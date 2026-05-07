SEC Proposes Optional Semiannual Reporting for Public Companies

On May 5, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the Commission) issued proposed rulemaking that would allow domestic public companies to elect semiannual interim reporting in lieu of the current quarterly reporting requirements. Specifically, the Commission has proposed a new Form 10-S, which would allow qualifying companies to file a single semiannual report covering the first half of their fiscal year with the second half of the fiscal year subsumed within the annual report on Form 10-K. This would negate the obligation to file three quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The proposal also includes conforming amendments to the financial statement requirements of Regulation S-X and simplifications to the rules governing the age of financial statements. Public comments on the proposed rules are due 60 days after their publication in the Federal Register. Public companies and their advisors may consider beginning to assess the practical, contractual, and disclosure implications of a potential shift to semiannual reporting.

Existing Quarterly Reporting Requirements

Since 1970, the quarterly reporting cycle has served as a cornerstone of the U.S. public company disclosure regime. Under Sections 13(a) and 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the Exchange Act) and the rules promulgated thereunder, domestic reporting companies are required to file quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for each of the first three fiscal quarters and an annual report on Form 10-K that covers the full fiscal year. This four-report annual cadence, which superseded the semiannual Form 9-K regime in place from 1955 to 1970, has long been justified on investor protection grounds — providing shareholders and the market with timely, recurring financial information about how public companies are performing.

However, the quarterly reporting model has also attracted sustained criticism. Issuers, policymakers, and market commentators have argued that quarterly reporting encourages short-term thinking, diverts management attention and resources away from long-term strategy, and imposes compliance costs that outweigh the benefits to investors, particularly for smaller reporting companies and emerging growth companies. These concerns have generated periodic calls for reform, including from Congress and the White House, and have animated longstanding academic and policy debate over the optimal frequency of mandatory interim disclosures.

Against that backdrop, the Commission’s new proposal represents a major step toward restructuring the interim reporting cycle for public companies.

The Commission’s Proposed Amendments

If adopted the Commission’s proposed amendments would create a new semiannual reporting pathway for public companies. In lieu of filing a quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first, second and third quarters of a fiscal year, eligible companies may instead elect to file a new Form 10-S, which would cover the first half of the fiscal year. The annual report on Form 10-K would continue to cover the full fiscal year.

As proposed, the new framework would be elective; issuers that prefer to continue using Form 10-Q for quarterly reporting would retain that option without modification. To elect semiannual reporting, the proposed rules contemplate adding a check box to the cover of Form 10-K for existing reporting companies to check to report semiannually or leave unchecked to continue reporting quarterly. Under the proposal, once a company makes the election, the company would not be able to change its reporting frequency until its next Form 10-K is filed. A similar check box would be added to registration statements for newly public companies to make their election, which may be changed until the registration statement is effective and thereafter could only be changed on the company’s next Form 10-K.

The proposal also encompasses two additional categories of amendments:

Regulation S-X Financial Statement Requirements. The Commission has proposed conforming changes to the financial statement requirements of Regulation S-X that govern the financial information companies must include in their filings with the Commission. Many of these rules currently assume companies report quarterly, requiring that they be updated to work with a semiannual schedule — for example, rules about which prior periods companies must show for comparison and what level of detail is required in mid-year financials. Age of Financial Statements. The proposal would also simplify the Commission’s existing rules that determine how recent a company’s financial statements must be when filing a registration statement or certain other documents. These “staleness” rules currently depend, in part, on the quarterly reporting calendar, requiring that they be reworked to fit a semiannual model.

As proposed, Form 10-S would be due 40 days after the end of the first six months of the fiscal year for large accelerated filers and accelerated filers, and 45 days after that date for non-accelerated filers, which are the same deadlines that currently apply to the second-quarter Form 10-Q.

Importantly, the proposal would not change other reporting obligations. Companies would continue to file current reports on Form 8-K for specified events, annual reports on Form 10-K, proxy statements, and such other reports as currently required. The proposal would not affect the reporting obligations of foreign private issuers, which are governed by a separate framework.

Key Takeaways

1. Voluntary Structure Would Preserve Optionality for Public Companies.

The proposal currently would not mandate semiannual reporting. Companies satisfied with the quarterly schedule would not face an immediate obligation to change. But the fact that the Commission is formally proposing this change — after years of debate — may suggest that a shift in how frequently public companies report may be on the horizon. Companies should monitor comment period developments and any final rule action closely.

2. Form 10-S Content Intended to Mirror Form 10-Q.

As proposed, new Form 10-S would require similar narrative disclosures (such as management discussion and analysis, legal proceedings, material changes in risk factors, etc.) and financial statements as existing Form 10-Q, but would cover a six-month period (rather than a three-month period). However, companies should monitor comment period developments and any final rule action closely, as the SEC is seeking comments on whether Form 10-S should entail narrative or financial information that differs from what is required in Form 10-Q.

3. Debt Covenants, Credit Agreements, and Indentures May Require Amendment.

Many credit agreements, indentures, and other financing documents incorporate financial reporting obligations by reference to Exchange Act reporting requirements or specifically require delivery of quarterly financial statements. A company seeking to elect Form 10-S reporting under a final rule would first need to carefully review its existing agreements. Absent conforming waivers or amendments, a shift to semiannual public reporting may trigger compliance issues under existing instruments.

4. Insider Trading Policies and 10b5-1 Trading Windows May Need to Be Reevaluated.

Many public companies tie their quarterly trading blackout periods to the earnings release and/or filing of Form 10-Q, with trading windows opening shortly after each quarterly filing. Should the proposed rules become final, companies electing Form 10-S reporting may need to consider revisiting their insider trading policies, blackout calendars, and Rule 10b5-1 plan administration practices to account for a new reporting cadence. Directors and officers planning trades, and companies designing 10b5-1 plans, should consider this in their planning if the Commission adopts the proposed rules.

5. A Final Rule Would Impact Controls and Audit Cadence.

Moving from quarterly to semiannual reporting may carry operational consequences within reporting companies. Disclosure committees, internal control over financial reporting (ICFR) processes, and SOX 302 and 906 certifications are currently calibrated to a quarterly cycle; under the proposal, interim CEO and CFO certifications would drop from three times per year to once per year, with the annual Form 10-K certification unchanged. External auditors would still be required to review the interim financial statements included in Form 10-S but would do so once annually rather than three times. In turn, some companies may see a lighter interim reporting footprint and reduced closing-related costs and management time. Realizing those benefits, however, would require upfront work: companies considering the election may need to redesign their closing calendars, disclosure committee processes, and internal certification workflows and should consider engaging with their auditors early to align on the timing and scope of interim review work.

6. A Final Rule Would Impact Securities Act Registration and Offering Activity.

The proposed changes to the age-of-financial-statements rules under Regulation S-X are directly relevant to Securities Act registration statements and takedowns off of shelf registration statements. Today’s “staleness” rules are built around the assumption that companies file quarterly reports, and the proposal would recalibrate those rules to accommodate the semiannual cycle.

Under the proposed framework, if companies elected semiannual reporting: (i) audited year-end financials would remain current through the company’s Form 10-S due date; (ii) six-month interim financials would generally remain current through the Form 10-K due date; and (iii) for IPO issuers, loss corporations, and delinquent filers, six-month interim financials would go stale 45 days after fiscal year-end. Accordingly, some companies that choose semiannual filing would experience a longer window during which six-month interim financials remain “fresh” for registered offerings than under the current quarterly-based regime. The proposal also includes minor conforming amendments for companies that remain on quarterly reporting, primarily to eliminate one- or two-day misalignments between Form 10-Q deadlines and staleness dates. Companies that regularly access the capital markets — for example, those with active shelf registrations or those that expect to conduct follow-on offerings — should pay close attention to this part of the proposal.

7. The 135-Day Comfort Letter Rule May Become the Binding Constraint on Offering Timing.

Companies should be mindful that auditor comfort letter practices operate on a separate, parallel timeline from the Commission’s rules. Under longstanding auditing standards, auditors generally cannot give the negative assurance investment banks expect in a comfort letter more than 135 days after the end of the most recent audited or reviewed financial period. The Commission has asked for public comment on whether that 135-day rule should be updated to fit semiannual reporting, but the Commission does not control the standard — the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board does — and any change there would need to follow its own process. Until or unless that happens, even if the Commission’s own staleness rules are loosened, the 135-day comfort window would not automatically move in tandem, and might become the practical limit on when semiannual reporting companies can access the capital markets between their Form 10-S and Form 10-K filings.

8. Investor Relations and Market Expectations May Influence Reporting Frequency.

Even if a final rule permits semiannual reporting, the practical question of whether institutional investors, sell-side analysts, and index providers would accept reduced reporting frequency — or whether market pressure would effectively compel continued quarterly disclosure — remains open. Some large investors and analysts may continue to expect quarterly updates regardless of what the Commission requires, and market pressure may effectively force companies to continue quarterly reporting. Companies evaluating the switch in reporting may wish to consider how such a choice might impact their investors and analyst coverage, and whether their current earnings guidance practices would need to change.

9. Comment Period Is Important.

The 60-day comment window provides companies, industry groups, and other market participants and interested parties a chance to engage substantively on the proposal’s scope, whether investor protections are adequate, what the proposed Form 10-S should require, and the related financial statement rule changes.

Conclusion

The Commission’s proposed semiannual reporting rule may bring forth a reordering of the U.S. interim reporting regime with broad implications across capital markets transactions, financing documentation, investor relations practice, and periodic disclosure compliance. While the voluntary structure of the proposal would limit immediate compulsory impact, the introduction of Form 10-S and the associated Regulation S-X amendments would require analysis by public company registrants — particularly those with active debt or equity capital markets programs.

*Special thanks to Law Clerk/JD Angel A. Marcial for contributing to this GT Alert.