SEC Proposes Optional Semiannual Reporting

On May 5, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission proposed amendments that would permit registrants to file semiannual reports on new Form 10-S, rather than quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, to satisfy their interim reporting obligations. The SEC also proposed to modify Regulation S-X to facilitate such semiannual reporting and simplify rules regarding the age of financial statements. The comment period is open for 60 days.

The SEC believes that offering registrants the opportunity to report semiannually, rather than quarterly, may reduce the regulatory burden of being a reporting company, thereby encouraging more companies to become, and remain, public. The SEC believes that the proposed rule might allow registrants to dedicate cost savings to business growth and take a longer-term view of their financial and operational success.

Semiannual Reporting

The proposed rule would permit all registrants that are required to file quarterly reports under Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 to file a single semiannual report on Form 10-S per fiscal year in lieu of three quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Semiannual reporting would be permissive, rather than mandatory—registrants that wish to continue reporting quarterly on Form 10-Q may continue to do so.

To elect semiannual reporting, a registrant would simply check the appropriate box on the cover of its Form 10-K. If a registrant does not tick this box, it would be deemed to have opted into quarterly reporting. After an election is made, a registrant may not change its reporting cadence until it files its next annual report on Form 10-K. A corresponding tick box would be added to the covers of Forms S-1, S-3, S-4, S-11 and Form 10.

Form 10-S would require the same narrative disclosures (e.g., MD&A, legal proceedings, material changes in risk factors, unregistered equity security sales and use of proceeds, defaults on senior securities, director nomination procedures, etc.) and financial information (prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reviewed by an auditor) as required by Form 10-Q, but covering a six-month period rather than a three-month period.

The deadline for filing Form 10-S would be 40 or 45 days (depending on the registrant’s filer status) after the end of the first semiannual period of the fiscal year. This is consistent with the deadline for Form 10-Q filings.

The proposed rule does not include any general changes to the requirements governing earnings releases or earnings guidance practice.

Regulation S-X Amendments

The SEC proposal would also amend Regulation S-X to streamline the rules related to the age of financial statements and facilitate semiannual reporting. As to the former, the SEC proposes to integrate Rule 3-12 (which deals with the age of financial statements at the effective date of a registration statement or at the mailing date of a proxy statement) into Rule 3-01 (which deals with the date of balance sheets as of the filing date) and to amend Rule 8-08 (which deals with the age of financial statements as they relate to smaller reporting companies) to conform to the revised Rule 3-01. Moreover, the proposed rule would amend age of financial statement requirements to ensure that semiannual financial statements are not deemed stale in light of the current quarterly reporting standards.

Key Considerations

Registrants should consider the ways in which a change to semiannual reporting would (and would not) impact their business, operations, and public disclosure requirements, and determine whether any cost savings from such a switch would justify the impact.