2019 January 1, 2014 April 1, 2022 December 1, 2021 EB-5 Unreserved Current December 1, 2016 Unauthorized Current Current EB-5 Set Aside Categories:

Rural, High Unemployment, Infrastructure Current Current Current Current Current

Source: U.S. Department of State, September 2026 Visa Bulletin

Despite the unchanged final action dates, the State Department’s September 2026 Visa Bulletin advises that several categories may become unavailable before the end of September 30, 2026. For EB-1 India, high demand and number usage may cause unavailability, delaying further approvals until new visa numbers become available in FY2027, which begins on October 1, 2026. For EB-2 across all countries, increased demand and number usage may cause retrogression of the final action date or temporary unavailability before fiscal year-end, potentially delaying immigrant visa and adjustment of status approvals. The EB-5 Unreserved category may face similar constraints if demand and usage exceed supply before September 30.

Key Takeaways

Although final action dates remain unchanged for September 2026, the State Department’s warnings highlight the importance of closely monitoring the Visa Bulletin and announcements from USCIS and the State Department. Employers and employees with pending cases in the EB-1 India, EB-2, or EB-5 Unreserved categories should watch for announcements that could affect visa availability as the fiscal year closes on September 30, 2026. Given the risk of retrogression or unavailability, eligible applicants may want to consider filing sooner rather than later, particularly in light of USCIS form changes due to the new public charge standard taking effect on September 18, 2026. Employers and employees may also want to note that the State Department is temporarily pausing immigrant visa interview appointments worldwide while providing training for consular officers on the public charge screening guidance.