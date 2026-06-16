School’s Out for Summer, but Minnesota’s Amara’s Law Still Assigns PFAS Reporting Homework
Tuesday, June 16, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Minnesota’s comprehensive per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) pollution prevention law, commonly referred to as Amara’s Law, includes a product reporting requirement with broad reach and deadlines later in 2026. It requires manufacturers or groups of manufacturers to report products containing intentionally added PFAS that are sold, offered for sale, or distributed in Minnesota. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has extended the initial reporting deadline to Sept. 15, 2026, and reports must be submitted through the PFAS Reporting Information System for Manufacturers (PRISM). Manufacturers may apply by Aug. 16, 2026, for a one-time extension of the initial reporting deadline until Dec. 14, 2026.

Amara’s Law was recently amended to narrow its scope, excluding products manufactured before July 1, 2023, from reporting. While this amendment may reduce the reporting burden for some companies, many still face considerable work related to supply chain assessments, trade secret protection, and other risk mitigation steps that may be warranted following public disclosure.

Who Must Report

A manufacturer, or group of manufacturers, must report if the product or product component meets all the following criteria: it was manufactured after July 1, 2023; it is sold, offered for sale, or distributed in Minnesota, including through online sales into the state; and it contains intentionally added PFAS. The reporting obligation may apply across the product supply chain, including manufacturers, brand owners, importers, or first domestic distributors, depending on the circumstances and applicable statutory definitions.

What Must Be Reported

Reports must include information for each covered product or product component containing intentionally added PFAS. Required information includes: a description of the product or product category; the PFAS chemicals used in the product or its components; the amount or concentration range of each PFAS; the function or purpose PFAS serves in the product; manufacturer and contact information; and other information required by MPCA rules. The rules allow certain flexibility, including grouping similar products, reporting concentration ranges rather than exact amounts, and permitting a group of manufacturers or authorized representatives to report together.

Reporting Platform, Fee, and Confidentiality

Reports must be submitted through PRISM. Each manufacturer must also pay a one-time flat fee of $800 to support implementation costs. MPCA has indicated that reported information will generally be publicly accessible following a review period, except for information protected as a trade secret. Manufacturers may request waivers, extensions, and trade secret protection where available under the rules.

Key Deadlines

Date Requirement
Aug. 16, 2026 Deadline for waiver and reporting-extension requests to be postmarked.
Sept. 15, 2026 Initial PFAS product reports due to MPCA through PRISM.
Dec. 14, 2026 Reports due for manufacturers that receive a 90-day reporting extension.
Feb. 1 of each year Subsequent annual reports or updates are due when required, including newly covered products or changes to previously reported information.
Jan. 1, 2032 Broader prohibition on products with intentionally added PFAS takes effect, unless the use is determined to be currently unavoidable.

Practical Takeaways

  • Companies selling products into Minnesota should promptly identify products and components manufactured after July 1, 2023, that may contain intentionally added PFAS.
  • Supply chain outreach is likely necessary, particularly where PFAS information is held by upstream suppliers or component manufacturers.
  • Businesses should document efforts to obtain missing supplier data and consider whether supplier reporting arrangements, extensions, waivers, or trade secret requests are appropriate.
  • Companies should prepare for public disclosure of most submitted information, including the association of specific products with PFAS.
  • Companies should monitor Minnesota rulemaking on which uses of PFAS will be determined to be “currently unavoidable” and exempt from the Jan. 1, 2032, prohibition, or assess steps needed to eliminate intentionally added PFAS from their supply chains to achieve compliance.
©2026 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Premium Alcohol Seltzer Beverage Category
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: SCOTTSDALE MHP, LLC, MR PROPERTY GROUP, LTD n/k/a PATCH PLACE MHC, LLC, BRITTANY COURT MHP, LLC and TOPPOS, LLC.
Published: 13 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Madewell Concrete, LLC and Madewell Home Services, Inc.
Published: 12 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Variant Alternative Income Fund
Published: 8 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wrapify, Inc
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RL Eastpoint LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Membership Interest in C-5 Investors Mezz, LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Western Cattle Company, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTIC OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Personal Property of John Michael Allan
Published: 22 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Mastering the Chat Matrix: Technical E-Discovery Considerations for Collaborative Communications Platforms
by: Kathryn C. Cole
Federal Court Strikes Down USCIS Policies That Froze Immigration Benefit Adjudications- Considerations for Employers and Foreign Nationals
by: Kate Kalmykov
New UK Reporting Regime Requires Increased Transparency in Land Control Arrangements
by: Rachel Whittaker , Ashia D. Adams
Court Rejects Chapter 93A Claim for Lack of Massachusetts Nexus in Kahoot! v. CPDLive
by: David G. Thomas , Angela C. Bunnell
Texas Business Court Enforces ‘In Perpetuity’ Payment Obligation: Takeaways From Cobalt Falcon v. AXS Investments
by: David W. Klaudt , Hunter Bezner
GeTtin’ SALTy Episode 77 | Leading the MTC- A Conversation with New Executive Director Keith Richardson [Podcast]
by: Nikki E. Dobay
Japan’s Foreign Investment Law: National Security Reforms and Inbound M&A
by: Junko Suetomi , Junya Okura
What Taxpayers Need to Know About the Proposed NYC Pied-à-Terre Tax Rules
by: Glenn Newman
USCIS Adjustment of Status Memorandum- Early Implementation Trends
by: Kate Kalmykov
New York Legislature Passes Data Center Moratorium; Bill Awaits Governor’s Approval
by: Stephen Malito , Harold N. Iselin
Delaware Adopts Uniform Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors (ABC) Act
by: Nathan P. Emeritz , Diane N. Ibrahim
DOS Expands B-1 Business Visitor Eligibility: What the New ‘Specialized Trainer’ Category Means for Employers
by: Kate Kalmykov
‘Enforcement Pause’ Has Limits: BIS Clarifies Ongoing License Requirement for Advanced Computing Items to China-Linked Entities
by: Kara M. Bombach , Sonali Dohale

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 