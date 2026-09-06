SEC and FDA Partner on Legal Compliance for Food and Drug Industries

On August 31, 2026, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), agreeing to share information related to FDA-regulated products and activities.

Quick Hits

On August 31, 2026, the SEC and the FDA signed an agreement to enhance cooperation on regulatory and enforcement activities.

The agencies will share information related to FDA-regulated products and companies that sell FDA-regulated products.

The MOU signals enhanced interest by the SEC related to potential misstatements to investors by companies in the drug and medical device approval process.

The agreement will remain in place for at least three years.

The SEC and the FDA agreed to expand information-sharing to enhance market oversight and legal compliance in the industries they regulate. Under the agreement, the SEC may use nonpublic information received from the FDA to inform any public company filing review to ensure compliance with the federal securities laws and in connection with any enforcement investigation or civil action within the SEC’s jurisdiction.

The MOU specifically mentioned situations where a company “may have disseminated false or misleading statements to the investing community, such as representations about the status of FDA review, product approvals, clinical trial results, or other matters within the FDA’s regulatory authority that could affect investors’ decisions.”

This is an important development because it shows that the SEC and the FDA will be focused on potential misstatements made in public statements related to new drug and medical device offerings or other issues that may impact both the FDA and the SEC. This development, in conjunction with the FDA previously publishing complete response letters for approved and unapproved drugs and devices, shows the Trump administration’s focus on transparency in this area and the potential for increased enforcement risk.

Key Takeaways

The MOU raises several takeaways: