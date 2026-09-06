Second Largest Medicare Advantage FCA Settlement of All Time
Monday, September 21, 2026
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The Villages Health System LLC, a Florida-based provider deeply integrated with the retirement community of the same name, has agreed to pay $541.5 million to resolve False Claims Act allegations that it caused the submission of false or unsupported diagnosis codes to Medicare Advantage plans from 2020 through 2024. The U.S. Department of Justice announced the settlement on August 26, 2026, the day after the U.S. Bankruptcy Court approved it. At its core, the alleged scheme involved submitting diagnosis codes that inflated patients’ apparent health risk profiles, thereby triggering higher payments from the federal government to the Medicare Advantage plans covering those patients.

The matter arose from TVH’s own voluntary self-disclosure to the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General in December 2024 in hopes of negotiating more favorable resolution terms. The DOJ’s Civil Division, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, and HHS-OIG all participated in resolving the matter.

Medicare Advantage enrollment has grown steadily for years and now covers more than half of all Medicare beneficiaries, making the accuracy of risk-adjustment data a central fiscal concern for the program. Inflated diagnosis coding can quietly drain billions of Medicare dollars annually without triggering the more visible claims-based red flags common in traditional fee-for-service fraud.

© 2026 by Tycko & Zavareei LLP

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