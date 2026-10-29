September 2026 Bounty Hunter Plaintiff Claims
Thursday, October 29, 2026
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California’s Proposition 65 (“Prop. 65”), the Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, requires, among other things, sellers of products to provide a “clear and reasonable warning” if use of the product results in a knowing and intentional exposure to one of more than 900 different chemicals “known to the State of California” to cause cancer or reproductive toxicity, which are included on The Proposition 65 List. For additional background information, see the Special Focus article, California's Proposition 65: A Regulatory Conundrum.

Because Prop. 65 permits enforcement of the law by private individuals (the so-called bounty hunter provision), this section of the statute has long been a source of significant claims and litigation in California. It has also gone a long way in helping to create a plaintiff’s bar that specializes in such lawsuits. This is because the statute allows recovery of attorney’s fees, in addition to the imposition of civil penalties as high as $2,500 per day per violation. Thus, the costs of litigation and settlement can be substantial.

The purpose of Keller and Heckman’s latest publication, Prop 65 Pulse, is to provide our readers with an idea of the ongoing trends in bounty hunter activity. 

In September of 2026, product manufacturers, distributors, and retailers were the targets of 428 new Notices of Violation (“Notices”) and amended Notices, alleging a violation of Prop. 65 for failure to provide a warning for their products. This was based on the alleged presence of the following chemicals in these products. Noteworthy trends and categories from new Notices sent in September 2026 are excerpted and discussed below. A complete list of all new and amended Notices sent in September 2026 can be found on the California Attorney General’s website, located here: 60-Day Notice Search.

Food and Drug

Product Category

Notice(s)

Alleged Chemicals
Dietary Supplements: Notices include protein powder, pre-workout, matcha powder, detox and cleanse products, and spices

97

Notices

 Lead and Lead Compounds, Perfluorooctane Sulfonate (PFOS), and Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA)
Prepared Dishes and Condiments: Notices include mashed potatoes, noodles, and pasta sauces

78

Notices

 Cadmium and Cadmium Compounds and Lead and Lead Compounds
Snacks: Notices include seeds, granola, chips, chocolate, and pretzels

34

Notices

 Lead and Lead Compounds, Cadmium and Cadmium Compounds, and Fumonisin B1
THC Products: Notices include gummies, seltzers, vape cartridges, and pre-rolls

34

Notices

 Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol and Marijuana Smoke
Fruits and Fruit Products: Notices include fig spreads, fruit bars, raisins, and dried mango

25

Notices

 Lead and Lead Compounds, Aflatoxins, and Ochratoxin A
Vegetables: Notices include spinach, rutabaga, and eggplant

22

Notices

 Cadmium and Cadmium Compounds and Lead and Lead Compounds
Seafood: Notices include mussels, oysters, and shrimp

17

Notices

 Cadmium and Cadmium Compounds, Lead and Lead Compounds, and PFOS

Consumer Products

Product Category

Notice(s)

Alleged Chemicals
Leather and Suede Goods: Notices include sandals, wallets, and gloves

31

Notices

 Chromium (Hexavalent Compounds)
Miscellaneous Consumer Goods: Notices include dry bags, toys, and dumbbells

28

Notices

 Diisononyl phthalate (DINP), Di-n-butyl phthalate (DBP), Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate (DEHP), Lead and Lead Compounds, and PFOA
Tools and Houseware: Notices include electrical tape, cables, glassware, and contact cement

27

Notices

 Lead and Lead Compounds, DEHP, and Toluene
Bags: Notices include backpacks, pouches, totes, and cases

18

Notices

 DEHP
Clothing and Accessories: Notices include shirts, shorts, and brooches

12

Notices

 Cadmium and Cadmium Compounds and PFOA
Cosmetics: Notices include sunscreen, keratin hair treatments, and insect repellent

5

Notices

 Benzophenone, Formaldehyde, and Pulegone

There are numerous defenses to Prop. 65 claims, and proactive measures that industry can take prior to receiving a Prop. 65 Notice in the first place. Keller and Heckman attorneys have extensive experience in defense of Prop. 65 claims and in all aspects of Prop. 65 compliance and risk management. We provide tailored Proposition 65 services to a wide range of industries, including food and beverage, personal care, consumer products, chemical products, e-vapor and tobacco products, household products, plastics and rubber, and retail distribution.

© 2026 Keller and Heckman LLP

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