SEC Proposes Sweeping Modernization of Transfer Agent Rules

On September 1, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC” or “Commission”) published a proposed rule release that would substantively update the regulatory framework governing registered transfer agents for the first time since the early 1980’s. The release proposes new rules, amendments to existing rules, revisions to Forms TA-1 and TA-2, and rescission of one rule. Comments are due by November 3, 2026.

Key Takeaways

The proposal would impose the industry’s first formal, board-approved compliance program requirement on all registered transfer agents.

A new rule would directly regulate transfer agents’ role in placing and removing restrictive stock legends.

Registration would become effective 45 days after filing Form TA-1 (up from 30 days), and Form TA-2 correction obligations would become mandatory rather than optional.

The changes reflect the SEC’s stated concern that existing rules do not address the expanded role of transfer agents, including technology-driven services involving tokenized securities and artificial intelligence (“AI”).

The comment period presents an opportunity for interested parties to shape the scope and calibration of these requirements before they become final.

Background

Transfer agents perform statutory functions under Section 3(a)(25) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including countersigning securities upon issuance, monitoring for overissuance, registering transfers, exchanging or converting securities, and transferring record ownership by bookkeeping entry. The Commission’s core transfer agent rules were adopted decades ago when most securities were held in certificated form and transfer agent activity was largely manual. Since then, transfer agent roles have expanded into restrictive legend services, paying agent activities such as dividend and interest distributions and mutual fund redemptions, and technology-driven services involving tokenized securities and AI-enabled systems. According to the Commission, the existing rules do not adequately address the risks posed by these expanded roles, and the proposed rules aim to fill these regulatory gaps.

Summary of the Proposed Changes

The proposal sets forth two new rules, amendments to Forms TA-1 and TA-2, amendments to numerous existing rules, and the rescission of one rule.

1. New Compliance Program Requirement (Proposed Rule 17ad-30)

Proposed Rule 17ad-30 would require every registered transfer agent to establish, maintain, and enforce written policies and procedures reasonably designed to achieve compliance with the applicable federal securities laws and to identify and remediate non-compliance in a timely manner. The policies and procedures would need to be approved by the transfer agent’s board of directors (or similar governing body) no less frequently than annually, or following material changes to the transfer agent’s operations or to applicable law.

2. New Restrictive Legend Requirements (Proposed Rule 17ad-31)

Proposed Rule 17ad-31 responds to a recurring enforcement concern: transfer agents facilitating unregistered securities transactions through improper legend removal. The rule would require transfer agents to:

Maintain and rely on a current list of issuer employees authorized to instruct the transfer agent on placing or removing restrictive legends, and refrain from acting on instructions from anyone not on that list; and

Refrain from facilitating an unregistered securities transaction (including legend and stop-order removal requests, and certain affiliate transactions) unless the transfer agent has a reasonable basis to believe the transaction does not violate, or is not part of a chain of transactions that would violate, Section 5(a) of the Securities Act of 1933.

The rule provides a non-exclusive safe harbor for establishing that reasonable basis: either (i) an opinion of counsel meeting specified content and independence requirements, or (ii) the transfer agent’s own documented determination, reviewed and approved by management, identifying the applicable exemption, the materials reviewed, and the supporting facts.

3. Registration and Annual Reporting Changes

Under the proposed rule, transfer agent registration would become effective 45 days after the filing of Form TA-1, up from 30 days, aligning the rule with the 45-day period under Exchange Act Section 17A(c)(2) and giving the SEC more time to review applications.

Form TA-2 amendments to correct materially inaccurate, misleading, or incomplete information would become mandatory, with a 60-day filing deadline after discovery, aligning with the existing Form TA-1 correction timeline. Form TA-1 itself would also be revised to require additional information and remove questions duplicated on Form TA-2.

4. Other Rule Amendments and Rescission

To address what the Commission describes as a gap in cybersecurity, information security, disaster recovery, and operational risk oversight, revised Rule 17ad-12 would require transfer agents to adopt written policies and procedures that safeguard funds and securities, identify and mitigate material operational and cybersecurity risks, segregate customer funds in “for the benefit of” accounts, and maintain an annually tested business continuity plan. The proposal would also update the electronic recordkeeping rule (17ad-7) to align with modern information-security standards. The release seeks comment on whether to add more prescriptive requirements, such as mandatory cybersecurity incident reporting or independent security assessments.

The release also proposes amendments to rules addressing definitions, turnaround timeframes, limitations on business expansion, recordkeeping, record retention, prompt posting, safeguarding of funds and securities, and lost securityholder search obligations. Rule 17ad-4, which exempts low-volume transfer agents and those processing specific types of securities from strict processing timelines, would be rescinded because the Commission has determined that automated processing and electronic recordkeeping eliminate the original justification for the exemptions.

What This Means for Transfer Agents