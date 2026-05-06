SEC Announces Trio of Settlements in Beneficial Ownership Cases

On May 4, 2026, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced three settlements involving alleged violations of the beneficial ownership reporting requirements under the federal securities laws. These cases are notable in the current SEC enforcement environment because they involve non-fraud violations – what some might call “technical violations” – yet the SEC saw fit to bring the cases and to seek civil penalties in all of them.

Recent SEC Enforcement Environment

These cases arise at a time when the SEC’s Division of Enforcement is undergoing change. For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, the number of SEC enforcement staff shrank by 18%. And during that year, SEC enforcement statistics dipped substantially. In the press release announcing the annual enforcement results, on April 7, 2026, SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins stated that the SEC had “recentered its enforcement program on the Commission’s core mission,” and “redirected [its] resources toward the types of misconduct that inflict the greatest harm – particularly fraud, market manipulation, and abuses of trust.”

Against that backdrop, the recent beneficial ownership settlements may appear somewhat surprising because they do not involve any of those topics highlighted by the chairman.

Beneficial Ownership Reporting Rules

Section 13(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act), and Rule 13d-1 thereunder require that any person who acquires beneficial ownership of more than five percent of certain equity securities must file a statement with the SEC disclosing specific prescribed information. See 15 U.S.C. § 78m(d); 17 C.F.R. § 240.13d-1. One purpose of these provisions is to allow shareholders and potential investors to evaluate substantial shareholdings and the implications of those holdings for their own investments in the relevant securities. Beneficial owners comply with their reporting requirements by filing with the SEC a Schedule 13D or Schedule 13G, depending on the circumstances. See 17 C.F.R. § 240.13d-1.

A duty to file under Section 13(d) creates a duty to make truthful and complete disclosures. See SEC v. Savoy Indus., 587 F.2d 1149, 1165 (D.C. Cir. 1978). And scienter (or intent) is not required to establish a violation of Section 13(d). See id. at 1167.

The New Settlements

In re MCB Acquisitions Manager LLC. In the first case, the SEC alleged that MCB Acquisitions Manager LLC began acquiring the shares of another company and, as of May 7, 2024, MCB’s holdings exceeded five percent of the outstanding shares, triggering an obligation to file a Schedule D by May 14, 2024. But MCB was roughly two weeks late in filing the Schedule 13D, thus violating Section 13(d)(1) of the Exchange Act and Rule 13d-1(a). MCB settled with the SEC and agreed to pay a penalty of $75,000.

In re ACM-CPC, LLC. In the second case, the SEC alleged that ACM-CPC, LLC acquired the shares of another company and, on June 10, 2024, crossed the five percent threshold, requiring it to file a Schedule 13D. But while ACM timely filed the Schedule 13D, ACM did not disclose specific information required by Schedule 13D regarding a plan to change the board of directors. ACM later filed an amended Schedule 13D, disclosing its plan for the new directors, but that amendment was not timely filed. The SEC alleged that these actions violated Sections 13(d)(1) and 13(d)(2) of the Exchange Act and Rules 13d-1 and 13d-2. ACM settled and agreed to pay a penalty of $100,000.

SEC v. Musk. In the third case, which has garnered the most media attention because of its famous defendant, the SEC alleged that Elon Musk and his revocable trust acquired more than five percent of the outstanding shares of Twitter’s common stock, but were eleven days late in filing the required Schedule with the SEC. Once the Schedule was filed and publicly disclosed, Twitter’s stock price increased more than 27%. The SEC alleged that, as a result of the late-filed beneficial ownership report, the revocable trust was able to purchase Twitter stock at artificially low prices, and investors who sold stock during this period did so at artificially low prices, “suffer[ing] substantial economic harm.” The SEC alleged that the defendants’ untimely filing of the required beneficial ownership report violated Section 13(d) of the Exchange Act and Rule 13d-1, and the revocable trust agreed to settle and pay a $1.5 million penalty. As part of the settlement, the SEC agreed to dismiss the charge against Mr. Musk in his personal capacity.

Takeaways

These cases are notable in the current SEC enforcement environment for several reasons. First, the cases did not involve allegations of fraud or (except for the Musk case) investor harm, which appear to be the primary focus of recent SEC enforcement activity. Nevertheless, the SEC expended resources on bringing these cases and sought penalties in all of them. This seems to cut against the suggestion that the current SEC is not interested in technical, non-fraud violations.

Second, these cases obviously signal a focus on the beneficial ownership reporting requirements under the federal securities laws. Whether this trio of cases is an anomaly, or portends further enforcement in this area, remains to be seen.

Third, these cases serve as a reminder to market participants of the need to focus on the beneficial ownership rules when acquiring securities. If the acquisition of securities might come close to the five percent threshold, participants should consult with counsel to ensure timely compliance with the relevant reporting requirements.