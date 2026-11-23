On Nov. 13, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the Commission) proposed amendments to Item 402 of Regulation S-K. If adopted, the amendments would represent the most significant revision of the executive and director compensation disclosure rules since 2006. The proposal would limit named executive officers (NEOs) to the principal executive officer (PEO) and principal financial officer (PFO); replace the Summary Compensation Table and three related tables with three new tables (an Earned Compensation Table, a Granted Compensation Table, and a Status of Equity Awards Table); and simplify the Compensation Discussion and Analysis (CD&A), pay-versus-performance, pay ratio, perquisite, severance, golden parachute, and director compensation requirements.[1] The proposed amendments would also eliminate the Pension Benefits and Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Tables, the compensation risk disclosure under Item 402(s), the option-grant timing disclosure under Item 402(x), and the clawback check boxes on the cover pages of Forms 10-K, 20-F, and 40-F. In addition, it would give companies filing “long form” registration statements up to 120 days after fiscal year-end to provide updated Item 402 disclosure. Comments are due Jan. 19, 2027.

The proposal follows the Commission’s June 26, 2025, roundtable on executive compensation disclosure and the May 19, 2026, proposals to overhaul filer status and registered offering rules. If adopted, the May proposals would eliminate the smaller reporting company category and exempt non-accelerated filers (proposed to include roughly 81% of current registrants) from CD&A, pay ratio, and pay-versus-performance disclosure as well as say-on-pay, say-on-frequency, and golden parachute advisory votes.[2] For further details on the May 19, 2026, proposals, see GT Alert, “SEC Proposes Overhaul of Capital Raising Rules, Public Company Reporting Obligations.” If both proposals are adopted, the full Item 402 regime, as revised, would apply mainly to large accelerated filers, which the Commission estimates would make up about 19% of registrants subject to Item 402 (compared with about 51% of registrants that currently provide full Item 402 disclosure).[3]

Key Proposed Changes

Principles-Based Objective

Citing the growing length and complexity of the rules since the 2006 overhaul and successive Dodd-Frank Act additions, the Commission proposes a primarily principles-based approach. A new Item 402(a)(1) would state that the objective of Item 402 is to provide investors with material information relevant to an assessment of NEO and director compensation. Companies would be permitted to add any relevant information in any format and would be required to disclose any material information necessary to an understanding of the new tables.

Persons Covered: NEOs Limited to the PEO and PFO

PEO and PFO only for all registrants. NEOs would consist only of individuals who served as PEO or PFO (or acted in a similar capacity) during the last completed fiscal year, including interim, co- and dual PEOs/PFOs. This would reduce the number of NEOs to two in most circumstances. The proposal would eliminate coverage of the three most highly compensated other executive officers and up to two former executive officers. The Commission notes that the median registrant currently reports five NEOs.

NEOs would consist only of individuals who served as PEO or PFO (or acted in a similar capacity) during the last completed fiscal year, including interim, co- and dual PEOs/PFOs. This would reduce the number of NEOs to two in most circumstances. The proposal would eliminate coverage of the three most highly compensated other executive officers and up to two former executive officers. The Commission notes that the median registrant currently reports five NEOs. Voluntary additional disclosure. Companies may include other executives in the three new tables, provided the tables are completed in their entirety for those persons, without those individuals becoming NEOs for CD&A, pay-versus-performance, or Form 8-K purposes.

Companies may include other executives in the three new tables, provided the tables are completed in their entirety for those persons, without those individuals becoming NEOs for CD&A, pay-versus-performance, or Form 8-K purposes. Knock-on effects. The narrower NEO definition would affect golden parachute and clawback disclosure, Item 403(b) individual beneficial ownership, the Item 404(a) related-person transaction exception for reported compensation, Exhibit 10 filing requirements, and Form 8-K Item 5.02(b) and (e). The Commission estimates that registrants would file approximately 695 fewer Form 8-Ks per year as a result.[4]

The narrower NEO definition would affect golden parachute and clawback disclosure, Item 403(b) individual beneficial ownership, the Item 404(a) related-person transaction exception for reported compensation, Exhibit 10 filing requirements, and Form 8-K Item 5.02(b) and (e). The Commission estimates that registrants would file approximately 695 fewer Form 8-Ks per year as a result.[4] Section 162(m) is unaffected. Treasury staff informally advised Commission staff that Section 162(m) would continue to apply to the three most highly compensated executive officers other than the PEO and PFO whether or not their compensation must be reported under Item 402. As a result, companies may still need to calculate those executives’ compensation for Section 162(m) purposes.[5]

New Primary Tables Would Replace the Summary Compensation Table

Four current tables (the Summary Compensation Table, Grants of Plan-Based Awards Table, Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year-End Table, and Option Exercises and Stock Vested Table) would be replaced by three new tables. In effect, the Summary Compensation Table would be split into an Earned Compensation Table and a Granted Compensation Table, with a Status of Equity Awards Table bridging the two:

Earned Compensation Table (proposed Item 402(b)). This table would cover three fiscal years (two for smaller reporting companies (SRCs) and emerging growth companies (EGCs)) and capture compensation earned. It would report salary earned, non-equity awards earned (combining bonus and non-equity incentive plan columns), stock awards valued at vesting, options valued at exercise, and a “Miscellaneous Compensation Received” column. That column would include perquisites, gross-ups, severance, defined contribution plan contributions, pension service costs (replacing the change in actuarial present value), and other compensation the company determines is material.

This table would cover three fiscal years (two for smaller reporting companies (SRCs) and emerging growth companies (EGCs)) and capture compensation earned. It would report salary earned, non-equity awards earned (combining bonus and non-equity incentive plan columns), stock awards valued at vesting, options valued at exercise, and a “Miscellaneous Compensation Received” column. That column would include perquisites, gross-ups, severance, defined contribution plan contributions, pension service costs (replacing the change in actuarial present value), and other compensation the company determines is material. Granted Compensation Table (proposed Item 402(c)). This table would capture the compensation opportunity granted for each covered year, similar to “total direct compensation.” It would report annualized base salary as of fiscal year-end and non-equity and equity awards at target value. Equity would be valued at ASC 718 grant date fair value assuming target achievement, rather than the current “probable outcome.” Companies could elect to report in the prior year’s table equity awards granted in the first fiscal quarter that relate to prior-year performance, which is intended to address the long-standing mismatch between when cash and equity incentives are reported.

This table would capture the compensation opportunity granted for each covered year, similar to “total direct compensation.” It would report annualized base salary as of fiscal year-end and non-equity and equity awards at target value. Equity would be valued at ASC 718 grant date fair value assuming target achievement, rather than the current “probable outcome.” Companies could elect to report in the prior year’s table equity awards granted in the first fiscal quarter that relate to prior-year performance, which is intended to address the long-standing mismatch between when cash and equity incentives are reported. Status of Equity Awards Table (proposed Item 402(d)). This table would serve as an award-by-award, share-denominated tracker following each equity award from the year it first appears in the Granted Compensation Table until it is reflected as earned in the Earned Compensation Table or has fully expired. It would show grant date, award type, grant amount or payout range, end of the performance period, final vesting date, exercise price, and amounts vested, exercised, or expired. Annual revaluation would not be required.

This table would serve as an award-by-award, share-denominated tracker following each equity award from the year it first appears in the Granted Compensation Table until it is reflected as earned in the Earned Compensation Table or has fully expired. It would show grant date, award type, grant amount or payout range, end of the performance period, final vesting date, exercise price, and amounts vested, exercised, or expired. Annual revaluation would not be required. Inline XBRL. Large accelerated filers would be required to tag the three new tables (but not related footnotes or narrative disclosure). The existing Inline XBRL tagging requirements for pay-versus-performance and clawback disclosure would be eliminated, so companies other than large accelerated filers generally would no longer tag Item 402 disclosure.

Perquisites, Including Executive Security

Higher threshold. The aggregate reporting threshold for each NEO would increase from $10,000 to $150,000. Individual perquisites would not need to be identified by type or quantified in footnotes unless that information is material.

The aggregate reporting threshold for each NEO would increase from $10,000 to $150,000. Individual perquisites would not need to be identified by type or quantified in footnotes unless that information is material. De minimis tracking exclusion. Companies could exclude an individual perquisite that qualifies as a de minimis fringe benefit under Internal Revenue Code Section 132(a)(4) when testing the threshold; those items would not need to be tracked.

Companies could exclude an individual perquisite that qualifies as a de minimis fringe benefit under Internal Revenue Code Section 132(a)(4) when testing the threshold; those items would not need to be tracked. Valuation flexibility. The requirement to value perquisites at aggregate incremental cost would be eliminated, giving companies more flexibility in choosing a valuation method, such as Standard Industry Fare Level (SIFL) rates or other values used for tax purposes for personal aircraft use.

The requirement to value perquisites at aggregate incremental cost would be eliminated, giving companies more flexibility in choosing a valuation method, such as Standard Industry Fare Level (SIFL) rates or other values used for tax purposes for personal aircraft use. Revised interpretive guidance. Whether an item is “integrally and directly related” to the performance of the executive’s duties would be the company’s determination, provided it is reasonable and made in good faith. The Commission would remove the examples of perquisites in its 2006 guidance, including security provided at an executive’s personal residence or during personal travel. Under the revised framework, a reasonable, good-faith determination that around-the-clock security or required use of company aircraft for security reasons is integrally and directly related to the executive’s duties could support a conclusion that the benefit is not a perquisite. The Commission also states that companies should look to the revised guidance, rather than prior enforcement proceedings applying the 2006 guidance.[6]

CD&A

CD&A (proposed Item 402(e)) would remain required for companies other than SRCs and EGCs, but the seven required topics would be reduced to the following three:

The objectives of the compensation program in relation to the company’s corporate strategy;

The material elements of compensation and how amounts are determined; and

If applicable, whether the company considered the results of the most recent say-on-pay vote and, if so, how that consideration affected its compensation policies and decisions.

The non-exhaustive list of 15 example topics would be eliminated.

The proposal would also address non-GAAP financial measures throughout Item 402, not only in CD&A. Disclosure of non-GAAP performance targets would continue to be exempt from Regulation G, but historical non-GAAP measures (for example, actual results used to determine payouts) would require a quantitative reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Pay-Versus-Performance

“Compensation Actually Paid” eliminated. The total compensation earned figure from the Earned Compensation Table, a realized-pay measure, would be used instead. This would eliminate the annual fair-value remeasurement of unvested equity required to calculate Compensation Actually Paid.

The total compensation earned figure from the Earned Compensation Table, a realized-pay measure, would be used instead. This would eliminate the annual fair-value remeasurement of unvested equity required to calculate Compensation Actually Paid. Company TSR only. Company cumulative total shareholder return (TSR) would be the only required performance measure. Net income, peer group TSR, and the Tabular List would be eliminated, and the Company-Selected Measure would become optional.

Company cumulative total shareholder return (TSR) would be the only required performance measure. Net income, peer group TSR, and the Tabular List would be eliminated, and the Company-Selected Measure would become optional. Shorter look-back and narrower coverage. Disclosure would cover three years for all registrants (instead of five years for non-SRCs) and would address the PEO and PFO individually rather than presenting average compensation for the other NEOs. The prescribed table would be replaced by a “clear description” of the relationship between pay and performance.

Pay Ratio

U.S. full-time employees only. The median employee would be identified only from full-time employees in the United States and its territories, excluding part-time, seasonal, temporary, and non-U.S. workers. Because non-U.S. employees would be excluded, the data privacy and 5% de minimis exemptions for non-U.S. employees would no longer be necessary and would be eliminated.

The median employee would be identified only from full-time employees in the United States and its territories, excluding part-time, seasonal, temporary, and non-U.S. workers. Because non-U.S. employees would be excluded, the data privacy and 5% de minimis exemptions for non-U.S. employees would no longer be necessary and would be eliminated. New compensation measure and cadence. Annual total compensation of the PEO and the median employee would be determined using the information in (or applying the methodology of) the Granted Compensation Table, rather than the Summary Compensation Table. The median employee would be identified at least once every five years (instead of three), and the detailed methodology instructions and related disclosures would be eliminated.

Severance, Change-in-Control, and Golden Parachute Disclosure

Material terms instead of hypothetical quantification. Proposed Item 402(i) would eliminate the requirement to quantify potential payments upon termination or change in control. It would require a description of the material terms of written and unwritten arrangements for the PEO and PFO and extend the same standard to SRCs and EGCs. Disclosure previously made under Form 8-K Item 5.02 would not need to be repeated.

Proposed Item 402(i) would eliminate the requirement to quantify potential payments upon termination or change in control. It would require a description of the material terms of written and unwritten arrangements for the PEO and PFO and extend the same standard to SRCs and EGCs. Disclosure previously made under Form 8-K Item 5.02 would not need to be repeated. Streamlined Golden Parachute Compensation Table. Proposed Item 402(j) would cover only the PEO and PFO. Four current columns (pension and deferred compensation enhancements, perquisites and benefits, tax reimbursements, and other) would be consolidated into a single materiality-based “Miscellaneous” column, leaving cash, equity, miscellaneous, and total. Mandatory footnotes, supplemental-table instructions, and the list of example narrative factors would be eliminated in favor of a principles-based narrative.

Director Compensation, Clawbacks, and Eliminated Items

Directors. The prescribed Director Compensation Table would be eliminated, and companies could present director compensation in any format. Individual quantification of cash earned and equity realized (valued at vesting or exercise) would continue, along with a description of the program (including cash and equity retainers by role) and information on outstanding awards. Pension and deferred compensation line items would be dropped. Director compensation paid to a PEO or PFO would be reported only under Item 402(k).

The prescribed Director Compensation Table would be eliminated, and companies could present director compensation in any format. Individual quantification of cash earned and equity realized (valued at vesting or exercise) would continue, along with a description of the program (including cash and equity retainers by role) and information on outstanding awards. Pension and deferred compensation line items would be dropped. Director compensation paid to a PEO or PFO would be reported only under Item 402(k). Clawbacks. The Forms 10-K, 20-F, and 40-F check boxes regarding error corrections and recovery analysis would be eliminated, as would the explanation of why recovery was not required and the separate per-individual disclosure of amounts for which recovery would be impracticable. Disclosure of recovery actions following a restatement would continue, and the underlying mechanics of companies’ clawback policies and processes would remain unchanged.

The Forms 10-K, 20-F, and 40-F check boxes regarding error corrections and recovery analysis would be eliminated, as would the explanation of why recovery was not required and the separate per-individual disclosure of amounts for which recovery would be impracticable. Disclosure of recovery actions following a restatement would continue, and the underlying mechanics of companies’ clawback policies and processes would remain unchanged. Eliminated entirely. The Pension Benefits Table, the Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Table, Item 402(s) (compensation risk), and Item 402(x) (option grants near the release of material nonpublic information) would be eliminated. The Commission notes, however, that material information about spring-loading or bullet-dodging would still need to be disclosed under proposed Item 402(a)(5)(i).[7]

Timing of Item 402 Disclosure in Registration Statements

Under current rules, a long-form registration statement filed after fiscal year-end must include Item 402 disclosure for the year just ended. The Commission views this requirement as an impediment to capital raising and business combinations. Forms S-1, S-4 (for parties not eligible for Form S-3), S-11, 10, and N-2 would be amended so that Item 402 disclosure for the most recent fiscal year would not be required until the later of (i) the date the company otherwise files it under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (Exchange Act), or (ii) 120 days after fiscal year-end. This is the same period currently available for short-form registration statements such as Form S-3. A pre-effective amendment would be required if the registration statement would become effective after that date.

A registration statement relying on the accommodation would still present the required number of years of Item 402 disclosure, using the fiscal years immediately preceding the omitted year.

Potential Implications

Public Companies and Compensation Committees

Interaction with the filer status proposal. Companies expected to qualify as large accelerated filers under the May 2026 proposal (public float of at least $2 billion for two consecutive years and at least 60 months of Exchange Act reporting) would be subject to the new tables, CD&A, pay-versus-performance, and pay ratio rules. Likely non-accelerated filers would chiefly be affected by the new tables, NEO definition, and narrative severance standard. Those companies would no longer be required to provide CD&A or hold say-on-pay votes. Investor and proxy advisor expectations could affect whether they continue to provide CD&A-style disclosure voluntarily or hold advisory say-on-pay votes.

Companies expected to qualify as large accelerated filers under the May 2026 proposal (public float of at least $2 billion for two consecutive years and at least 60 months of Exchange Act reporting) would be subject to the new tables, CD&A, pay-versus-performance, and pay ratio rules. Likely non-accelerated filers would chiefly be affected by the new tables, NEO definition, and narrative severance standard. Those companies would no longer be required to provide CD&A or hold say-on-pay votes. Investor and proxy advisor expectations could affect whether they continue to provide CD&A-style disclosure voluntarily or hold advisory say-on-pay votes. Proxy advisor and investor models. ISS, Glass Lewis, and institutional investors currently build their pay-for-performance and quantum analyses from the Summary Compensation Table and Compensation Actually Paid. The Commission acknowledges that investors may need to rebuild those measures. Companies may wish to anticipate advisor methodology changes and consider providing voluntary bridge disclosure (for example, a Summary Compensation Table-style total or realizable pay) during the transition.

ISS, Glass Lewis, and institutional investors currently build their pay-for-performance and quantum analyses from the Summary Compensation Table and Compensation Actually Paid. The Commission acknowledges that investors may need to rebuild those measures. Companies may wish to anticipate advisor methodology changes and consider providing voluntary bridge disclosure (for example, a Summary Compensation Table-style total or realizable pay) during the transition. Design decisions may continue to be driven by substantive business considerations. The Commission notes that current rules have influenced decisions on security benefits and on vesting schedules (to limit Compensation Actually Paid calculations). If those constraints are removed, committees may wish to continue basing design decisions on business merits and may wish to document the business rationale for security and aircraft arrangements and adopt written good-faith determination procedures.

The Commission notes that current rules have influenced decisions on security benefits and on vesting schedules (to limit Compensation Actually Paid calculations). If those constraints are removed, committees may wish to continue basing design decisions on business merits and may wish to document the business rationale for security and aircraft arrangements and adopt written good-faith determination procedures. Materiality judgments replace bright lines. Principles-based disclosure places greater weight on company judgment, which may be second-guessed by investors, the Commission staff, and plaintiffs. Committees and disclosure counsel may wish to establish a documented materiality process for the Miscellaneous column, the supplemental narrative, perquisites, and severance terms.

Boards and Corporate Governance

Investor engagement. Investor engagement would generally focus on the PEO and PFO. Boards with influential presidents, COOs, or business-unit heads may wish to consider whether voluntary disclosure about those executives would support say-on-pay outcomes and succession messaging.

Investor engagement would generally focus on the PEO and PFO. Boards with influential presidents, COOs, or business-unit heads may wish to consider whether voluntary disclosure about those executives would support say-on-pay outcomes and succession messaging. Form 8-K. Fewer executive departures and compensatory arrangements would trigger Form 8-K Item 5.02, although Item 5.02(b) and (c) would continue to apply to specified officer roles regardless of NEO status. The proposal would also eliminate Form 8-K Item 5.02(f), which currently requires a filing when previously omitted salary or bonus amounts become calculable. Companies may wish to update their Form 8-K checklists and disclosure controls accordingly.

Fewer executive departures and compensatory arrangements would trigger Form 8-K Item 5.02, although Item 5.02(b) and (c) would continue to apply to specified officer roles regardless of NEO status. The proposal would also eliminate Form 8-K Item 5.02(f), which currently requires a filing when previously omitted salary or bonus amounts become calculable. Companies may wish to update their Form 8-K checklists and disclosure controls accordingly. Related-person transactions. Companies may wish to revisit related-person transaction procedures, because compensation of non-NEO executive officers would no longer be covered by the Item 404(a) exception for compensation reported under Item 402. That compensation generally should remain excluded if approved (or recommended for approval) by the compensation committee, but companies should confirm that their approval processes satisfy that alternative exception.

M&A Transactions

Golden parachute disclosure. In merger proxies, Forms S-4 and Schedules 14D-9, TO, and 13E-3, single-trigger versus double-trigger breakdowns and separate tax gross-up quantification would no longer be mandated, although the Commission notes some investors weigh these items in say-on-golden-parachute votes. The separate golden parachute advisory vote under Rule 14a-21(c) would remain for non-EGCs, although the May 2026 filer status proposal would exempt non-accelerated filers from that vote.

In merger proxies, Forms S-4 and Schedules 14D-9, TO, and 13E-3, single-trigger versus double-trigger breakdowns and separate tax gross-up quantification would no longer be mandated, although the Commission notes some investors weigh these items in say-on-golden-parachute votes. The separate golden parachute advisory vote under Rule 14a-21(c) would remain for non-EGCs, although the May 2026 filer status proposal would exempt non-accelerated filers from that vote. Diligence. Without quantified change-in-control payments in annual proxies, buyers and their advisors may need to rely more heavily on diligence of underlying agreements and on Section 280G calculations prepared outside the proxy.

Without quantified change-in-control payments in annual proxies, buyers and their advisors may need to rely more heavily on diligence of underlying agreements and on Section 280G calculations prepared outside the proxy. Transaction documents. Merger agreement covenants, disclosure schedules, and proxy timelines that reference Item 402(t) or “named executive officers” may need conforming updates if final rules are adopted.

Capital Markets Transactions

120-day accommodation. The 120-day accommodation would allow IPO issuers, de-SPAC, and other Form S-4 registrants, REITs on Form S-11, Form 10 registrants, and business development companies (BDCs) to launch in the first quarter without first completing year-end compensation determinations. Underwriters and issuers may wish to note the pre-effective amendment requirement if effectiveness occurs after the deadline. Issuers and underwriters should also consider whether material compensation developments in the omitted fiscal year (for example, new employment agreements or IPO-related equity grants) should be disclosed in the prospectus.

The 120-day accommodation would allow IPO issuers, de-SPAC, and other Form S-4 registrants, REITs on Form S-11, Form 10 registrants, and business development companies (BDCs) to launch in the first quarter without first completing year-end compensation determinations. Underwriters and issuers may wish to note the pre-effective amendment requirement if effectiveness occurs after the deadline. Issuers and underwriters should also consider whether material compensation developments in the omitted fiscal year (for example, new employment agreements or IPO-related equity grants) should be disclosed in the prospectus. Interaction with Form S-3 expansion. If the May 2026 Form S-3 eligibility expansion is adopted, more issuers would avoid long-form registration statements altogether, which would reduce the practical scope of this relief.

Compliance Timing, Cost Estimates, and Open Questions

Effective and compliance dates. As proposed, the amendments would become effective on the Jan. 1 following publication of the adopting release in the Federal Register. For example, if the adopting release were published in 2027, the effective date would be Jan. 1, 2028, so a calendar-year company would first apply the new rules to its fiscal 2028 disclosure (generally the 2029 proxy season), with voluntary compliance available for fiscal 2027 disclosure in the 2028 proxy season. Compliance would be required for the first full fiscal year ending on or after the effective date, and earlier voluntary compliance would be permitted if the amended item is followed in its entirety. Registration statements would follow the rules if, on initial filing, they are required to include financial statements for a fiscal year ending on or after the effective date.

As proposed, the amendments would become effective on the Jan. 1 following publication of the adopting release in the Federal Register. For example, if the adopting release were published in 2027, the effective date would be Jan. 1, 2028, so a calendar-year company would first apply the new rules to its fiscal 2028 disclosure (generally the 2029 proxy season), with voluntary compliance available for fiscal 2027 disclosure in the 2028 proxy season. Compliance would be required for the first full fiscal year ending on or after the effective date, and earlier voluntary compliance would be permitted if the amended item is followed in its entirety. Registration statements would follow the rules if, on initial filing, they are required to include financial statements for a fiscal year ending on or after the effective date. No phase-in, as proposed. The proposal does not include transition relief for the multi-year Earned and Granted Compensation Tables, so companies would need to present each covered fiscal year under the new methodology in the first year of compliance, including recalculating prior-year amounts. Companies may wish to confirm that their payroll and equity administration systems can capture the necessary data, particularly vesting and exercise values, and target grant values, for the years that would be covered.

The proposal does not include transition relief for the multi-year Earned and Granted Compensation Tables, so companies would need to present each covered fiscal year under the new methodology in the first year of compliance, including recalculating prior-year amounts. Companies may wish to confirm that their payroll and equity administration systems can capture the necessary data, particularly vesting and exercise values, and target grant values, for the years that would be covered. Commission cost estimates. The Commission estimates approximately $553 million in aggregate one-time implementation costs (about $82,000 per registrant) and approximately $1.64 billion in aggregate annual cost savings (about $244,000 per registrant).[8]

The Commission estimates approximately $553 million in aggregate one-time implementation costs (about $82,000 per registrant) and approximately $1.64 billion in aggregate annual cost savings (about $244,000 per registrant).[8] Requests for comment. The Proposing Release includes more than 140 requests for comment, including whether a third NEO (for example, the next highest paid executive officer or an executive officer who is also a director) should be required; whether three years of earned and granted data is appropriate; whether the $150,000 perquisite threshold is appropriate and whether security should be affirmatively excluded; whether peer TSR or net income should be retained in pay-versus-performance; whether non-U.S. employees should be included in the pay ratio when they make up most of the workforce; whether golden parachute tables should be eliminated or relocated to Schedules 14A and 14C; and whether phase-in relief is needed for the multi-year earned and granted tables.

Final rules may differ from the proposal. Until rules are adopted and effective, current Item 402 continues to apply in full, including for the 2027 proxy season. Companies should also continue to apply the Commission’s 2006 perquisite guidance, including with respect to executive security, when preparing fiscal 2026 disclosure.

Conclusion

If adopted, the proposal would reshape the proxy statement and require companies, compensation committees, consultants, proxy advisors, and investors to retool how pay is reported and evaluated. Public companies and their advisors may wish to evaluate how the proposal would apply to them and consider submitting comments by Jan. 19, 2027.

[1]Executive Compensation Disclosure Reform, Release Nos. 33-11455; 34-106873; IC-36385 (proposed Nov. 13, 2026) (the “Proposing Release”).

[2]Proposing Release at 17 n.32 and 19; see Enhancement of Emerging Growth Company Accommodations and Simplification of Filer Status for Reporting Companies, Release No. 33-11419 (May 19, 2026).

[3]Proposing Release at 240 n.469.

[4]Proposing Release at 305.

[5]Proposing Release at 38 n.92.

[6]Proposing Release at 103 n.203; proposed Item 402(b)(2)(vii)(A).

[7]Proposing Release at 227 n.450.

[8]Proposing Release at 440, 444.

Sami B. Ghneim, Thomas R. Martin, Michael J. Minahan, Drew M. Altman, and Macy K. Nix contributed to this article