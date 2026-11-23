SS&C and Arcesium compete in the financial technology sector. SS&C owns Geneva, a portfolio accounting software product originally developed and licensed by Advent, which SS&C acquired in 2015.

In 2015, Advent and Arcesium entered into a five-year Hosted Reseller Agreement (HRA) permitting Arcesium to sublicense Geneva to its customers and provide Geneva-related services. The HRA prohibited Arcesium from using Geneva to build competing products, barred disclosure of SS&C’s confidential information, and limited Arcesium’s use of Geneva’s proprietary information to performing its obligations under the agreement.

While it had access to Geneva, Arcesium developed its own competing platform, Trinity, in less than three years, compared with the decades Advent spent building Geneva. SS&C alleges that Arcesium used Geneva’s loader formats, data model, and integration layer to build Trinity; marketed Trinity to Geneva customers by promising the “same” Geneva functionality; and, after the HRA expired in January 2020, built a second project, Nautilus, to keep connecting to Geneva without SS&C’s consent. Internal Arcesium emails, produced in a prior antitrust action, reflected employees’ acknowledgment of “IP constraints” and a directive not to describe Trinity’s requirements by reference to “what Geneva does.”

Case Information

Citation: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. v. Arcesium LLC, No. 25-2049-cv, – F.4th –-, 2026 WL 3318407 (2d Cir. Nov. 3, 2026)

Plaintiffs: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. and Advent Software, Inc.

Defendant: Arcesium LLC

Judge: Judge Robert D. Sack, writing for the panel (Sack, Livingston, and Carney, Circuit Judges)

Analysis and Outcome

SS&C brought claims for misappropriation of trade secrets under the Defend Trade Secrets Act (DTSA). The district court granted Arcesium’s motion to dismiss, holding that SS&C adequately alleged that it possessed trade secrets in Geneva but failed to plausibly allege that Arcesium misappropriated them. The district court relied heavily on Arcesium’s internal emails — which had been attached to the complaint — and Arcesuim’s explanation of what those emails showed.

The Second Circuit reversed and remanded. After confirming that SS&C adequately pleaded the existence of trade secrets, the court turned to the issue of misappropriation and, as a matter of first impression for the court, addressed what constitutes “use” under the DTSA.

The court found that the statute “seems to contemplate an expansive definition” because it prohibits “any” disclosure or use by a person who acquired the secret through improper means. Applying the term’s ordinary meaning — “[t]o employ for the accomplishment of a purpose” or “to avail oneself of” — the court adopted the Third Circuit’s broad definition: “use” is “any exploitation of the trade secret that is likely to result in injury to the trade secret owner or enrichment to the defendant.” That includes “marketing goods that embody the trade secret, employing [it] in manufacturing or production, relying on [it] to assist or accelerate research or development, or soliciting customers with trade secret information.”

The court observed that this broad definition is consistent with Second Circuit precedent recognizing misappropriation where a defendant’s product was merely “similar” to the trade secret, and district court decisions finding use where a defendant studied trade secret information to inform its own decision-making or “increase his knowledge base.”

Applying that standard, the court held that SS&C sufficiently alleged use. Its complaint alleged that Arcesium:

Used Geneva trade secrets to develop Trinity, including by replicating Geneva’s loader formats, data models, and integration layer.

Used Geneva’s functions to solve problems in developing its own platform.

Used Geneva’s database schema, data model, and integration layer to build Nautilus after its license expired. Trinity’s alleged accelerated development and transition timeline, and Arcesium’s solicitation of Geneva customers on the promise that Trinity could mimic Geneva’s functionality, further supported those allegations.

Without deciding whether any single allegation would suffice, the court held that, taken together, the allegations that Arcesium “in direct contravention of its contractual requirement, employed Geneva trade secrets to develop and market its own product” stated a claim for use after acquisition by improper means.

The court also held that the district court engaged in impermissible fact-finding. When a plaintiff incorporates a defendant’s unilateral writings, such as internal emails, a court should not accept the defendant’s statements as true because doing so “would enable parties to hide behind untested, self-serving assertions.” By crediting Arcesium’s interpretation of its emails over SS&C’s allegations, the district court impermissibly took on “the role of the jury.”

Key Takeaways

The decision gives trade secret owners in the Second Circuit a clear and plaintiff-friendly definition of “use” at the pleading stage. Licensees and former business partners should note that relying on a licensor’s confidential information to guide, troubleshoot, or accelerate development of a competing product, or to market that product, may constitute “use.”

Meghan F. Hart and Nicole Curtis Martinez contributed to this article