SEC Adopts Implementing Amendments for Section 16(a) Reporting by Directors and Officers of Foreign Private Issuers
Thursday, March 5, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Highlights

  • On Feb. 27, 2026, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) adopted amendments to its rules and forms to implement the Holding Foreign Insiders Accountable Act (HFIAA), enacted in December 2025.
  • As discussed in our previous alert, the HFIAA provides that, beginning on March 18, 2026, directors and officers of any foreign private issuer (FPI) with a class of equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the Exchange Act) must report their holdings of and transactions in the FPI’s equity securities pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Exchange Act.

Background

Section 16 of the Exchange Act generally applies to the directors and officers of any issuer with a class of equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Exchange Act, as well as to persons who beneficially own more than 10% of such class. Section 16(a) generally requires these “insiders” to report their holdings of, and transactions in, the issuer’s equity securities by means of filings on Forms 3, 4, and 5.

SEC rules have traditionally exempted FPI insiders from Section 16(a) reporting. The HFIAA changed that by amending Section 16(a) to cover FPI directors and officers. The HFIAA directed the SEC to revise its rules and forms accordingly.

The SEC’s Implementing Amendments

The SEC’s rule and form amendments are consistent with the statutory scope of the HFIAA.

Only FPI Directors and Officers Are Subject to Section 16(a) Reporting

The SEC has confirmed that the new Section 16(a) reporting requirements mandated by the HFIAA apply only to an FPI’s “directors,” as defined in Section 3(a)(7) of the Exchange Act), and “officers,” as defined in Rule 16a-1(f).

The SEC has not extended, as some had speculated it might, Section 16(a) reporting obligations to an FPI’s 10% beneficial owners. That is, a 10% beneficial owner will be subject to Section 16(a) reporting only if, and solely on the basis that, it is also a director or an officer of the FPI.

FPI Exemptions under Sections 16(b) and 16(c) Remain Intact

Consistent with the HFIAA, all of an FPI’s insiders — directors, officers, and 10% beneficial owners — will continue to be exempt from Section 16(b), which concerns disgorgement of short-swing trading profits, and Section 16(c), which generally prohibits short sales.

Potential Jurisdictional Exemptions Not Yet Addressed

The HFIAA authorizes the SEC to exempt from Section 16(a) reporting the directors and officers of FPIs organized in jurisdictions which the SEC deems to impose requirements substantially similar to Section 16(a). While SEC Chair Paul Atkins has stated that the SEC staff is “actively evaluating” the matter, it remains to be seen whether and when the SEC might exercise this exemptive power. At this point, therefore, all FPI directors and officers should assume that they will be subject to Section 16(a) reporting as of March 18, 2026.

Next Steps

As noted in our previous alert, we recommend that FPIs continue to focus on the following points in advance of March 18, 2026:

  • Reach a conclusion on the identity of the FPI’s Section 16 “officers,” paying particular attention to the definition of that term expressed in Rule 16a-1(f).
  • Obtain EDGAR access and coordinate filing permissions.
  • Prepare a Form 3 for each director and officer, so they are ready to be filed by March 18, 2026.
  • Plan for internal reporting responsibilities and mechanics, including ensuring that any pre-trade clearance procedures for directors and officers enable Forms 4 to be filed within the two-business-day deadline following a reportable transaction.
  • Update compliance policies and procedures to address Section 16(a) reporting by directors and officers, and consider arranging relevant training for those individuals.
© 2026 BARNES & THORNBURG LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Healthcare Co. Ltd.
Published: 4 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCBC West, LLC –Certain Craft Brewery and Taproom Assets
Published: 3 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9: Vintec Industries, Inc.
Published: 2 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: EthanolUS, LLC
Published: 27 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Bloomsbury Development, LLC
Published: 25 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE OF: CERTAIN PERSONAL PROPERTY COLLATERAL OF PASTORELLI FOOD PRODUCTS, INC.
Published: 24 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 44-02 VENTURES, LLC
Published: 23 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Art Lending, Inc
Published: 23 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Equity Interest in Texas Real Estate
Published: 9 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Barnes & Thornburg LLP

The Accountability Imperative: Sensitive Data and AI Oversight
by: Brian J. McGinnis , Lyric D. Menges
Middle East Conflict Impacts International Business and Global Mobility
by: Sarah J. Hawk , Mandira Sethi
Return of the Tariffs: Rise of the Import Surcharge
by: Barnes & Thornburg LLP
HHS-OIG Issues Favorable Advisory Opinion on Laboratory Arrangement Between Management Entity and Affiliated Urgent Care Centers
by: Jason Wallace , Harte Elena Brick
340B Rebate Model Pilot Program Effectively Ends Preserving Upfront Discounts, For Now
by: Kathryn Enlow
FinCEN Residential Real Estate Reporting Rule Still Alive — Effective March 1, 2026
by: Salvador P. LaViña , Katerina (Katie) Mills
AI Chats May Be Discoverable, Even Those Regarding Legal Strategy
by: Kaitlyn E. Stone , William M. Carlucci
EDPB-EDPS Issue Joint Opinion on Simplifying AI Rule Implementation
by: Kaitlyn E. Stone , Michael Zogby
Supreme Court Strikes Down IEEPA Tariffs: Key Takeaways for Importers and What Comes Next
by: Luis F. Arandia, Jr. , Nicholas A. Galbraith
How Will Courts Address Potential Liability Against AI Companies?
by: Kaitlyn E. Stone , William M. Carlucci
HHS-OIG Issues Medicare Advantage Industry Segment-Specific Compliance Program Guidance
by: John E. Kelly , Jacquelyn Papish
REMINDER: Upcoming OSHA Deadline for Electronic Injury Submission, 300A Posting
by: Christopher Rubey
The State of Employment Law: Menstruation Accommodation Laws Could Be the Next Trend in Women’s Health Workplace Protections
by: Douglas M. Oldham

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 