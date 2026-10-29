September 2026 Bounty Hunter Plaintiff Claims

California’s Proposition 65 (“Prop. 65”), the Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, requires, among other things, sellers of products to provide a “clear and reasonable warning” if use of the product results in a knowing and intentional exposure to one of more than 900 different chemicals “known to the State of California” to cause cancer or reproductive toxicity, which are included on The Proposition 65 List. For additional background information, see the Special Focus article, California's Proposition 65: A Regulatory Conundrum.

Because Prop. 65 permits enforcement of the law by private individuals (the so-called bounty hunter provision), this section of the statute has long been a source of significant claims and litigation in California. It has also gone a long way in helping to create a plaintiff’s bar that specializes in such lawsuits. This is because the statute allows recovery of attorney’s fees, in addition to the imposition of civil penalties as high as $2,500 per day per violation. Thus, the costs of litigation and settlement can be substantial.

The purpose of Keller and Heckman’s latest publication, Prop 65 Pulse, is to provide our readers with an idea of the ongoing trends in bounty hunter activity.

In September of 2026, product manufacturers, distributors, and retailers were the targets of 428 new Notices of Violation (“Notices”) and amended Notices, alleging a violation of Prop. 65 for failure to provide a warning for their products. This was based on the alleged presence of the following chemicals in these products. Noteworthy trends and categories from new Notices sent in September 2026 are excerpted and discussed below. A complete list of all new and amended Notices sent in September 2026 can be found on the California Attorney General’s website, located here: 60-Day Notice Search.

Food and Drug Product Category Notice(s) Alleged Chemicals Dietary Supplements: Notices include protein powder, pre-workout, matcha powder, detox and cleanse products, and spices 97 Notices Lead and Lead Compounds, Perfluorooctane Sulfonate (PFOS), and Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA) Prepared Dishes and Condiments: Notices include mashed potatoes, noodles, and pasta sauces 78 Notices Cadmium and Cadmium Compounds and Lead and Lead Compounds Snacks: Notices include seeds, granola, chips, chocolate, and pretzels 34 Notices Lead and Lead Compounds, Cadmium and Cadmium Compounds, and Fumonisin B1 THC Products: Notices include gummies, seltzers, vape cartridges, and pre-rolls 34 Notices Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol and Marijuana Smoke Fruits and Fruit Products: Notices include fig spreads, fruit bars, raisins, and dried mango 25 Notices Lead and Lead Compounds, Aflatoxins, and Ochratoxin A Vegetables: Notices include spinach, rutabaga, and eggplant 22 Notices Cadmium and Cadmium Compounds and Lead and Lead Compounds Seafood: Notices include mussels, oysters, and shrimp 17 Notices Cadmium and Cadmium Compounds, Lead and Lead Compounds, and PFOS Consumer Products Product Category Notice(s) Alleged Chemicals Leather and Suede Goods: Notices include sandals, wallets, and gloves 31 Notices Chromium (Hexavalent Compounds) Miscellaneous Consumer Goods: Notices include dry bags, toys, and dumbbells 28 Notices Diisononyl phthalate (DINP), Di-n-butyl phthalate (DBP), Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate (DEHP), Lead and Lead Compounds, and PFOA Tools and Houseware: Notices include electrical tape, cables, glassware, and contact cement 27 Notices Lead and Lead Compounds, DEHP, and Toluene Bags: Notices include backpacks, pouches, totes, and cases 18 Notices DEHP Clothing and Accessories: Notices include shirts, shorts, and brooches 12 Notices Cadmium and Cadmium Compounds and PFOA Cosmetics: Notices include sunscreen, keratin hair treatments, and insect repellent 5 Notices Benzophenone, Formaldehyde, and Pulegone

There are numerous defenses to Prop. 65 claims, and proactive measures that industry can take prior to receiving a Prop. 65 Notice in the first place. Keller and Heckman attorneys have extensive experience in defense of Prop. 65 claims and in all aspects of Prop. 65 compliance and risk management. We provide tailored Proposition 65 services to a wide range of industries, including food and beverage, personal care, consumer products, chemical products, e-vapor and tobacco products, household products, plastics and rubber, and retail distribution.