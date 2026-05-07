SEC Proposes Semi-Annual Reporting for Public Companies

On May 5, 2026, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed long-anticipated rules permitting domestic public companies to publish interim financial results on a semi-annual basis (instead of quarterly) on new Form 10-S. The proposal is the first of several that are expected to be of interest to public companies in the coming weeks and is part of a broader SEC initiative to make the public company model more attractive to businesses.

What the Proposal Does

Under current Securities Exchange Act Rules 13a-13 and 15d-13, public reporting companies are required to file three quarterly reports on Form 10-Q each fiscal year, with the fourth quarter captured in the annual report on Form 10-K. The SEC’s proposal would change that sequence and would consist of four principal components.

1. Semi-Annual Reporting Option

The proposed amendments would permit all domestic SEC-reporting companies to elect semi-annual reporting in lieu of quarterly reporting. Companies that do not make the election would continue to file Form 10-Q on the existing quarterly schedule. The election would be made annually by checking a box on the cover page of Form 10-K, or on applicable Securities Act registration statements (Forms S-1, S-3, S-4, or S-11) or Exchange Act registration statement on Form 10. Once an election is made, a reporting company cannot change it during the remaining fiscal year. The SEC believes this proposed approach would avoid potential investor confusion that could result if reporting companies were permitted to switch interim reporting frequency in the middle of a fiscal year.

2. New Form 10-S

Semi-annual filers would report their interim results on new Form 10-S, which would require the same narrative disclosures and financial information as the current Form 10-Q, but would cover a six-month fiscal period. Form 10-S would be due 40 days (for accelerated and large accelerated filers) or 45 days (for non-accelerated filers) after the end of the first semi-annual period, which are the same deadlines that currently apply to Form 10-Q.

3. Amendments to Regulation S-X

The proposal would revise Regulation S-X to accommodate semi-annual filers. In particular, the proposed rules include amendments to financial statement “age of financial statements” rules to ensure semi-annual filers’ financial statements are not treated as stale under rules calibrated to a quarterly framework.

4. Technical Amendments to Transition Report Rules and Other Forms

The proposal would amend Exchange Act Rules 13a-10 and 15d-10 (governing transition reports upon a change in fiscal year), as well as make conforming technical amendments to numerous existing rules and forms that reference quarterly reporting, to reflect the new optional semi-annual framework.

Stock Exchange Requirements Implicated

Notably, the proposed rules do not address stock exchange listing requirements. Nasdaq Rule 5250(d)(3) currently requires distribution of quarterly financial information to shareholders, for example. We anticipate that affected exchanges will consider conforming changes to their listing standards in the near term to provide listed companies with the flexibility to follow SEC rules.

Timing and Next Steps

Public comments are due 60 days after publication of the proposal in the Federal Register, and we expect a robust comment period. Following the close of the comment period, the SEC will review comments and determine whether to issue a final rule. We anticipate that the process will move efficiently toward finalizing this proposed rule given the strong interest and focus on this matter.

Key Considerations

The SEC’s proposing release posits that a shift to semi-annual reporting could benefit public companies and reduce compliance costs in time and money, provide less distraction from running the day-to-day business, reallocate attention from interim reporting to company strategy, provide additional time for new product development, and allow companies to engage in transactions that might not be possible when management is focused on preparing interim reports. Assuming the SEC in the future adopts the proposed rules, companies considering a move to semi-annual reporting from the current quarterly cadence should consider the following issues: