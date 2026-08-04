Senators Introduce Food Labeling Modernization Act
Tuesday, August 4, 2026
- On July 29, 2026, U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Cory Booker (D-NJ) announced the introduction of the Senate companion to H.R. 8385, the Food Labeling Modernization Act of 2026, which was introduced in the House on April 20, 2026, by Representatives Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ) and Rosa DeLauro (D-CT). The legislation seeks to update federal food labeling requirements and expand nutrition disclosure obligations.
- The bill would direct the Secretary of Health and Human Services to establish a single, standardized front-of-package nutrition labeling system for foods that are required to bear nutrition information. Supporters argue that a uniform labeling approach could make it easier for consumers to compare products and understand nutritional content at a glance.
- The proposal also seeks to address marketing practices that may be perceived as confusing or misleading by consumers. Among other provisions, the legislation would require definitions for terms such as “ultraprocessed” and “not ultraprocessed,” which currently lack standardized federal definitions for food labeling purposes.
- Additional reforms contemplated by the bill include updates to serving size requirements, clearer allergen labeling, and measures designed to improve the transparency and accessibility of nutrition information. The legislation would also require consumers to have access to comparable nutrition information when purchasing food online as they do when shopping in physical retail stores.
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