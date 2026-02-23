SCOTUS Grants Cert. in Climate Change Litigation
Monday, February 23, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The Supreme Court just agreed to take up one of the most consequential energy decisions in years, with billion-dollar stakes. In Boulder County v. Suncor Energy, the Court will decide whether state and local governments can sue oil and gas companies in state court to pay for the alleged damages of climate change. The industry’s defense is clear: these claims are inherently federal and have no business in a state-level venue. The Court’s decision will either open the floodgates for a wave of piecemeal state-court litigation or shut the door on these claims for good.

For those of us in Louisiana, Boulder County arrives soon after oral arguments in Chevron v. Plaquemines Parish. That case tackled similar jurisdictional questions involving over 40 coastal land-loss suits — litigation that has already produced a $750 million judgment in a single case. Ultimately, both Boulder County and Plaquemines boil down to the same question: Does the energy industry get one set of federal rules, or does it have to fight a fifty-front war over decades of prior conduct?

© 2026 Jones Walker LLP

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Jones Walker LLP

FERC Confirms Its Prior Rescission of Rule Barring Natural Gas Infrastructure Construction During Appeals
by: Amy L. Vazquez
U.S. Supreme Court Holds IEEPA Does Not Authorize Presidential Tariffs
by: Keiana Palmer , Alexander N. Breckinridge, V
Mississippi Gaming Commission Meeting Report-February 2026
by: Thomas B. Shepherd III , Christopher S. Pace
BOEM's Proposed Notice of Sale for the BBG3 Lease Sale
by: Sarah Y. Dicharry
No Tax on Tips and No Tax on Overtime but Employer Reporting Obligations are Not Free
by: Alex H. Glaser
NCAA Allows Additional Commercial Logos or Patches on Uniforms/Equipment
by: Kathryn H. Hester , W. Whitaker Rayner
Your AI Conversations Are Not Privileged: What a New SDNY Ruling Means for Every Lawyer and Client
by: Andrew R. Lee , Jason M. Loring
Whose Rules Govern the Algorithmic Boss? State AI Employment Laws, Federal Preemption Threats, and the Coming Litigation Wave
by: Andrew R. Lee , Jason M. Loring
Florida House and Senate Address the Discontinued Production of the Penny; What it Means for Businesses and Consumers
by: H. French Brown
Florida House of Representatives Readies Three Property Tax Relief Proposals for Full Consideration
by: H. French Brown
Key Employment Law Issues Employers Should Be Watching in 2026
by: Timothy P. Brechtel , Sidney F. Lewis, V
Your Next Data Breach May Start With a Job Interview: The Deepfake Candidate Problem
by: Andrew R. Lee , Jeffery L. Sanches, Jr.
Why Community Bankers Care About Stablecoin Yield
by: Thomas E. Walker, Jr.

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 