Key Updates

On Nov. 13, 2026, the SEC proposed broad changes to public companies’ executive and director compensation disclosures, including fewer covered executives, replacement compensation tables and streamlined reporting requirements. The amendments are not yet effective.

Why It Matters

If adopted, the proposal would significantly reduce public companies’ disclosure burdens.

Next Steps

Companies should continue complying with existing disclosure requirements while monitoring the SEC rulemaking process and evaluating how the proposed changes could affect future compensation disclosures.

On Nov. 13, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed significant amendments to the executive and director compensation disclosure requirements under Item 402 of Regulation S-K. The proposal, Executive Compensation Disclosure Reform (Release Nos. 33-11455 and 34-106873), would substantially simplify existing disclosure requirements, reduce compliance burdens on public companies and shift toward a more principles-based approach focused on information material to investors.

Key proposed changes include:

Fewer Executives Subject to Disclosure. Executive compensation disclosure would generally be limited to the principal executive officer (CEO) and principal financial officer (CFO) during the last fiscal year, eliminating the requirement to disclose compensation for the three other most highly compensated executive officers and certain former executive officers.

Executive compensation disclosure would generally be limited to the principal executive officer (CEO) and principal financial officer (CFO) during the last fiscal year, eliminating the requirement to disclose compensation for the three other most highly compensated executive officers and certain former executive officers. Replacement of Existing Compensation Tables. The Summary Compensation Table and three other existing tables would be replaced with three new tables: Earned Compensation Table: Reflects compensation actually earned during the applicable year, including the value of equity awards upon vesting or exercise. Granted Compensation Table: Shows compensation opportunities for the applicable year, with performance-based compensation generally included at target value. Status of Equity Awards Table: Tracks equity awards throughout their lifecycle and provides information regarding the number of awards at threshold, target and maximum levels for performance-based awards.

The Summary Compensation Table and three other existing tables would be replaced with three new tables:

The separate Pension Benefits and Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Tables would be eliminated.

Reduced Perquisite Disclosure. The aggregate threshold for reporting executive perquisites would increase from $10,000 to $150,000, with a new exclusion for de minimis fringe benefits. Companies would also have greater flexibility in determining whether benefits, including executive security arrangements, constitute reportable perquisites and how such benefits are valued.

The aggregate threshold for reporting executive perquisites would increase from $10,000 to $150,000, with a new exclusion for de minimis fringe benefits. Companies would also have greater flexibility in determining whether benefits, including executive security arrangements, constitute reportable perquisites and how such benefits are valued. Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change in Control. Narrative disclosure of potential payments would still be required, but there would not be any requirement to quantify payments in each scenario.

Narrative disclosure of potential payments would still be required, but there would not be any requirement to quantify payments in each scenario. Simplified Compensation Discussion and Analysis (CD&A). The required CD&A topics would be reduced from seven to three, covering (1) compensation objectives in relation to corporate strategy, (2) material compensation elements and how amounts are determined and (3) consideration of say-on-pay voting results, if applicable. The existing list of 15 illustrative disclosure topics would be eliminated.

The required CD&A topics would be reduced from seven to three, covering (1) compensation objectives in relation to corporate strategy, (2) material compensation elements and how amounts are determined and (3) consideration of say-on-pay voting results, if applicable. The existing list of 15 illustrative disclosure topics would be eliminated. Streamlined Pay-Versus-Performance Disclosure. The complex calculations currently required to determine “Compensation Actually Paid” would be eliminated and replaced with the amounts from the new Earned Compensation Table. Disclosure would cover three years rather than five, and cumulative total shareholder return would become the only mandatory financial performance measure (eliminating net income, a company-selected performance target and the relative TSR disclosure).

The complex calculations currently required to determine “Compensation Actually Paid” would be eliminated and replaced with the amounts from the new Earned Compensation Table. Disclosure would cover three years rather than five, and cumulative total shareholder return would become the only mandatory financial performance measure (eliminating net income, a company-selected performance target and the relative TSR disclosure). Simplified CEO Pay Ratio Disclosure. The median employee calculation would include only full-time U.S. employees, excluding foreign, part-time, seasonal and temporary employees. Companies would be permitted to identify a new median employee every five years rather than every three years.

The median employee calculation would include only full-time U.S. employees, excluding foreign, part-time, seasonal and temporary employees. Companies would be permitted to identify a new median employee every five years rather than every three years. Director Compensation. The proposal removes the requirement to disclose a prescribed Director Compensation Table and limits quantitative disclosure to compensation earned during the last fiscal year in the form of cash and value realized on previous equity awards.

The proposal removes the requirement to disclose a prescribed Director Compensation Table and limits quantitative disclosure to compensation earned during the last fiscal year in the form of cash and value realized on previous equity awards. Elimination or Reduction of Other Disclosures. The proposal would streamline golden parachute disclosures, simplify clawback-related disclosures and eliminate requirements addressing compensation-related risk management policies and equity awards granted near the release of material nonpublic information.

Timeline and Next Steps

The proposed amendments are not yet effective and remain subject to public comment and final SEC approval. Under the SEC's proposed transition schedule, the new rules would become effective on Jan. 1 following publication of the final adopting release in the Federal Register, with mandatory compliance beginning with the first full fiscal year ending on or after that effective date.

Accordingly, if the SEC adopts final rules during 2027, the rules would become effective Jan. 1, 2028, with calendar-year companies generally first applying them to fiscal 2028 compensation disclosures prepared in 2029.

Companies should continue complying with existing disclosure requirements while monitoring the rulemaking process and evaluating the potential impact on future disclosures.