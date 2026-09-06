Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee to Vote Tomorrow on Brian Johnson’s Nomination to Become Director of the CFPB

The Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee (Committee) has scheduled an Executive Session for Thursday, September 17, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. in Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room 538. The agenda expressly includes:

S. 4395, Terrorism Risk Insurance Program Reauthorization Act of 2026

Brian Johnson, to be Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Abby Warren, to be Assistant Secretary of Commerce

Irving Dennis, to be CFO of HUD

Jeffrey Ledbetter, to be Inspector General of HUD

The Committee states that the session will not be webcast.

A confirmation hearing for Johnson took place on July 23. Thursday’s meeting will be the Committee’s consideration/vote on his nomination, along with the other nominations listed above. In other words, the next step is Committee action on whether to report Johnson’s nomination to the full Senate.

What Happens Next?

If the Committee approves Johnson’s nomination, it will be reported to the full Senate and placed on the Senate Executive Calendar, where it will await floor consideration. The Executive Calendar identifies nominations reported by Senate committees that are awaiting Senate floor action.

The timing of a Senate vote will depend on when Senate leadership schedules the nomination. The Senate is scheduled to be in session through Friday, October 2, before beginning a state work period for the midterm elections on October 5 that runs through November 6. Thus, if the Committee reports Johnson’s nomination on September 17, there will be approximately two weeks for the Senate to consider and vote on it before the scheduled pre-election recess.

The Senate’s consideration of a nomination can involve a cloture vote before the final confirmation vote. Under current Senate procedures, absent unanimous consent, cloture generally cannot be voted on until two session days after it is filed. If cloture is invoked, the Senate can proceed to a confirmation vote after the applicable post-cloture debate period.

If the Senate confirms Johnson, however, he will not immediately replace Acting Director Mark Paoletta. President Trump must first complete the appointment, and Johnson must take the required oath of office before entering upon the duties of the position. The oath may be administered by an authorized official; it need not be administered personally by the President. Paoletta has served as Acting Director since August 1, 2026 when Acting Director Russell Vought’s term as Acting Director ended.

Accordingly, assuming Committee approval on September 17, the next significant milestone will be whether Senate leadership schedules Johnson’s nomination for a floor vote before the Senate’s October 5 pre-election recess. If confirmed, the final steps would be President Trump’s appointment of Johnson and Johnson’s taking the oath of office, at which point he could assume the position of CFPB Director.