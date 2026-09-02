Section 47(iv) Relief Upheld for Intra-Group Share Sale Ahead of Fast-Track Merger

Once the statutory conditions in Section 47(iv) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 are satisfied, the exemption cannot be denied absent proof of a sham or a colourable device.

The Revenue cannot sit in the armchair of the businessman and dictate how commercial decisions are to be taken.

Whether shares are a ‘capital asset’ or ‘stock-in-trade’ turns on a holistic assessment of the taxpayer’s intent and conduct, and not on the holding period of a single tranche viewed in isolation.

In a welcome affirmation of managerial autonomy and statutory certainty, the Chennai Bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (“Tribunal”) has, in M/s. Valeo Bayen v. DCIT1, upheld the tax-neutral status of an intra-group share sale under Section 47(iv) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (“ITA”), notwithstanding that the sale was immediately followed by a fast-track merger of the entities concerned.

The Revenue’s case was, in substance, that the same reorganization could have been achieved by a direct merger alone, and that the Taxpayer had interposed a share sale so as to repatriate over INR 64 crore out of India without paying tax. The Tribunal rejected that framing, holding, among other things, that the Assessing Officer (“AO”) cannot sit in the ‘armchair of a businessman’ when deciding questions of commercial expediency.

BACKGROUND

Valeo Bayen (“Taxpayer”), a French tax resident and part of the Valeo group, held two Indian subsidiaries: Valeo India Pvt. Ltd. (“VIPL”) and Valeo Service India Auto Parts Pvt. Ltd. (“VSIAPL”). The dispute arose out of a three-phase reorganization of the Taxpayer’s Indian holdings.

Phase 1 (2012–2018): VSIAPL began as a 60:40 joint venture between the Taxpayer and Asia Investment Pvt. Ltd. (“ AIPL ”), an Anand group entity. When the objectives of the joint venture were not realised, the Taxpayer acquired AIPL’s 40% stake in June 2018 at approximately INR 55 per share, making VSIAPL its wholly owned subsidiary (“ WOS ”).

VSIAPL began as a 60:40 joint venture between the Taxpayer and Asia Investment Pvt. Ltd. (“ ”), an Anand group entity. When the objectives of the joint venture were not realised, the Taxpayer acquired AIPL’s 40% stake in June 2018 at approximately INR 55 per share, making VSIAPL its wholly owned subsidiary (“ ”). Phase 2 (December 2019): The Taxpayer sold its entire shareholding in VSIAPL to VIPL (“ Impugned Transaction ”) for a cash consideration of INR 64,78,01,960, and claimed that the sale did not constitute a ‘transfer’ by reason of Section 47(iv) of the ITA.

The Taxpayer sold its entire shareholding in VSIAPL to VIPL (“ ”) for a cash consideration of INR 64,78,01,960, and claimed that the sale did not constitute a ‘transfer’ by reason of Section 47(iv) of the ITA. Phase 3 (post-sale): VSIAPL was merged into VIPL under the fast-track merger (“FTM”) route prescribed by Section 233 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Figure 1: Reorganization of the Taxpayer’s Indian holdings

The AO and the Dispute Resolution Panel (“DRP”) rejected the Taxpayer’s claim and held the entire consideration arising from the Impugned Transaction to be taxable as ‘income from other sources’. The Taxpayer appealed to the Tribunal.

THE REVENUE’S CASE

The Revenue resisted the claim to tax neutrality under Section 47(iv) of the ITA on three principal grounds:

a direct merger under Sections 230–232 of the Companies Act, 2013, that is, the ordinary National Company Law Tribunal (“ NCLT ”) route could have achieved the same consolidation without an intermediate share sale, rendering the sale ‘unnecessary’;

”) route could have achieved the same consolidation without an intermediate share sale, rendering the sale ‘unnecessary’; the transaction was structured in this manner, and at an inflated valuation, in order to repatriate cash without any tax being paid in India; and

the acquisition of the balance 40% stake in VSIAPL in 2018, a year before that stake was sold, showed that the shares had not been acquired to be held as investments and were therefore stock-in-trade rather than capital assets.

Notably, although the AO characterised the Impugned Transaction as being in the nature of trade, he proceeded to tax the resulting gains as ‘income from other sources’.

THE TRIBUNAL’S DECISION

The Tribunal allowed the appeal in full:

Characterisation: The Tribunal rejected the AO’s attempt to recharacterize the shares as stock-in-trade and to tax the receipts as ‘income from other sources’. It observed that the Taxpayer had held the major portion of its shareholding in VSIAPL (60%) since 2012, and had held it as an investment. The subsequent acquisition of the balance 40% in 2018 could not, by itself, alter the character of the holding.

The Tribunal rejected the AO’s attempt to recharacterize the shares as stock-in-trade and to tax the receipts as ‘income from other sources’. It observed that the Taxpayer had held the major portion of its shareholding in VSIAPL (60%) since 2012, and had held it as an investment. The subsequent acquisition of the balance 40% in 2018 could not, by itself, alter the character of the holding. The armchair doctrine: The Revenue cannot sit in the armchair of the businessman and dictate the manner in which business decisions are to be taken. The Tribunal held that the decision to sell the shares and thereafter merge the wholly owned subsidiaries rested on commercial expediency, and that the Revenue could not question the genuineness of the transaction merely because the Taxpayer had received consideration without paying tax.

The Revenue cannot sit in the armchair of the businessman and dictate the manner in which business decisions are to be taken. The Tribunal held that the decision to sell the shares and thereafter merge the wholly owned subsidiaries rested on commercial expediency, and that the Revenue could not question the genuineness of the transaction merely because the Taxpayer had received consideration without paying tax. Not an impermissible transaction: The mere existence of a tax benefit cannot render a transaction impermissible unless the transaction lacks commercial substance or is not genuine. A transaction cannot be disregarded solely because it yields a tax advantage, absent material showing that it is circular, self-cancelling or devoid of real economic effect, or a finding that it results in an abuse of the ITA. Here, the Impugned Transaction merely reorganised the shareholding without altering ultimate beneficial ownership, and the underlying assets continued to exist in India — evidencing a continuity of economic interest, with nothing on record to indicate circularity or the absence of real economic effect.

The mere existence of a tax benefit cannot render a transaction impermissible unless the transaction lacks commercial substance or is not genuine. A transaction cannot be disregarded solely because it yields a tax advantage, absent material showing that it is circular, self-cancelling or devoid of real economic effect, or a finding that it results in an abuse of the ITA. Here, the Impugned Transaction merely reorganised the shareholding without altering ultimate beneficial ownership, and the underlying assets continued to exist in India — evidencing a continuity of economic interest, with nothing on record to indicate circularity or the absence of real economic effect. Section 47(iv): Having found no infirmity in the genuineness, economic substance or commercial substance of the Impugned Transaction, and having held that the shares were capital assets and that both statutory conditions under Section 47(iv) were satisfied, the Tribunal concluded that the Impugned Transaction was a bona fide transfer eligible for the exemption.

Having found no infirmity in the genuineness, economic substance or commercial substance of the Impugned Transaction, and having held that the shares were capital assets and that both statutory conditions under Section 47(iv) were satisfied, the Tribunal concluded that the Impugned Transaction was a bona fide transfer eligible for the exemption. Valuation: The AO could not reject the Discounted Cash Flow (“DCF”) valuation by simply comparing it against Net Asset Value (“NAV”) without identifying specific defects in the methodology or the assumptions adopted. The Tribunal observed that a taxpayer has a statutory right to elect between the DCF and NAV methods, and that while the AO may examine the valuation report and question its assumptions, he cannot reject it without pointing to specific defects or inaccuracies.

ANALYSIS

1. Fast-track merger or the ordinary route: was the choice justified?

The Taxpayer justified its preference for the FTM route over the ordinary NCLT route on grounds of speed, submitting that the NCLT route takes nine to twelve months whereas an FTM is materially faster. The AO rejected that explanation, asserting that the sole purpose of the structure was tax-free remittance. The Tribunal decided in the Taxpayer’s favour, holding that the Revenue cannot sit in the armchair of the businessman and dictate how business decisions are to be taken, and cannot question the genuineness of a transaction for the sole reason that the taxpayer received consideration without paying tax. Importantly, the Tribunal did not find as a fact that the FTM route was faster or better, and therefore genuine; it held that the Revenue had no standing to require the Taxpayer to justify its choice of reorganization at all.

What ultimately persuaded the Tribunal was that the reorganization preserved a continuity of economic interest: ultimate beneficial ownership was unchanged, the capital asset continued to exist in India, and there was nothing on record to suggest that the arrangement was circular, self-cancelling or devoid of real economic effect. That finding, rather than any assessment of comparative merger timelines, is what satisfied the Tribunal that the transaction was not a colorable device.

The distinction matters for the way the ruling is deployed. It is not authority for the proposition that a bare assertion that one route ‘was faster’ will, by itself, satisfy a tribunal. The Taxpayer’s speed rationale was never tested partly because the Revenue’s demand for a justification was rejected as impermissible in principle, and partly because continuity of economic interest was independently established.

A related point, not addressed in the judgment but worth noting, is that during the relevant financial year the FTM route was available only in certain limited cases, and not to a merger between sister subsidiaries. Consolidating 100% ownership of VSIAPL in VIPL ahead of the merger was therefore not an unnecessary manoeuvre but a precondition to accessing the expedited process. The point appears to have been pressed indirectly before the AO, it is recorded in the concluding portion of his order, but was rejected. That restriction has since been relaxed by the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Amendment Rules, 20252, which now permit fast-track mergers between sister subsidiaries of a common holding company.

2. A holistic test for asset characterisation

A key takeaway from the ruling is the Tribunal’s adoption of a ‘holistic test’ for determining whether shares are capital assets or stock-in-trade. The Revenue took a narrow, temporal approach, isolating a 40% stake that had been bought and sold within eighteen months. The Tribunal declined to view the holding in that way, emphasizing instead the long-standing, foundational character of the 60% stake held since 2012.

That approach is consistent with CBDT Circular No. 4/2007 dated 15 June 2007 and with the ruling of the Authority for Advance Rulings (“AAR”) in Fidelity Northstar Fund, In re3. Both proceed on the footing that the classification of shares turns on the taxpayer’s actual conduct and intent, and not merely on the objects set out in its memorandum of association. To ascertain intent at the time of acquisition, AAR identified a number of guiding factors, including the magnitude of the transaction, the holding period, the accounting treatment adopted and the ratio of purchases to sales. It also observed that where shares are acquired with a view to earning dividend income, the profit on a subsequent sale is capital gain, whereas shares acquired primarily for trading profit yield business income. The taxpayer’s intent at the point of acquisition therefore remains paramount consideration.

3. GAAR by the back door?

It is arguable that, in invoking an anti-abuse rationale, the Revenue applied General Anti-Avoidance Rules (“GAAR”)-style scrutiny without any of GAAR’s institutional checks. In doing so, it converted a targeted anti-abuse code into an open-ended discretion exercisable by any AO precisely the outcome that the GAAR provisions in the ITA were designed to prevent. While GAAR and judicial anti-avoidance rules (“JAAR”) may coexist, the question that remains is whether JAAR can be invoked as a substitute for the statutory GAAR, so as to allow the Revenue to bypass GAAR’s statutory thresholds and procedural safeguards altogether.

4. Business income, other sources, and the unaddressed permanent establishment problem

The AO’s oscillation between characterisations is not merely a drafting inconsistency; it reflects a deeper analytical gap. Having recorded that the transaction was in the nature of trade, the logical consequence was to treat the gain as business profits.

For a French tax resident such as the Taxpayer, business profits are taxable in India under Article 7 of the India–France tax treaty only if they are attributable to a permanent establishment (“PE”) in India. It was undisputed that the Taxpayer carried on no business operations in India, and the Revenue did not allege that it had a PE here. A business-income characterization would therefore have been treaty-protected and not taxable in India at all, regardless of the Section 47(iv) dispute.

Seen in that light, AO’s decision to tax the receipt under the domestic residuary head of ‘income from other sources’ rather than as business profits looks like an attempt to side-step the treaty defence rather than to confront it. The sequencing suggests a result-oriented assessment, in which the head of income was selected because it supported taxability, not because it reflected the character of the receipt. That unresolved inconsistency is precisely why the Tribunal’s insistence on a principled, evidence-based characterization of the asset rather than an outcome-driven one is the right discipline for future assessments.

CONCLUSIONS AND TAKEAWAYS

For groups undertaking intra-group reorganizations, the ruling is a useful affirmation that Section 47(iv) relief is not forfeited merely because the transfer forms one step in a wider restructuring, or because the structure adopted happens to be tax-efficient. Where the statutory conditions are met and ultimate beneficial ownership is unchanged, the burden lies on the Revenue to establish a sham or a colorable device not on the taxpayer to prove that no better route was available.

Equally, the ruling should not be over-read. The Tribunal did not endorse the Taxpayer’s speed rationale on its merits; it held that the Revenue was not entitled to demand one. Taxpayers would be well advised to continue documenting the commercial rationale for the sequencing of each step at the time it is implemented including, as here, any regulatory constraint that makes an intermediate step a precondition rather than an embellishment. Contemporaneous evidence of that kind is what turns a defensible structure into an easily defensible one.

Sujit Fulari and Afaan Arshad

You can direct your queries or comments to the authors.

1Valeo Bayen v. DCIT, [TS-676-ITAT-2026(CHNY)] (Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Chennai Bench).

2Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Amendment Rules, 2025, dated 4 September 2025. Available at https://www.mca.gov.in. Last accessed on 20 July 2026.

3Fidelity Northstar Fund, In re. vs. [2007] 158 Taxman 372 (AAR)/[2007] 288 ITR 641 (AAR)/[2007] 207 CTR 297 (AAR)[08-01-2007]