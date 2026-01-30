Senator Reintroduces Dietary Supplement Legislation
Friday, January 30, 2026
- On January 15, 2026, Senator Dick Durbin reintroduced the Dietary Supplement Listing Act of 2026 (S.3677), which would require dietary supplement manufacturers to register their products with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Currently, FDA has authority to regulate dietary supplements under the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA), though registration with FDA is not required under DSHEA.
- Senator Durbin previously pushed for a mandatory product listing in 2022 and 2024, though both bills ultimately failed to pass Congress.
- In Senator Durbin’s press release, he stated that, “FDA—and consumers—should know what dietary supplements are on the market and what ingredients are included in them. This is FDA’s most basic function, and the first step to protecting consumers.”
- The press release went on to state the following regarding the supplement industry: “More than 75 percent of American adults use a dietary supplement. However, no product is without risk. In 2023, FDA received more than 2,000 adverse event reports related to dietary supplements. However, due to significant underreporting, FDA has estimated the actual annual number of adverse events is more than 50,000. Over the last 30 years, annual dietary supplement sales increased from $4 billion to more than $50 billion.”
- The Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) has expressed its support for the proposed legislation, stating that the bill marks “a significant milestone in CRN’s years-long effort to modernize oversight of the dietary supplement marketplace through a federal dietary supplement registry.” The bill was also backed by, Consumer Federation of America, United States Pharmacopeia, and United States Public Interest Research Group.
Current Public Notices
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: RE INS MARKETING ONLINE LLC, INS-PROPERTIES-BERRYVILLE LLC, FORT CHAFFEE HOLDINGS LLC
Published: 27 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Nelson Companies One, LLC, Conwin Carbonic Company, Premium Balloon Accessories, Inc., Cell-O-Core Co and OLJ LLC
Published: 26 January, 2026
Published: 19 January, 2026
Published: 15 January, 2026
Published: 13 January, 2026
Published: 13 January, 2026
Published: 12 January, 2026