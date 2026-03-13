SEC Issues Extension for Compliance with Section 16(a)
Friday, March 13, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

As discussed in our Dec. 23, 2025, GT Alert and our March 9, 2026, GT Alert, Congress enacted the Holding Foreign Insiders Accountable Act (HFIAA), which extended Section 16(a) beneficial ownership reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (Exchange Act) to directors and officers of foreign private issuers (FPIs), effective March 18, 2026.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recognized that processing delays associated with the unusually large number of Form ID applications being submitted due to the HFIAA may contribute to FPIs failing to meet the March 18, 2026, deadline to comply with such Section 16(a) reporting requirements. Accordingly, the staff of the SEC’s Division of Corporate Finance (staff) released the below two FAQs on March 12, 2026, providing clarity and relief subject to certain conditions.

The no-action position discussed in the FAQs provides that the staff will not recommend enforcement action against a FPI’s director or officer for the untimely filing of a Section 16(a) report caused by lack of EDGAR access, provided that (1) the person submitted a completed Form ID application and associated required documentation prior to March 18, 2026; (2) the person does not receive EDGAR access by March 18, 2026; and (3) the person files the required Section 16(a) report after receiving EDGAR access and in no event later than April 1, 2026.

Given the HFIAA’s impact on overall timing for processing Form ID applications, the staff also provided that its no-action position (and extension to April 1, 2026) applies to directors, officers, and beneficial owners of domestic issuers subject to Section 16(a), if they submitted a completed Form ID application and associated required documents before the filing deadline for the required Section 16(a) report (if such deadline is between Dec. 18, 2025, and March 18, 2026) and did not receive EDGAR access by the required filing deadline. The domestic issuer must identify the affected Section 16(a) report as a late report in its Regulation S-K Item 405 disclosure of delinquent Section 16(a) filings and may disclose its reliance on this no-action position in such disclosure.

The new staff FAQs are set out below:

Question: A director or officer of a foreign private issuer with a class of equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Exchange Act submitted a completed Form ID application and related required documents for EDGAR access before March 18, 2026. The person did not receive EDGAR access by March 18, 2026[,] and was therefore unable to timely file the required Section 16(a) reports. Will the staff recommend enforcement action against the person for the failure to timely file the required Section 16(a) report?

Answer: In light of the unusually large number of Form ID applications submitted as a result of the HFIA Act, the staff will not recommend enforcement action against a director or officer of a foreign private issuer for the untimely filing of a Section 16(a) report caused by lack of EDGAR access as long as:

  • the person submitted a completed Form ID application and the related required documents before March 18, 2026;
  • the person did not receive EDGAR access by March 18, 2026; and
  • the person files the required Section 16(a) report as soon as possible after receiving EDGAR access but in no event later than April 1, 2026. 

Question: Is the no-action position described in the Answer to Question 6 also available to directors, officers, and beneficial owners of domestic issuers who are unable to make a timely filing of a Section 16(a) report due to the lack of EDGAR access before the filing deadline for the Section 16(a) report?

Answer: Yes. Recognizing the impact of the HFIA Act on the overall processing time for Form ID applications, the no-action position is available to directors, officers, and beneficial owners of domestic issuers, provided the following conditions are met:

  • the person submitted a completed Form ID application and the related required documents before the filing deadline for the required Section 16(a) report if such deadline is between December 18, 2025 and March 18, 2026;
  • the person did not receive EDGAR access by the filing deadline for the required Section 16(a) report; and
  • the person files the required Section 16(a) report as soon as possible after receiving EDGAR access but in no event later than April 1, 2026.

The domestic issuer must identify the affected Section 16(a) report as a late report in its Item 405 of Regulation S-K disclosure of delinquent Section 16(a) filings and can disclose its reliance on this no-action position in its Item 405 disclosure.”

©2026 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Big Law Redefined Podcast Delaware Miniseries Episode 3 | Delaware Corporate Law 2025 Year in Review: Fiduciary Duty, Aiding & Abetting, Board Independence, and Reincorporation in 2025 [Podcast]
by: Samuel L. Moultrie
Federal Court Dismisses Chapter 93A Claims Predicated on Fraud for Failure to Plead With Particularity
by: Angela C. Bunnell , David G. Thomas
Texas Business Court Clarifies Jurisdictional Threshold and “Qualified Transaction” Requirements
by: Bill Katz
Class Action Litigation Newsletter | Winter 2025/2026
by: Robert J. Herrington , Stephen L. Saxl
Global Entry Remains Suspended: Update for International Travelers
by: Anna Reiff ‡
New gTLD Program 2026: Application Process and Considerations for Brand Protection
by: Marc H. Trachtenberg
EU Industrial Accelerator Act Introduces New Conditions for Strategic Foreign Investments
by: Dr. Lucas Wüsthof , Dr. Christoph Enaux
Italy Introduces a Unified Authorization Procedure for Data Centers Under New Energy Decree
by: Carlo Scaglioni
The Netherlands Strengthens Foreign Investment Screening and Merger Control Framework
by: Robert Hardy , Chazz Sutherland
Court Sanctions Highlight Potential Risks of Using Unchecked AI in Litigation
by: Kathryn C. Cole
Treasury Department and IRS Propose Digital Asset Broker Regulations
by: Pallav Raghuvanshi
Bringing Order to Orbit- FCC Grapples With Licensing Space-Based Data Centers
by: Kathryne C. Dickerson , Liam F. Fulling
SEC Provides Relief to Certain FPI Directors and Officers from New Section 16(a) Reporting Obligations
by: Barbara A. Jones , Marc M. Rossell

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 