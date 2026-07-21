Semiconductor Work and the EB-2 NIW: Why the U.S. Treats This Field as a National Priority

In January 2026, the Trump Administration issued a proclamation stating that the country’s ability to make its own semiconductors is a matter of national security. The Proclamation on Adjusting Imports of Semiconductors, Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment, and Their Derivative Products into the United States lays out the problem plainly: the U.S. uses about a quarter of the world’s semiconductors but produces only a small share of them at home, leaving it reliant on foreign supply chains for a technology that powers the economy, industry, and defense. A disruption to that supply, it warns, could strain the nation’s industrial and military strength, which is why the proclamation calls for the U.S. to build up its own capacity rather than depend on imports.



This is a clear signal about the value of semiconductor engineers, scientists, and technology professionals. They’re the ones building the capacity the country says it needs, and the government has now called their contributions central to national security, economic strength, and technological leadership. That’s exactly the kind of importance the EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) was built to recognize.

Why Semiconductors Matter to National Security

The proclamation lays out, in detail, why the U.S. sees semiconductors as essential:

The United States uses about a quarter of the world’s semiconductors but makes only a small share of them domestically, leaving the country dependent on other nations for a technology it can’t easily do without.

Semiconductors run all 16 of the nation’s critical infrastructure sectors, including energy grids, nuclear safety systems, medical imaging, and broadband networks, meaning a disruption wouldn’t just hit the tech industry, it would ripple through daily life.

They’re central to national defense, including radar, communications, cybersecurity, and the guidance systems in missiles and drones.

The chips that power artificial intelligence and data centers are called out as their own national priority, reflecting how central AI has become to the broader conversation about U.S. competitiveness.

A second phase of the plan offers tariff relief to companies that invest in U.S. semiconductor production, an incentive designed to pull manufacturing back onto American soil over time.

The picture that emerges is an industry the U.S. sees as foundational, not just to its economy, but to its ability to defend itself, keep its infrastructure running, and stay at the forefront of technology. That’s why the proclamation treats semiconductor work, from chip design to manufacturing to supply chain security, as work the country needs.

What This Means If You Work in Semiconductors

If your work touches chip design, fabrication, packaging and testing, manufacturing equipment, or supply chain resilience, this proclamation is one more piece of evidence that the field you’re in is one the U.S. government has identified as important.

That’s a meaningful thing to know if you’re trying to figure out whether a path like the EB-2 National Interest Waiver makes sense for you. The EB-2 NIW allows certain professionals to self-petition for a green card without an employer sponsor, based on the national importance of their work. This proclamation adds to a growing body of federal statements naming semiconductor work as a priority.

Examples of Approved EB-2 NIW Petitions in Semiconductors

Recent EB-2 NIW approvals show that professionals from very different parts of the semiconductor industry have been recognized for their work.

A Software and Project Management Specialist

One client was a computer science professional with more than ten years in software development, semiconductors, and engineering project management. His work focused on speeding up how technology products move from development to release in the semiconductor and IT research sectors, an area tied directly to U.S. competitiveness. USCIS recognized the work as nationally important and approved his EB-2 NIW case.

The High-Performance Computing Engineer

Another client approached the same industry from a different angle. An electronics engineer with 18 years of experience, he spent his career making semiconductor products work as intended: validating performance, analyzing defects, and debugging hardware for server and data center systems.

His plan was to build a U.S. technology-services company offering high-performance computing, machine learning, and data science to semiconductor firms, along with plans to train and grow the workforce behind it. USCIS approved his EB-2 NIW case, recognizing his work as a genuine national priority, and he later received his green card.

The U.S. Push to Rebuild Domestic Chip Manufacturing

Rebuilding semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. has been a federal priority for some time now, and this proclamation is one more piece of it, not the start of it. The AI Action Plan, released in July 2025, made a related point: the U.S. needs to bring semiconductor manufacturing back home, along with the factories, data centers, and energy sources needed to support AI. That’s pushed federal agencies to speed up domestic manufacturing: easing permitting for new fabrication facilities, modernizing regulations, and coordinating the land, energy, and security pieces that go into building a chip plant.

The January 2026 proclamation is the latest and most concrete step in that same direction, backing up the strategy with formal findings and a tariff system aimed at bringing chip production home.

Domestic chip production now sits at the center of how the U.S. thinks about its own security and future. If your work fits into that picture, it may be worth exploring whether the EB-2 NIW is a path that makes sense for you.