Schedule III and the Workplace: How Marijuana Rescheduling Could Reshape Employment Law

This is the eleventh of 13 posts describing the impacts of marijuana’s rescheduling. An homage to Phish’s historic run at Madison Square Garden in the Summer of 2017, Budding Trends Baker’s Dozen will address how rescheduling affects various areas of the law and our daily lives. Enjoy the run.

On April 22, 2026, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche issued a final order immediately placing both FDA-approved marijuana products and state-regulated medical marijuana products in Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act. A separate administrative hearing process on broader rescheduling of marijuana (namely, adult use/recreational) is scheduled to begin June 29, 2026.

The marijuana industry’s immediate focus, understandably, has been on the 280E tax relief for state-licensed medical operators and the new DEA registration pathway that the order contemplates. Those are consequential developments. But a final order of this magnitude does not limit itself to tax and licensing. What about the impact of rescheduling on the employment and discrimination areas of the law?

What the Final Order Actually Does

A few important clarifications before we get into the employment and housing analysis.

First, this is not legalization. Adult-use marijuana remains Schedule I. The order explicitly bifurcates the plant: FDA-approved marijuana drug products and state-licensed medical marijuana are now Schedule III; everything else stays where it was. Operators holding both adult-use and medical licenses are serving two masters — the same plant sits in two different schedules depending on how it is sold.

Second, the final rule employed treaty-obligation authority to bypass notice-and-comment rulemaking. This is the pathway that makes the order effective immediately — but it is also the pathway that critics are targeting in anticipated litigation. Employers building policy around this order should keep that litigation risk in their peripheral vision.

Third, and most important for our analysis: The order’s language is significant. It expressly states that “incorporating state licensing systems into the federal registration framework represents the most effective and efficient means of achieving the CSA’s objectives with respect to medical marijuana.” That framing — state licensure as a proxy for federal legitimacy — has direct implications for how ADA, FHA, and Drug-Free Workplace Act analysis should proceed going forward.

The ADA: A Shifted Legal Landscape

The Americans with Disabilities Act excludes from its protections individuals who are currently engaging in the illegal use of drugs. For decades, courts have applied that exclusion categorically to marijuana users, reasoning that because marijuana was Schedule I — federally illegal, no accepted medical use — use could never be lawful for ADA purposes, regardless of state law.

The April 22 order complicates that analysis in ways that will take courts years to fully sort out. Federal policies that deny services or accommodations to medical marijuana patients — in hospitals, hospices, assisted living facilities, nursing homes, veterans’ healthcare, and federal workplaces — may now be in violation of the ADA. We would frame the argument more carefully than that: The order does not create an automatic prescription pathway for state medical marijuana, and the ADA’s illegal use exclusion has not been amended by Congress. But the order does two things that meaningfully shift the legal terrain.

First, Schedule III status carries an explicit federal acknowledgment of “accepted medical use.” That acknowledgment undermines the foundation on which courts have rested categorical denials of ADA accommodation. A court evaluating whether an employee’s medical marijuana use is entitled to accommodation can no longer simply point to Schedule I status as the end of the analysis.

Second, the order’s language tying Schedule III status to state licensing — rather than to a federal prescription pathway — gives plaintiffs’ counsel a new argument that state-licensed medical marijuana use is at least analogous to other Schedule III medications. We expect plaintiffs to press that argument aggressively, and we expect courts to disagree with each other about it for some time. Employers should be developing accommodation frameworks now that assume this question will be litigated in their workplace.

The Fair Housing Act: HUD Policies Under Pressure

The housing implications are equally significant, and they have received less attention in the legal press than they deserve.

HUD maintains policies under the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act of 1998 that prohibit tenants of federally subsidized housing from possessing or using marijuana, even in full compliance with state law. A 2014 HUD memo gave landlords discretion to evict tenants for marijuana use. When the substance was Schedule I, that framework had a straightforward federal-law basis.

Post-order, that framework is under pressure. If state-licensed medical marijuana is now a Schedule III substance — with federal acknowledgment of medical value — a blanket HUD eviction policy that treats medical marijuana use as categorically prohibited may no longer survive Fair Housing Act scrutiny. The FHA requires reasonable accommodations for tenants with disabilities. If a tenant is using Schedule III medical marijuana to manage a qualifying disability, the argument that no accommodation is possible because the substance is federally illegal has become considerably harder to make.

Federal Contractors and Drug Testing: The Analysis Has Not Changed (Yet)

The Drug-Free Workplace Act prohibits the “unlawful” manufacture, distribution, dispensation, possession, or use of a controlled substance. The April 22 order does not create a federal prescription pathway for state medical marijuana. State-licensed dispensaries are not DEA-registered pharmacies. There is still no mechanism by which a state medical marijuana recommendation becomes a federally lawful prescription for a Schedule III substance in the traditional sense.

Federal contractors should therefore not change their marijuana policies based on the April 22 order alone. But they should be tracking two specific developments: (1) whether DOT-regulated agencies amend their drug testing rules in response to the order, and (2) whether DOJ issues applicable guidance directives. Either of those developments would require immediate policy review.

What Employers and Housing Providers Should Do Now

The April 22 order is final and effective. The legal landscape has changed. Here is what we recommend:

Audit your drug testing and employment policies to assess exposure under the new ADA landscape. Policies drafted around categorical Schedule I arguments need to be revisited.

Housing providers receiving federal funding should review marijuana-related lease terms and eviction policies for FHA compliance.

Federal contractors: Do not change marijuana policies based on the April 22 order alone, but build a monitoring protocol for DOT and other agency guidance amendments.

Develop or update ADA accommodation frameworks that assume medical marijuana accommodation requests will increase and will be litigated more aggressively.

Brief HR leadership on the distinction between the immediate Schedule III order (April 22) and the broader administrative hearing process beginning June 29 — these are separate proceedings with separate implications.

Watch for anticipated litigation challenging the order — any injunction could affect the enforcement posture of these new obligations.

Conclusion

For employers, housing providers, and federal contractors, the rescheduling of medical marijuana reopens statutory and constitutional questions that had reached a degree of resolution under Schedule I — and leaves them genuinely contested.

The appropriate response is neither alarm nor inaction. The order is final and effective, but litigation challenging its procedural basis is anticipated, and the regulatory guidance necessary to define its practical scope — from DOT, HUD, and DOJ — remains forthcoming. Organizations that begin auditing their policies now, rather than awaiting judicial and agency resolution, will be better positioned to manage the compliance obligations that follow.

What is clear is that employees and tenants will increasingly invoke the arguments this order makes available to them and that courts will not resolve those arguments uniformly or quickly. The separate administrative hearing process commencing June 29 — addressing the broader question of adult-use marijuana rescheduling — will introduce additional complexity before the legal landscape stabilizes.

As always, we’ll stay on top of it. Thanks for stopping by.