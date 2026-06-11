SEC’s “Back to Basics” Enforcement Agenda Under Chairman Atkins: Insider Trading Returns to Center Stage

Under Chairman Paul Atkins, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recalibrated to a “back to basics” philosophy of prioritizing investor protections and core market-integrity violations. Two recent insider trading cases illustrate how that posture translates into practice. In one, the SEC filed a civil complaint against a former New York investment analyst, JianQing Li, for misappropriating confidential healthcare information. In another and in a sweeping criminal prosecution by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts, they charged 30 defendants in a decade-long global insider trading conspiracy that exploited stolen law-firm information. In the parallel SEC case filed that same day, the SEC charged 21 individuals. Read together, these actions reflect an enforcement strategy that concentrates resources on traditional, provable fraud, leverages parallel criminal proceedings and interagency cooperation, and reaffirms that breaches of fiduciary and professional duty remain the SEC’s central concern.

The “Back to Basics” Enforcement Philosophy

The defining feature of the current enforcement posture is a deliberate return to bedrock securities-law violations such as insider trading, investor protection, and the antifraud provisions, rather than expansive or peripheral theories. The animating rationale, articulated by the prosecutors in the Massachusetts/SEC case, is investor confidence: that the United States Attorney warned that if Americans “believe that trading is only for the connected, they will keep their investment and retirement savings out of the markets,” underscoring that level-playing-field enforcement protects market participation itself. This emphasis on fundamental market fairness, rather than on testing the outer boundaries of liability, is the conceptual core of the “back to basics” approach as these matters reflect it.

SEC v. JianQing Li

The Li action is a textbook misappropriation case that demonstrates the SEC pursuing classic insider trading on a manageable, well-defined factual record. According to the SEC’s complaint, filed June 5, 2026, in the Southern District of New York, Li, a former analyst at a New York-based investment adviser focused on the healthcare sector, traded in the securities of at least twelve healthcare companies from February 2024 through October 2025. Through his employment, Li had access to confidential information about his employer’s healthcare clients, including the terms of upcoming private placements and the results of clinical drug trials, which the employer had agreed to keep secret. The complaint alleges that once the adviser was “wall-crossed” and obtained MNPI, Li misappropriated that information and traded ahead of public disclosure for his own benefit, realizing more than $320,000 in illicit profits. The SEC charged Li under Section 10(b) and Rule 10b-5 and, in another parallel coordinate criminal case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York filed a parallel criminal action the same day.

The Global Insider Trading Scheme

The Massachusetts prosecution illustrates the same foundational priorities operating at far greater scale and complexity. Unsealed May 6, 2026, the charges named thirty defendants, including corporate attorneys and financial professionals, in a decade-long international scheme that netted tens of millions of dollars by exploiting confidential information stolen from several premier law firms advising on mergers and acquisitions. The alleged ringleaders, attorneys Nicolo Nourafchan and Robert Yadgarov, accessed their firms’ internal document systems to view confidential materials on pending acquisitions, including deals on which they did not work, and then distributed the MNPI through a layered network of sources, middlemen, traders, and tippees, paying kickbacks of up to hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash. Traders executed transactions ahead of nearly thirty M&A deals, including some of the largest of the last decade, on both domestic and foreign exchanges. The charging documents detail an elaborate scheme of concealment, using burner phones, encrypted applications, coded language, in-person meetings with devices removed, shell-company brokerage accounts, and proceeds routed through Panama and Switzerland disguised as loans. As mentioned above, in its parallel case filed the same day, the SEC charged 21 individuals with insider trading.

Key Takeaways for Practitioners

For practitioners advising clients on enforcement risk, these matters carry several concrete lessons.